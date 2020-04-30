SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) has announced the election of nine board members at its annual meeting held on April 30, 2020.

Shareholders elected board members Ian Bruce, Daniel Camus, Donald Deranger, Catherine Gignac, Tim Gitzel, Jim Gowans, Kathryn Jackson, Don Kayne and Anne McLellan.

Voting Results for Cameco Directors

NomineeVotes For% Votes ForWithheld% Votes Withheld
Ian Bruce59,190,96299.34%391,4650.66%
Daniel Camus58,678,16398.48%904,2641.52%
Donald Deranger59,272,32599.48%310,1020.52%
Catherine Gignac59,324,23099.57%258,1970.43%
Tim Gitzel59,285,61999.50%296,8080.50%
Jim Gowans56,890,22695.48%2,692,2014.52%
Kathryn Jackson59,193,28699.35%389,1410.65%
Don Kayne56,185,28194.30%3,397,1465.70%
Anne McLellan58,452,01898.10%1,130,4091.90%

Profile

