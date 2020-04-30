New York, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global DDoS Protection and Mitigation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798334/?utm_source=GNW

4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.6 Billion by the year 2025, Hardware Solutions will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 17.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$148 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$180.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hardware Solutions will reach a market size of US$201.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$666.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

A10 Networks, Inc.

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Allot Communications Ltd.

Arbor Networks, Inc.

CenturyLink, Inc.

Cloudflare, Inc.

Corero Network Security, Inc.

Corsa Technology Inc.

DOSarrest Internet Security Limited

F5 Networks, Inc.

Flowmon Networks A.S.

Fortinet, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Imperva, Inc.

Neustar, Inc.

Nexusguard Limited

NSFOCUS, Inc.

Rackspace

Radware Ltd.

Seceon Inc.

Sitelock, LLC.

StackPath

Sucuri

Verisign, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798334/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



DDoS Protection and Mitigation: A Prelude

Robust Growth Projected for DDoS Protection and Mitigation

Solutions Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

DDoS Protection and Mitigation Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Growing Complexity in Global Cybersecurity Landscape Makes DDoS

Protection and Mitigation Highly Relevant

Rising Number of Network and Application Targeted DDoS Attacks

Widens Adoption of DDoS Protection and Mitigation Solutions

Sustained Expansion in IoT Investments Underpins Market Growth

Global IoT Device Connections in Billion for the Years 2015

through 2025

Massive Growth in Cloud Computing Sector and Parallel Increase

in Cloud Infrastructure Security Build Ample Opportunities

World Public Cloud Services Revenues (in US$ Billion) by

Segment for the Years 2016 through 2020

Amid Rising DDoS Threats, Banking & Financial Enterprises Seek

Dedicated DDoS Tools

Healthcare Sector Emerges as Niche Consumer of DDoS Protection

and Mitigation Tools

?Cybersecurity Preparedness? Amplifies Demand for DDoS

Solutions in Government Sector

Evolution of Cybersecurity as Most Critical Business Strategy

for Telecom Companies Instigates Robust Growth Opportunities

Telecos Embrace DDoS Tools to Safeguard Cellular Networks

Retail Sectors? Priority for Cybersecurity Augurs Well

Cloud-based DDoS Protection Solutions Set to Make Big Gains





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Hardware Solutions (Component) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Hardware Solutions (Component) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Hardware Solutions (Component) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Software Solutions (Component) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Software Solutions (Component) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Software Solutions (Component) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Services (Component) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Services (Component) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Services (Component) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: On-Premise (Deployment) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: On-Premise (Deployment) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: On-Premise (Deployment) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Cloud (Deployment) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Cloud (Deployment) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Cloud (Deployment) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Hybrid (Deployment) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Hybrid (Deployment) Market Worldwide Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Hybrid (Deployment) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Network (Application Area) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to

2025

Table 23: Network (Application Area) Global Historic Demand in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Network (Application Area) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Application (Application Area) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Application (Application Area) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Application (Application Area) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Database (Application Area) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Database (Application Area) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 30: Database (Application Area) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Endpoint (Application Area) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Endpoint (Application Area) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 33: Endpoint (Application Area) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: United States DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to

2025

Table 35: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market in the United

States by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 36: United States DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market in US$ Thousand

in the United States by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 38: United States DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 39: United States DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market

Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: United States DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Application Area:

2018 to 2025

Table 41: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market in the United

States by Application Area: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand

for 2009-2017

Table 42: United States DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market

Share Breakdown by Application Area: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 43: Canadian DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to

2025

Table 44: Canadian DDoS Protection and Mitigation Historic

Market Review by Component in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 45: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 46: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Analysis in

Canada in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 47: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market in Canada:

Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Deployment for the Period

2009-2017

Table 48: Canadian DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Canadian DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application Area:

2018 to 2025

Table 50: Canadian DDoS Protection and Mitigation Historic

Market Review by Application Area in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 51: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Application Area for

2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 52: Japanese Market for DDoS Protection and Mitigation:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 54: Japanese DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for DDoS

Protection and Mitigation Market in US$ Thousand by Deployment:

2018-2025

Table 56: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market in Japan in US$

Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 57: Japanese DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 58: Japanese Market for DDoS Protection and Mitigation:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Application Area for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application Area for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: Japanese DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Share

