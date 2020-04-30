SHANGHAI, China, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jiayin Group Inc. (“Jiayin” or “the Company” ) (NASDAQ: JFIN), a leading online individual finance marketplace in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 30, 2020. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.jiayin-fintech.com/ and on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/ .



The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company’s Investor Relations Department at ir@niwodai.com .

About Jiayin Group Inc.

Jiayin Group Inc. is a leading online individual finance marketplace in China committed to facilitating effective, transparent, secure and fast connections between investors and borrowers, whose needs are underserved by traditional financial institutions. The origin of the business of the Company can be traced back to 2011. The Company operates a highly secure and open platform with a comprehensive risk management system and a proprietary and effective risk assessment model which employs advanced big data analytics and sophisticated algorithms to accurately assess the risk profiles of potential borrowers.

