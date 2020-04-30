New York, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market: Focus on Product, Disease, Technology, End User, Region/Country Data and Competitive Landscape – Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05829157/?utm_source=GNW

Global Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market Forecast, 2019-2025



The hematologic malignancies testing industry analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 15.24% during the forecast period, 2019-2025. The hematologic malignancies testing market generated $1,754.8 million revenue in 2018, in terms of value.



The hematologic malignancies testing market growth has been primarily attributed to the major drivers in this market such as rising incidence of hematologic malignancies, increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies in the market, favorable reimbursement scenario in the global hematologic malignancies testing market, and increasing funding in hematologic malignancies testing market.However, there are significant challenges which are restraining the market growth.



These challenges include high pricing pressure, lack of trained professionals, and issues pertaining to the analytical validity of genetic testing for cancers.



Expert Quote

“The development of specialized kits has achieved huge success over the past year with NGS and FISH based kits now available across major regions proving the potential to screen malignancies at an early stage.”



Scope of the Market Intelligence on Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market

The hematologic malignancies testing market report provides a holistic view of the market in terms of various factors influencing it, including product optimization, and technological advancements.



The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the products and manufacturers allied with the market. In addition, the study also includes exhaustive information on the unmet needs, perception on the new products, competitive landscape, market share of leading manufacturers, growth potential of each underlying sub-segment, and company, as well as other vital information with respect to global hematologic malignancies testing market.



Market Segmentation

The hematologic malignancies testing market segmentation (on the basis of product) is further segmented into kits and services.



The hematologic malignancies testing market segmentation (on the basis of disease) is segmented into leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and myelodysplastic syndromes.



The hematologic malignancies testing market segmentation (on the basis of technology) is segmented into next-generation sequencing (NGS), polymerase chain reaction (PCR), fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), immunohistochemistry (IHC).



The hematologic malignancies testing market segmentation (on the basis of end user) is segmented into specialty clinics and hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, reference laboratories, and research institutions.



Key Companies in the Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market

The key manufacturers who have been contributing significantly to the Hematologic malignancies testing market include Abbott Laboratories, Adaptive Biotechnologies, ArcherDX, Inc., ARUP Laboratories, ASURAGEN, INC., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cancer Genetics Inc., Sysmex Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Illumina, Inc, Invivoscribe, Inc., Invitae Corporation, ICON plc, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., and QIAGEN N.V., among others.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• Singapore

• Rest-of-APAC

• Rest-of-the-World

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