Analysis by Application Area: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 61: Chinese DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017

Table 63: Chinese DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 64: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in China in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 65: Chinese DDoS Protection and Mitigation Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 66: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market in China:

Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 67: Chinese DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Application Area for the Period

2018-2025

Table 68: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Application Area:

2009-2017

Table 69: Chinese DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market by

Application Area: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 70: European DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 71: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: European DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: European DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025

Table 74: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market in Europe in

US$ Thousand by Component: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 75: European DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: European DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 77: European DDoS Protection and Mitigation Historic

Market Review in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 78: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market in Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 79: European DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application Area:

2018-2025

Table 80: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market in Europe in

US$ Thousand by Application Area: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 81: European DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Share

Breakdown by Application Area: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 82: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market in France by

Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 83: French DDoS Protection and Mitigation Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017

Table 84: French DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: French DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment:

2018-2025

Table 86: French DDoS Protection and Mitigation Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 87: French DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market in France by

Application Area: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 89: French DDoS Protection and Mitigation Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Application Area: 2009-2017

Table 90: French DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Share

Analysis by Application Area: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 91: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: German DDoS Protection and Mitigation Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017

Table 93: German DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: German DDoS Protection and Mitigation Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 95: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market in Germany:

A Historic Perspective by Deployment in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 96: German DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application Area for the Period 2018-2025

Table 98: German DDoS Protection and Mitigation Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application Area: 2009-2017

Table 99: German DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Share

Breakdown by Application Area: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 100: Italian DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017

Table 102: Italian DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 103: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Italy in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 104: Italian DDoS Protection and Mitigation Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 105: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market in Italy:

Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 106: Italian DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Application Area for the Period

2018-2025

Table 107: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Application Area:

2009-2017

Table 108: Italian DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market by

Application Area: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 109: United Kingdom Market for DDoS Protection and

Mitigation: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 111: United Kingdom DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market

Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for DDoS

Protection and Mitigation Market in US$ Thousand by Deployment:

2018-2025

Table 113: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market in the United

Kingdom in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 114: United Kingdom DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 115: United Kingdom Market for DDoS Protection and

Mitigation: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Application Area for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application

Area for the Period 2009-2017

Table 117: United Kingdom DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market

Share Analysis by Application Area: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 118: Rest of Europe DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025

Table 119: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Thousand by Component: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 120: Rest of Europe DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Rest of Europe DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 122: Rest of Europe DDoS Protection and Mitigation

Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 123: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market in Rest of

Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 124: Rest of Europe DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application Area:

2018-2025

Table 125: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Thousand by Application Area: A Historic Review

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 126: Rest of Europe DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market

Share Breakdown by Application Area: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market in

Asia-Pacific by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: Asia-Pacific DDoS Protection and Mitigation Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017

Table 129: Asia-Pacific DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market

Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Asia-Pacific DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment:

2018-2025

Table 131: Asia-Pacific DDoS Protection and Mitigation Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 132: Asia-Pacific DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market

Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market in

Asia-Pacific by Application Area: Estimates and Projections in

US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: Asia-Pacific DDoS Protection and Mitigation Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Application Area: 2009-2017

Table 135: Asia-Pacific DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market

Share Analysis by Application Area: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 136: Rest of World DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to

2025

Table 137: Rest of World DDoS Protection and Mitigation

Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 138: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 139: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Analysis in

Rest of World in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 140: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market in Rest of

World: Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Deployment for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Rest of World DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market

Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Rest of World DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application Area:

2018 to 2025

Table 143: Rest of World DDoS Protection and Mitigation

Historic Market Review by Application Area in US$ Thousand:

2009-2017

Table 144: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Application Area

for 2009, 2019, and 2025





IV. COMPETITION



A10 NETWORKS

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES

ALLOT COMMUNICATIONS

ARBOR NETWORKS

CENTURYLINK

CLOUDFLARE

CORERO NETWORK SECURITY, INC.

CORSA TECHNOLOGY INC.

DOSARREST INTERNET SECURITY LIMITED

F5 NETWORKS

FLOWMON NETWORKS A.S.

FORTINET

HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES

IMPERVA

NSFOCUS

NEUSTAR

NEXUSGUARD LIMITED.

RACKSPACE

RADWARE

SECEON

SITELOCK

STACKPATH

SUCURI

VERISIGN

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798334/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001