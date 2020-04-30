CHICAGO, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company" or "First Midwest"), the holding company of First Midwest Bank (the "Bank") and Park Bank, today reported results of operations and financial condition for the first quarter of 2020. Net income for the first quarter of 2020 was $19.6 million, or $0.18 per share, compared to $52.1 million, or $0.47 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, and $46.1 million, or $0.43 per share, for the first quarter of 2019.

First quarter of 2020 results were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental responses to it, resulting in a higher provision for loan losses, as well as lower net interest and noninterest income. In addition, the adoption of the current expected credit losses ("CECL") accounting standard on January 1, 2020 added to the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") and impacted certain asset quality metrics and comparability to prior periods. Reported results for all periods were impacted by acquisition and integration related expenses.

SELECT FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

  • Generated EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.47 and $0.43 for the fourth and first quarters of 2019, respectively. Comparability between quarters was impacted by:
    • $0.19 per share, or $28.0 million, of loan loss provision for the estimated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the ACL.
    • $0.04 per share, or $5.4 million, of acquisition and integration related expenses, compared to $0.04 and $0.03 in the  fourth and first quarters of 2019, respectively.
  • Produced net interest income of $144 million at a net margin of 3.54%, down 18 and 50 basis points from the fourth and first quarters of 2019, respectively, reflective of lower interest rates.
  • Grew loans to $14 billion, up 35%, annualized from December 31, 2019 and 21% from March 31, 2019.
  • Consistent underlying credit performance, recognizing the comparative impact of the adoption of the CECL accounting standard, the acquisition of Park Bank, and the impact of COVID-19,
    • Expanded the ACL to 1.62% of total loans, compared to 0.85% and 0.91% as of December 31 and March 31, 2019, respectively.
      • $76 million, or 54 basis points, as a result of CECL adoption,
      • $28 million, or 20 basis points, due to the estimated impact of COVID-19, and
      • $16 million, or 11 basis points, resulting from the Park Bank acquisition.
    • Non-performing assets increased to $174 million, or 1.24% of total loans plus foreclosed assets, as compared to 0.85% and 0.79% at the end of the fourth and first quarters of 2019, respectively. This increase includes:
      • 0.33% attributed to the reclassification of acquired loans stemming from the adoption of CECL.
    • Incurred net loan charge-offs of 0.37% of average loans, up from 0.33% and 0.32% for the fourth and first quarters of 2019, respectively, with the increase due to the CECL impact of purchased credit deteriorated loans.
  • Maintained total average deposits of $13 billion, consistent with the fourth quarter of 2019 and up 10% from the first quarter of 2019, respectively.
  • Completed the acquisition of Park Bank on March 9, 2020, adding approximately $1.2 billion of assets, $1.0 billion of deposits, and $700 million of loans.

"I am very proud of how First Midwest has pulled together to help each other, our clients and communities," said Michael L. Scudder, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "COVID-19 is a public health crisis and the environment we face is unprecedented. Governmental response has quickly evolved and asked us to do the same. There is a tremendous “can do” spirit across our team of 2,300 colleagues, as we have stood alongside our clients and communities to support them at a time when they need us the most."

Mr. Scudder concluded, "While no one can predict the path ahead, the economic ramifications of the crisis will be challenging for all of us. But, as one of the largest independent banks in the marketplace, our commitment to our mission – to help our clients achieve financial success – remains unwavering. Importantly, our financial position is strong with ample capital and liquidity, leaving us ready to deliver on that commitment as we move forward, all to the long-term benefit of our colleagues, clients, communities and stockholders."

PARK BANK ACQUISITION

On March 9, 2020, the Company completed its acquisition of Park Bank, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. At closing, the Company added approximately $1.2 billion of assets, $1.0 billion of deposits, and $700 million of loans. The merger consideration totaled $174.4 million and consisted of 4.9 million shares of Company common stock and $102.5 million of cash. All operating systems are expected to be converted to our operating platforms during the second quarter of 2020.

