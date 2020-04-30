New York, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Netherlands Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2019-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05796167/?utm_source=GNW

The growth in artificial intelligence and IoT will develop the demand for edge computing and edge data centers in the country. The digital sector in the Netherlands is growing at over 12% YOY. The country is considered the second largest data center in Europe. The internet penetration in the country is 96%, and government initiatives in developing digital economy further support data center growth. High growth in digital economy in Netherland results in increase in demand for data centers at a record high pace with almost 20% of FDI in the Netherlands is driven by digital activities. The National Smart City Strategy focuses on G5 of the Netherlands largest five cities (Amsterdam, Rotterdam, the Hague, Utrecht, and Eindhoven) on cybersecurity, privacy, interoperability, hyperconnectivity, open source digital infrastructure, standardization, and finance.



Government tax incentives on sustainable data centers, increased IoT Demand for Edge Data Center Deployment and growth in the digitalization of financial services, and manufacturing and professional services are expected to drive the data center investment in the Netherlands market. The report provides an in-depth market and segmental analysis of the Netherlands data center market by electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, tier standards, general construction, and countries.



The report considers the present scenario of the data center construction market in Netherlands and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2019?2024. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the data center construction market.



Key Deliverable Includes



• An assessment of the data center investment in the market by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise data center operators

• Investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW)in major cities in the country

• A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the size of the Netherlands data center marketduring the forecast period

• Classification of the Netherlands data center marketinto multiple segments and sub-segments with market sizing and forecast

• A comprehensive analysis of the latest market trends, potential opportunities, and growth restraints, and future market prospects for the Netherlands data center market

• Presence of prominent data center investors, construction contractors, and infrastructure vendors

• A transparent market research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market



Key Highlights of the Report:



• The cloud adoption in Netherlands is above European Union averages of about 26%.

• Over 90% of Netherland private enterprises and 85% of public enterprises adopted cloud productivity applications in 2018.

• Over 70% of enterprises in the Netherlands will adopt cloud services during the forecast period.

• ICT, financial services, and manufacturing and professional services accounted for almost 70% of the total Netherlands’s data economy in 2018.

• VRLA UPS systems still dominate the market with an adoption rate of more than 80%.

• Free cooling solutions help in reducing operating cost by up to 70% and enable operators to run their systems at PUE of less than 1.3.



Report Coverage:

This report offers an elaborative analysis of the data center investment in the Netherlands in terms of infrastructure and geography. It discusses Netherlands data center market sizing and estimation for different segments with respect to the investment in data centers. The segmentation includes:



• Infrastructure Type

o IT Infrastructure

o Electrical Infrastructure

o Mechanical Infrastructure

• IT Infrastructure

o Servers

o Storage Devices

o Network

• Electrical Infrastructure

o Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)

o Generators

o Transfer Switches and Switchgears

o Rack PDUs

o Other Electrical Infrastructure

• Mechanical Infrastructure

o Cooling Systems

o Racks

o Other Mechanical Infrastructure

• Cooling Systems

o Evaporative Coolers

o CRAC & CRAH Units

o Chiller Units

o Cooling Towers & Dry Coolers

o Other Units

• General Construction

o Building Development

o Installation & Commissioning Services

o Building Design

o Physical Security

o DCIM

• Tier Segments

o Tier I & Tier II

o Tier III

o Tier IV

• Geography

o Paris

o Other Countries



Target Audience:

• Datacenter Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

• Datacenter Construction Contractors

• Datacenter Infrastructure Providers

• New Entrants

• Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

• Corporate and Governments Agencies



Why Purchase this Report?

• To gain competitive intelligence about the industry and players in the market

• To focus on the niche market

• To offer a presentation-ready format and easy-to-interpret data

• To enable decision-makers to make informed and profitable choices

• To provide the expert quantitative and qualitative analysis on the revenue and growth projections of the data center market

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05796167/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001