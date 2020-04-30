NEW YORK, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Mobile Mini, Inc. (MINI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MINI to Willscott Corporation ("WSC") for approximately $40.42 per share.

Qumu Corporation (QUMU)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of QUMU to Synacor, Inc. for 1.61 Synacor shares per QUMU share.

SB One Bancorp (SBBX)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed acquisition of SBBX by Provident Financial Services, Inc. (“PFS”). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, SBBX shareholders will receive a fixed ratio of 1.357 PFS shares for each SBBX share they own, representing per-share merger consideration of only $15.98 based upon PFS’ March 25, 2020 closing price of $11.78.

Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Taubman to Simon Property Group, Inc. for $52.50 per share.