ADOPTION OF THE CURRENT EXPECTED CREDIT LOSSES STANDARD

On January 1, 2020, the Company adopted CECL, which requires the Company to present financial assets measured at amortized cost at the net amount expected to be collected, considering an entity's current estimate of all expected credit losses. Adoption of this standard increased the allowance for credit losses by $76 million, which includes $32 million attributable to loans and unfunded commitments and $44 million attributable to purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") and non-PCD acquired loans.

COVID-19 PANDEMIC

As one of the largest independent banks in Chicago, our mission is to help clients achieve financial success. We are committed to using our strong capital levels and ample liquidity to provide maximum support to our clients and communities during this unprecedented time. The programs and services First Midwest is offering to clients include:

  • Consumer, mortgage, auto loan payment deferrals
  • Small business payment deferrals
  • Consumer and small business fee assistance programs
  • Suspension of foreclosure and repossession actions
  • Wide range of financial accommodations for our Commercial clients based on individual circumstances
  • Participation in the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program

In addition, First Midwest has committed $2.5 million from the First Midwest Charitable Foundation to support the immediate and long-term needs of the communities it serves.

OPERATING PERFORMANCE

Net Interest Income and Margin Analysis
(Dollar amounts in thousands)

 Quarters Ended
 March 31, 2020  December 31, 2019  March 31, 2019
 Average Balance Interest Yield/
Rate
(%)		  Average
Balance		 Interest Yield/
Rate
(%)		  Average
Balance		 Interest Yield/
Rate
(%)
Assets                   
Other interest-earning assets$164,351  $816  2.00  $204,001  $1,223  2.38  $125,615  $728  2.35
Securities(1)3,066,574  20,757  2.71  2,893,856  19,989  2.76  2,371,692  16,387  2.76
Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") and Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") stock126,643  1,387  4.38  117,994  881  2.99  79,821  952  4.77
Loans(1)13,073,752  148,420  4.57  12,753,436  155,863  4.85  11,458,233  145,531  5.15
Total interest-earning assets(1)16,431,320  171,380  4.19  15,969,287  177,956  4.43  14,035,361  163,598  4.72
Cash and due from banks261,336       241,616       202,101     
Allowance for loan losses(179,392)      (112,623)      (107,520)    
Other assets1,891,557       1,790,878       1,537,897     
Total assets$18,404,821       $17,889,158       $15,667,839     
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                   
Savings deposits$2,069,163  164  0.03  $2,044,386  220  0.04  $2,037,831  346  0.07
NOW accounts2,273,156  1,630  0.29  2,291,667  2,172  0.38  2,083,366  2,162  0.42
Money market deposits2,227,707  3,099  0.56  2,178,518  3,980  0.72  1,809,234  2,349  0.53
Time deposits2,932,466  12,224  1.68  3,033,903  13,554  1.77  2,647,316  11,745  1.80
Borrowed funds2,007,700  5,841  1.17  1,559,326  4,579  1.17  877,995  3,551  1.64
Senior and subordinated debt234,053  3,694  6.35  233,848  3,740  6.35  203,899  3,313  6.59
Total interest-bearing liabilities11,744,245  26,652  0.91  11,341,648  28,245  0.99  9,659,641  23,466  0.99
Demand deposits3,884,015       3,862,157       3,587,480     
Total funding sources15,628,260    0.69  15,203,805    0.74  13,247,121    0.72
Other liabilities361,404       326,156       282,437     
Stockholders' equity - common2,415,157       2,359,197       2,138,281     
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$18,404,821       $17,889,158       $15,667,839     
Tax-equivalent net interest income/margin(1)  144,728  3.54    149,711  3.72    140,132  4.04
Tax-equivalent adjustment  (1,153)      (1,352)      (1,108)  
Net interest income (GAAP)(1)  $143,575       $148,359       $139,024   
Impact of acquired loan accretion(1)  $6,946  0.17    $9,657  0.24    $6,369  0.18
Tax-equivalent net interest income/margin, adjusted(1)  $137,782  3.37    $140,054  3.48    $133,763  3.86
                          

