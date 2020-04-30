COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) today announced that the company has amended its revolving credit facility and continues to take proactive measures to appropriately manage costs and expenditures and ensure liquidity in light of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Amendment to Revolving Credit Facility
On April 30, 2020, L Brands completed an amendment converting its cash-flow revolving credit facility (“Cash-Flow Revolver”) to an asset-backed loan revolving credit facility (“ABL”). The aggregate commitments under the ABL remain at $1 billion. The facility expires in August of 2024. Upon the completion of the amendment and establishment of the ABL, the company prepaid the $950 million that was previously drawn down under the Cash-Flow Revolver. The new ABL facility does not contain a leverage ratio financial maintenance covenant.
Business and Liquidity Update
L Brands is taking prudent action to maintain its solid cash position and financial flexibility.
The company continues to serve customers and is taking significant actions to maximize business through its online channels, www.BathandBodyWorks.com and www.VictoriasSecret.com.
As part of the company’s ongoing efforts to reduce its expenses and capital expenditures, L Brands has reduced its 2020 capital expenditures from an original forecast of approximately $550 million to approximately $250 million. The speed and agility of the company’s supply chain enabled the company to take prompt action to manage forward inventory receipts. Spring (first and second quarter 2020) inventory receipts have been reduced by approximately 45% at Victoria’s Secret and 20% at Bath & Body Works versus last year.
In addition, L Brands is extending payment terms to vendors and suspending rent payments to landlords while stores are closed.
After repaying the $950 million from its Cash-Flow Revolver which was drawn down in March, the company has over $900 million in cash as of April 30, 2020.
COVID-19 Response
Since the global COVID-19 crisis began, the company has taken proactive measures to strengthen its financial flexibility and manage through the COVID-19 pandemic. As previously announced, these include:
ABOUT L BRANDS:
L Brands, through Victoria’s Secret, PINK and Bath & Body Works, is an international company. The company operates 2,920 company-owned specialty stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Greater China, and its brands are also sold in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide. The company’s products are also available online at www.VictoriasSecret.com and www.BathandBodyWorks.com.
Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
We caution that any forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) contained in this press release or made by our company or our management involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors, many of which are beyond our control. Accordingly, our future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Words such as “estimate,” “project,” “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “planned,” “potential” and any similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Risks associated with the following factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect our financial performance and actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements included in this press release or otherwise made by our company or our management:
We are not under any obligation and do not intend to make publicly available any update or other revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect circumstances existing after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of future events even if experience or future events make it clear that any expected results expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements will not be realized.
For further information, please contact:
|L Brands:
|Investor Relations
|Media Relations
|Amie Preston
|Tammy Roberts Myers
|(614) 415-6704
|(614) 415-7072
|apreston@lb.com
|communications@lb.com
L Brands, Inc.
Columbus, Ohio, UNITED STATES
LBrands.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: