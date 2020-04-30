LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (the “Company” or “Omni-Lite”; TSXV: OML), a leading developer and manufacturer of mission critical, precision components utilized by Fortune 100 companies in the defense and aerospace industries, today announced that it has received loan proceeds in the amount of $818,700 (the “PPP Funds”) and entered into a loan agreement with City National Bank pursuant to the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”). The PPP was established as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”) in order to enable small businesses to pay employees during the economic slowdown caused by COVID-19 by providing forgivable loans to qualifying businesses for up to 2.5 times their average monthly payroll costs. The amount borrowed by the Company under the PPP is eligible to be forgiven provided that (a) the Company uses the PPP Funds during the eight week period after receipt thereof, and (b) the PPP Funds are only used to cover payroll costs (including benefits), rent, mortgage interest, and utility costs. The amount of loan forgiveness will be reduced if, among other reasons, the Company does not maintain staffing or payroll levels.



Principal and interest payments on any unforgiven portion of the PPP Funds (the “PPP Loan”) will be deferred for six months and will accrue interest at a fixed annual rate of 1%. Additionally, the PPP Loan balance will carry a two-year maturity date. There is no prepayment penalty on the PPP Loan.



“We are appreciative of the PPP Funds we have received. The safety and wellbeing of our employees and suppliers and our ability to meet our customer requirements is our highest priority. The PPP Funds will provide the flexibility necessary to cover our employee related costs and continue to operate at full staff during this unprecedented health crises,” commented David Robbins, President and CEO of Omni-Lite.

About Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. is an innovative company that develops and manufactures mission critical, precision components utilized by Fortune 100 companies in the aerospace and defence industries.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intent”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, the expected future performance of the Company. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions, governmental regulation, including environmental consents and approvals, if and when required; stock market volatility; competition for, among other things, capital, skilled personnel and supplies; changes in tax laws; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

