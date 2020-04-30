New York, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Japan Lawnmowers Market – Opportunity and Growth Assessment 2019?2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05776132/?utm_source=GNW

The presence of several gardens and recreational parks in the country tends to drive the growth of the lawn mowers market.

The lawnmowers market in Japan is driven by factors such as growing interests in backyard beautification, introduction of models with ease of usage, and increased adoption of robotic models with connectivity and smart features such as lawn mapping and navigation. The report provides an in-depth market and segmental analysis of the lawn mower market by products, end-users, distribution channels, and fuel type.



Key Highlights of the Report:

• The walk-behind mowers segment (in terms of unit shipments) accounted for a majority share of over 90% of the lawn mowers market in Japan.

• The robotic mowers segment is projected to grow at a high CAGR of over 25% during the forecast period.

• Walk-behind mowers are growing in popularity primarily due to better after-cut appearance.

• The standard ride-on lawn mowers segment dominated the market and accounted for over 50% revenue share of the ride-on market in 2018.

• The presence of local vendors such as Honda, Ryobi, and Makita in the country has resulted in a strong competitive environment in the lawn mowers market.



The study considers the present scenario of the lawnmower market and its market dynamics for the period 2019?2024. The report covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It also offers vendor share of leading companies operating in the market.

• Detailed analysis of garden tools and equipment for specific country

• Current opportunity and future potential identification

• 15 minutes read-to-know in-depth market opportunities

• First of its kind presentation-ready product

• Data on 25 countries readily available



Report Offerings:

• A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the size of the lawnmowers market in Japan for the current and forecast period

• Classification of the lawnmowers market into multiple segments and sub-segments and the analysis of each segment’s market sizing and forecast

• A comprehensive analysis of the latest market trends, potential opportunities, and growth restraints, and future market prospects for the lawnmowers industry in Japan

• An assessment of the competitive landscape and market share listing of major and emerging vendors

• A transparent market research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market



Report Coverage:

The report provides an elaborative analysis of the lawnmowers market in Japan and its segments, including product, fuel, and end-user types. It discusses different segments of lawnmowers to derive specific market estimations. The segmentation includes:



Market Segmentation by Products

• Walk-behind Lawnmowers

o Self-propelled Mower

o Push Mower

o Hover Mower



o Reel/Cylinder Mower

• Ride-on Mower

o Standard Ride-on Mower

o Zero-turn Lawn Mower

o Lawn Tractors



o Garden Tractors

• Robotic Lawn Mower



Market Segmentation by End-users

• Residential Users

• Professional Landscaping Services

• Golf Courses

• Government & Others



Market by Fuel Type

• Gas-powered Lawnmowers

• Electric-powered Lawnmowers

• Manual-powered Lawnmowers

• Propane-powered Lawnmowers



Market by Distribution Channels

• Retail

o Dealers & Distributors

o Mass Market Players



o Specialty Stores

• Online



Target Audience:

• Top level management personnel of existing operators/vendors

• Potential new entrants to the market

• Consultants/consultancies/advisory firms

• Professional landscaping service providers/contractors

• Corporate and governments bodies



Why Purchase this Report?

• To gain competitive intelligence about the industry and players in the market

• To focus on the niche market and customize the report to a specific country

• To offer a presentation-ready format and easy-to-interpret data

• To enable decision-makers to make informed and profitable choices

• To provide the expert quantitative and qualitative analysis on the revenue and growth projections of the lawnmowers market

