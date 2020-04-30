New York, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "UK Lawn Mower Market – Comprehensive Study and Strategic Analysis 2019?2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05758029/?utm_source=GNW





Information offered in the UK lawn mower report include:

• Market overview of the landscaping industry dynamics

• The emergence of robotic lawn mowers and its impact on market growth

• The influx of alternate spaces & community creation impacting the demand

• Market dynamics – growth trends, investment opportunity, drivers, and restraints

• Garden equipment market overview – Market size and forecast | 2018?2024

• UK lawn mower market - Historical data | 2016?2017

• Market segmentation ? Detailed analysis of market segmentation that includes product type, end-user type, fuel type, mower blade type, drive type, and start type across the UK.

• Competitive landscape – It includes information about leading 7 key vendors and 51 other prominent players.



Key Highlights of the UK Lawn Mower Market:

1. The EU initiatives towards green projects and Horizon 2022 is boosting the demand for innovative machines in the UK lawn mower market.

2. The focus on reducing weight, effectiveness, and speed of the equipment and adding additional features will boost sales in the UK market.

3. Vendors investing in product customization will enhance their consumer base and in the UK lawn mower market share.

4. International players with better technical and financial resources are dominating the total market share.

5. Exmark recently introduced Enhanced Control System Technology that eases use and offers better ergonomics and comfort to walk-behind mower end-users.

6. The increasing establishment of new golf courses, amusement parks, and public gardens will boost the demand for new machines in the UK lawn mower market.



UK Lawn Mower Market – Segmentation Analysis



Market Size & Forecast by Product Type | 2019-2024

• Revenue

• Unit Volume

Product Type

• Walk-behind Mowers

o Reel/Cylinder Mowers

o Self-propelled

o Push Mower (excl. Reel)

o Hover Mowers

• Ride-on Mowers

o Standard Ride-on

o Zero Turn

o Lawn Tractor

o Garden Tractor

• Robotic Mowers



Market Size & Forecast by Fuel Type | 2019-2024

• Revenue

• Unit Volume

Fuel Type

• Manual-powered

• Gas-powered

• Propane-powered

• Electric-powered

o Corded

o Cordless/Battery-powered



Market Size & Forecast by End-user Type| 2019-2024

• Revenue

• Unit Volume

End-user Type

• Residential Users

• Landscaping Services Providers

• Golf Courses

• Government & Others



Market Size & Forecast by Mower Blade | 2019-2024

• Revenue

• Unit Volume

Mower Blades

• Cylinder Blades

• Deck/Standard Blades

• Mulching Blades

• Lifting Blades



Market Size & Forecast by Drive Type | 2019-2024

• Revenue

• Unit Volume

Drive Type

• Manual Drive

• AWD (All-wheel Drive)

• FWD (Front-wheel Drive)

• RWD (Rear-wheel Drive)



Market Size & Forecast by Start Type | 2019-2024

• Revenue

• Unit Volume

Start Type

• No Start Required

• Keyed Start

• Push Start

• Recoil Start (Pull/Manual/Rewind Start)



UK Lawn Mower Market – Overview



The introduction of new technology and products that are designed to cater to the changing demands of customers across the landscaping industry is fueling the growth of the UK lawn mower market. The leading vendors are pioneering new application technology and providing services such as lawn aeration, tree, and shrub care, and insect and disease control to attract a maximum number of consumers in the UK market. The growing demand for lawn mowers that incorporates route optimization technology, geo-measuring, mobile irrigation system controllers, and ride-on equipment will drive innovation across the UK market. The increasing cross-border activities in New World cities such as Oslo, Brussels, Stockholm, and Dublin are driving high investment volumes in the European lawn mower market. The introduction of robotic lawn mowers that help perform a variety of complex and simple tasks, which are time-consuming or repetitive will create lucrative opportunities for leading vendors in the UK market. The development of intelligent machines with additional features such as smart navigation, laser vision, lawn memory, mapping, and self-emptying functions will boost innovation across the UK lawn mower market. The implementation of the EU regulations on energy-efficiency and noise guidelines will drive the need for product upgrades and contribute to the revenues in the market. The development of lightweight gardening tools has made it easy for users to use these tools will help in the growth of the UK market. The growing demand for smart technology devices and an increase in consumer spending sentiments will promote the development of innovative products in the market. The launch of cost-effective robotic lawn mowers under the price range of $1,000?$1,200 will boost the adoption of these devices across the UK lawn mower market.



UK Lawn Mower Market – Dynamics

The growing influx of battery- powered products and multi-use equipment will result in the evolution of the UK lawn mower market. The increasing number of professional landscaping services within municipalities, hospitality, office, state entities, and customers with indoor projects looking for zero exhaust emission and noiseless equipment is fueling demand for battery-powered devices in the UK market. Several top players are working with rebate programs that incentivize governments to purchase sustainable equipment or existent trade-in fleet for battery-powered ones in the market. The increasing investments on the development of alternative battery technologies will lead to the launch of new devices with energy saving features and efficient productivity in the UK lawn mower market. For instance, Stihl Lightning Battery System constitutes a lithium-ion battery technology characterized by low self-discharge. The vendors are outlining ROIs in terms of fuel savings and maintenance that battery-powered equipment offers to attract the maximum number of consumers across the UK lawn mower market.



Top trends observed in the UK lawn mower market include:

o Healthy Growth of Landscaping Industry

o Development of Sustainable Cities

o Shifting Consumer Focus toward Smart Technology

o Influence of Internet in Shaping End-users’ Purchasing Behavior



UK Lawn Mower Market - Key Vendor Analysis

The UK lawn mower market is highly fragmented with the presence of various international and regional players. The vendors are using new business models and focusing on developing the portfolio of their establishments to drive market growth.



The major vendors in the UK market are:

• Deere & Co

• Honda Power Equipment

• Husqvarna

• MTD Products

• Bosch

• STIGA

• The Toro Company

Other prominent players include AGCO, Alamo Group, AL-KO, Ariens Company, AS-Motor, Bad Boy Mowers, Black + Decker, Blount International, Bobcat Company, Briggs & Stratton, Carraro, Chevron Group, Cobra, Einhell Germany, Emak Group, ErkuntTraktorSanayii, E.ZICOM, Generac Power Systems, Greenworks Tools, Grey Technology (GTECH), Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology, Hayter Limited, Hitachi, Hustler Turf Equipment, Kubota, Linea Tielle, LG, LOWE’S (KOBALT), Makita Corporation, Mamibot, Masport, McLane Manufacturing, Mean Green Products, MilagrowHumanTech, Moridge Manufacturing, Ningbo NGP Industry, Positec Tool (WORX), SCAG Power Equipment, Schiller Grounds Care, Shibaura, Snow Joe, STIHL, SUMEC (Yard force), Swisher Acquisition, Techtronic Industries, Textron, The Kobi Company, Turflynx, YamabikoEurope (Belrobotics), Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology, and Zucchetti Centro Sistemi (ZCS).



The report also includes

1. The analysis of the UK lawn mower market provides market size and growth rates for the forecast period 2019-2024.

2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about theUK lawn mower market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the UK lawn mower market.

5. The study offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

