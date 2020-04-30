Scottsdale, Arizona, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With covid-19 looming large over many companies, MC Companies has committed themselves to avoid employee layoffs at all costs. Headquartered in Scottsdale and Tucson, Arizona MC Companies specializes in property management and real estate investing.

With a majority of their 24 apartment communities located in Arizona, MC owns 6,000 units and employs 200 full-time employees. “We have commitments to our residents and our employees that must be kept.” Says Ross McCallister, Principal of MC Companies. “If we fail either of these, we fail both.”

MC Companies was approved for the PPP relief program just before the first round of funding was depleted. “Getting approved for these funds is a tremendous benefit for our employees. It gives us a backstop to ensure our employees and their families can have the peace of mind knowing that they will not lose their job, and their families can continue to rely on their paycheck coming. That kind of security right now is priceless.”

MC Companies has also modified their Employee Grant Program in response to the current pandemic to ensure their employees and their families have access to desperately needed funds. The Employee Grant Program is designed to give employees the opportunity to donate $500 grants from the Sharing the Good Life Foundation to charitable organizations they are passionate about. The current national crisis allows the foundation to change the rules around giving only to no-profits, and allows MC to use those grants to help their own.

“We are a people company in the truest sense of the word” says Kelly Johnson, Vice President of Marketing. “One of the most special things about this company is their commitment to people. Whether it’s employees, residents, investors, vendors or anyone our company touches, our values stay the same.”

As a leader in their industry of giving back to their local communities and practicing kindness first, MC Companies has made a name for themselves as being one of the top mulitfamily companies to work for nationally and locally. MC’s leadership continues to make their priorities crystal clear – people first.

About MC Companies: MC Companies https://www.mccompanies.com is a real estate investment, development, construction, and management company specializing in the multifamily properties and commercial markets. MC Companies has completed over $750 million in multi-family and commercial value-added transactions since 1985.

