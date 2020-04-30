New York, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global DDoS Protection and Mitigation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798334/?utm_source=GNW
4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.6 Billion by the year 2025, Hardware Solutions will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 17.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$148 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$180.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hardware Solutions will reach a market size of US$201.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$666.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798334/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
DDoS Protection and Mitigation: A Prelude
Robust Growth Projected for DDoS Protection and Mitigation
Solutions Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
DDoS Protection and Mitigation Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Complexity in Global Cybersecurity Landscape Makes DDoS
Protection and Mitigation Highly Relevant
Rising Number of Network and Application Targeted DDoS Attacks
Widens Adoption of DDoS Protection and Mitigation Solutions
Sustained Expansion in IoT Investments Underpins Market Growth
Global IoT Device Connections in Billion for the Years 2015
through 2025
Massive Growth in Cloud Computing Sector and Parallel Increase
in Cloud Infrastructure Security Build Ample Opportunities
World Public Cloud Services Revenues (in US$ Billion) by
Segment for the Years 2016 through 2020
Amid Rising DDoS Threats, Banking & Financial Enterprises Seek
Dedicated DDoS Tools
Healthcare Sector Emerges as Niche Consumer of DDoS Protection
and Mitigation Tools
?Cybersecurity Preparedness? Amplifies Demand for DDoS
Solutions in Government Sector
Evolution of Cybersecurity as Most Critical Business Strategy
for Telecom Companies Instigates Robust Growth Opportunities
Telecos Embrace DDoS Tools to Safeguard Cellular Networks
Retail Sectors? Priority for Cybersecurity Augurs Well
Cloud-based DDoS Protection Solutions Set to Make Big Gains
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Hardware Solutions (Component) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Hardware Solutions (Component) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Hardware Solutions (Component) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Software Solutions (Component) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Software Solutions (Component) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Software Solutions (Component) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Services (Component) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Services (Component) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Services (Component) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: On-Premise (Deployment) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: On-Premise (Deployment) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: On-Premise (Deployment) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Cloud (Deployment) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Cloud (Deployment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Cloud (Deployment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Hybrid (Deployment) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Hybrid (Deployment) Market Worldwide Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Hybrid (Deployment) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Network (Application Area) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to
2025
Table 23: Network (Application Area) Global Historic Demand in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Network (Application Area) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Application (Application Area) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Application (Application Area) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Application (Application Area) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Database (Application Area) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Database (Application Area) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 30: Database (Application Area) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Endpoint (Application Area) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Endpoint (Application Area) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 33: Endpoint (Application Area) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: United States DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 35: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market in the United
States by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 36: United States DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market in US$ Thousand
in the United States by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 38: United States DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 39: United States DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market
Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: United States DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Application Area:
2018 to 2025
Table 41: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market in the United
States by Application Area: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand
for 2009-2017
Table 42: United States DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market
Share Breakdown by Application Area: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 43: Canadian DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 44: Canadian DDoS Protection and Mitigation Historic
Market Review by Component in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 45: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 46: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Analysis in
Canada in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 47: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market in Canada:
Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Deployment for the Period
2009-2017
Table 48: Canadian DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Canadian DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application Area:
2018 to 2025
Table 50: Canadian DDoS Protection and Mitigation Historic
Market Review by Application Area in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 51: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Application Area for
2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 52: Japanese Market for DDoS Protection and Mitigation:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 53: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Japanese DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for DDoS
Protection and Mitigation Market in US$ Thousand by Deployment:
2018-2025
Table 56: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market in Japan in US$
Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 57: Japanese DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 58: Japanese Market for DDoS Protection and Mitigation:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Application Area for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application Area for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: Japanese DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Share
Analysis by Application Area: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 61: Chinese DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017
Table 63: Chinese DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market by
Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 64: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in China in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 65: Chinese DDoS Protection and Mitigation Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 66: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market in China:
Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 67: Chinese DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Application Area for the Period
2018-2025
Table 68: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Application Area:
2009-2017
Table 69: Chinese DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market by
