SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) has announced the election of nine board members at its annual meeting held on April 30, 2020.
Shareholders elected board members Ian Bruce, Daniel Camus, Donald Deranger, Catherine Gignac, Tim Gitzel, Jim Gowans, Kathryn Jackson, Don Kayne and Anne McLellan.
Voting Results for Cameco Directors
|Nominee
|Votes For
|% Votes For
|Withheld
|% Votes Withheld
|Ian Bruce
|59,190,962
|99.34%
|391,465
|0.66%
|Daniel Camus
|58,678,163
|98.48%
|904,264
|1.52%
|Donald Deranger
|59,272,325
|99.48%
|310,102
|0.52%
|Catherine Gignac
|59,324,230
|99.57%
|258,197
|0.43%
|Tim Gitzel
|59,285,619
|99.50%
|296,808
|0.50%
|Jim Gowans
|56,890,226
|95.48%
|2,692,201
|4.52%
|Kathryn Jackson
|59,193,286
|99.35%
|389,141
|0.65%
|Don Kayne
|56,185,281
|94.30%
|3,397,146
|5.70%
|Anne McLellan
|58,452,018
|98.10%
|1,130,409
|1.90%
Profile
Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the uranium fuel needed to energize a clean-air world. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Utilities around the world rely on our nuclear fuel products to generate power in safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear reactors. Our shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Our head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.
Investor inquiries: Rachelle Girard 306-956-6403
Media inquiries: Jeff Hryhoriw 306-385-5221
