On 28 April 2020, the Annual General Meeting of Telia Lietuva, AB (hereinafter ‘Telia Lietuva’ or ‘the Company’) Shareholders approved Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements, Consolidated Annual and Independent Auditor's Reports for the year ended 31 December 2019.

The audited results of Telia Lietuva Group for the year 2019 are the same as the results for the twelve months of 2019 that were announced on 29 January 2020: the audited consolidated Telia Lietuva Group revenue for the year 2019 amounted to EUR 388,299 thousand and profit for the period amounted to EUR 54,726 thousand. EBITDA excluding non-recurring items for the year 2019 was EUR 130,992 thousand.

The Company also prepared Sustainability Report for the year 2019 which will be soon available on the Internet at https://www.telia.lt/eng/sustainability/reporting