Application Area: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 70: European DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 71: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: European DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: European DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025
Table 74: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market in Europe in
US$ Thousand by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 75: European DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: European DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 77: European DDoS Protection and Mitigation Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 78: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market in Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 79: European DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application Area:
2018-2025
Table 80: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market in Europe in
US$ Thousand by Application Area: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 81: European DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Share
Breakdown by Application Area: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 82: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market in France by
Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 83: French DDoS Protection and Mitigation Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017
Table 84: French DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: French DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment:
2018-2025
Table 86: French DDoS Protection and Mitigation Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 87: French DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market in France by
Application Area: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: French DDoS Protection and Mitigation Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Application Area: 2009-2017
Table 90: French DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Share
Analysis by Application Area: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 91: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: German DDoS Protection and Mitigation Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017
Table 93: German DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: German DDoS Protection and Mitigation Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 95: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market in Germany:
A Historic Perspective by Deployment in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 96: German DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application Area for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: German DDoS Protection and Mitigation Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application Area: 2009-2017
Table 99: German DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Share
Breakdown by Application Area: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 100: Italian DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017
Table 102: Italian DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market by
Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 103: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Italy in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 104: Italian DDoS Protection and Mitigation Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 105: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market in Italy:
Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 106: Italian DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Application Area for the Period
2018-2025
Table 107: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Application Area:
2009-2017
Table 108: Italian DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market by
Application Area: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 109: United Kingdom Market for DDoS Protection and
Mitigation: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 111: United Kingdom DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market
Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for DDoS
Protection and Mitigation Market in US$ Thousand by Deployment:
2018-2025
Table 113: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market in the United
Kingdom in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 114: United Kingdom DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 115: United Kingdom Market for DDoS Protection and
Mitigation: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Application Area for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application
Area for the Period 2009-2017
Table 117: United Kingdom DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market
Share Analysis by Application Area: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 118: Rest of Europe DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025
Table 119: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Thousand by Component: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 120: Rest of Europe DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Rest of Europe DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 122: Rest of Europe DDoS Protection and Mitigation
Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 123: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market in Rest of
Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 124: Rest of Europe DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application Area:
2018-2025
Table 125: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Thousand by Application Area: A Historic Review
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 126: Rest of Europe DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market
Share Breakdown by Application Area: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market in
Asia-Pacific by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: Asia-Pacific DDoS Protection and Mitigation Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017
Table 129: Asia-Pacific DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market
Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Asia-Pacific DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment:
2018-2025
Table 131: Asia-Pacific DDoS Protection and Mitigation Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 132: Asia-Pacific DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market
Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market in
Asia-Pacific by Application Area: Estimates and Projections in
US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Asia-Pacific DDoS Protection and Mitigation Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Application Area: 2009-2017
Table 135: Asia-Pacific DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market
Share Analysis by Application Area: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 136: Rest of World DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 137: Rest of World DDoS Protection and Mitigation
Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 138: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 139: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Analysis in
Rest of World in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 140: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market in Rest of
World: Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Deployment for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Rest of World DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market
Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Rest of World DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application Area:
2018 to 2025
Table 143: Rest of World DDoS Protection and Mitigation
Historic Market Review by Application Area in US$ Thousand:
2009-2017
Table 144: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Application Area
for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IV. COMPETITION
A10 NETWORKS
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES
ALLOT COMMUNICATIONS
ARBOR NETWORKS
CENTURYLINK
CLOUDFLARE
CORERO NETWORK SECURITY, INC.
CORSA TECHNOLOGY INC.
DOSARREST INTERNET SECURITY LIMITED
F5 NETWORKS
FLOWMON NETWORKS A.S.
FORTINET
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES
IMPERVA
NSFOCUS
NEUSTAR
NEXUSGUARD LIMITED.
RACKSPACE
RADWARE
SECEON
SITELOCK
STACKPATH
SUCURI
VERISIGN
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798334/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: