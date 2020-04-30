New York, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sweden Asia Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2019-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05796161/?utm_source=GNW

The report provides an in-depth market and segmental analysis of the Sweden data center market by electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, tier standards, general construction, and countries.



The report considers the present scenario of the datacenter construction market in Sweden and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2019?2024. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the Sweden data center market. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the datacenter construction market.



The SaaS adoption is growing strongly among SMEs, and cloud computing is enabling big data technology in Sweden. The implementation of GDPR will act as a driver for data center investment and regional cloud network development in Sweden. Strong demand for both retail and wholesale colocation is growing in the market. Multiple cloud service providers are expanding their presence through wholesale colocation service providers. Further, over 65% of Swedish organizations invest in digitization. The digitization trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, especially in the public sector. The demand is mostly driven by the adoption of new delivery models such as cloud computing, big data, and the Internet of Things (IoT). The growing adoption of smartphones and tablets within enterprises is becoming increasingly important for public sectors, e-commerce markets, and banking retail and telecom sectors.



Key Deliverable Includes



• An assessment of the data center investment in the market by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise data center operators

• Investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW)in major cities in the region

• A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the size of the Sweden data center market during the forecast period

• Classification of the Sweden data center market into multiple segments and sub-segments with market sizing and forecast

• A comprehensive analysis of the latest market trends, potential opportunities, and growth restraints, and future market prospects for the Sweden data center market

• Presence of prominent data center investors, construction contractors, and infrastructure vendors

• A transparent market research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market



Key Highlights of the Report:



• Government initiatives to build smart cities will increase the deployment of edge computing in cities in Sweden.

• Electricity prices in Sweden are low. Also, the energy taxes are 34% lower in north Sweden than Southern Sweden.

• VRLA UPS systems still dominate the Sweden data center market with an adoption rate of more than 90%.

• The adoption of efficient generator systems is expected to increase in Sweden due to growing concerns over carbon emission.

• N+1 redundancy is the most commonly adopted redundancy among generator systems in data centers in Sweden.

• Metered/switched PDUs are likely to dominate the Sweden data center market as data centers are targeted to work at a PUE of less than 1.20.



Report Coverage:

This report offers an elaborative analysis of the data center investment in Sweden in terms of infrastructure and geography. It discusses Sweden data center market sizing and estimation for different segments with respect to the investment in data centers. The segmentation includes:



• Infrastructure Type

o IT Infrastructure

o Electrical Infrastructure

o Mechanical Infrastructure

• IT Infrastructure

o Servers

o Storage Devices

o Network

• Electrical Infrastructure

o Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)

o Generators

o Transfer Switches and Switchgears

o Rack PDUs

o Other Electrical Infrastructure

• Mechanical Infrastructure

o Cooling Systems

o Racks

o Other Mechanical Infrastructure

• Cooling Systems

o CRAC & CRAH Units

o Evaporative Coolers

o Chiller Units

o Cooling Towers & Dry Coolers

o Other Units

• General Construction

o Building Development

o Installation & Commissioning Services

o Building Designs

o Physical Security

o DCIM

• Tier Segments

o Tier I & Tier II

o Tier III

o Tier IV

• Geography

o Stockholm

o Other Countries



Target Audience:

• Datacenter Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

• Datacenter Construction Contractors

• Datacenter Infrastructure Providers

• New Entrants

• Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

• Corporate and Governments Agencies



Why Purchase this Report?

• To gain competitive intelligence about the industry and players in the market

• To focus on the niche market

• To offer a presentation-ready format and easy-to-interpret data

• To enable decision-makers to make informed and profitable choices

• To provide the expert quantitative and qualitative analysis on the revenue and growth projections of the datacenter market