(1)  Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21%. The corresponding income tax impact related to tax-exempt items is recorded in income tax expense. These adjustments have no impact on net income. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2020 was down 3.2% from the fourth quarter of 2019 and up 3.3% from the first quarter of 2019. The decrease in net interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 resulted primarily from lower interest rates and lower acquired loan accretion, partially offset by lower cost of funds and the acquisition of interest-earning assets from the Park Bank transaction that closed in March 2020. Compared to the first quarter of 2019, the increase in net interest income was driven primarily by the acquisition of interest-earning assets from the Bridgeview Bank ("Bridgeview") transaction that closed in May 2019, growth in loans and securities, and lower cost of funds, significantly offset by lower interest rates.

Acquired loan accretion contributed $6.9 million, $9.7 million, and $6.4 million to net interest income for the first quarter of 2020, fourth quarter of 2019, and first quarter of 2019, respectively.

Tax-equivalent net interest margin for the current quarter was 3.54%, decreasing 18 and 50 basis points from the fourth and first quarters of 2019, respectively. Excluding the impact of acquired loan accretion, tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.37%, down 11 and 49 basis points from the fourth and first quarters of 2019, respectively. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, tax-equivalent net interest margin decreased as a result of lower interest rates on loans and securities, partially offset by lower cost of funds. The decline in tax-equivalent net interest margin compared to the first quarter of 2019 was due primarily to lower interest rates and actions taken to reduce rate sensitivity.

For the first quarter of 2020, total average interest-earning assets rose by $462.0 million and $2.4 billion from the fourth quarter of 2019 and first quarter of 2019, respectively. The increase compared to both prior periods resulted primarily from the Park Bank transaction in the first quarter of 2020, securities purchases, and loan growth. In addition, the increase in average interest-earning assets compared to the first quarter of 2019 was impacted by the assets acquired in the Bridgeview transaction.

Total average funding sources for the first quarter of 2020 increased by $424.5 million and $2.4 billion from the fourth quarter of 2019 and first quarter of 2019, respectively. The increase compared to both prior periods resulted primarily from the Park Bank transaction in the first quarter of 2020 and FHLB advances. In addition, the increase in average funding sources compared to the first quarter of 2019 was impacted by deposits assumed in the Bridgeview transaction and organic deposit growth.

Noninterest Income Analysis
(Dollar amounts in thousands)

 Quarters Ended March 31, 2020
Percent Change From
 March 31,
2020		 December 31, 2019 March 31,
2019		 December 31, 2019 March 31,
2019
Wealth management fees$12,361  $12,484  $11,600  (1.0) 6.6 
Service charges on deposit accounts11,781  12,664  11,540  (7.0) 2.1 
Capital market products income4,722  6,337  1,279  (25.5) 269.2 
Card-based fees, net3,968  4,512  4,378  (12.1) (9.4)
Mortgage banking income1,788  4,134  1,004  (56.7) 78.1 
Other service charges, commissions, and fees2,682  2,946  2,611  (9.0) 2.7 
Total fee-based revenues37,302  43,077  32,412  (13.4) 15.1 
Other income3,065  3,419  2,494  (10.4) 22.9 
Net securities losses(1,005)     N/M  N/M 
Total noninterest income$39,362  $46,496  $34,906  (15.3) 12.8 
                  

N/M – Not meaningful.

Total noninterest income of $39.4 million was down 15.3% from the fourth quarter of 2019 and up 12.8% from the first quarter of 2019. The increase in wealth management fees compared to the first quarter of 2019 resulted from continued sales of fiduciary and investment advisory services to new and existing customers. The decrease in service charges on deposit accounts and net card-based fees compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 was due primarily to seasonality and the impact of the fee assistance programs offered to our clients as a result of COVID-19.

Capital market products income decreased compared to the record level of income achieved in the fourth quarter of 2019 and increased compared to the first quarter of 2019 as a result of higher sales to corporate clients reflecting the lower long-term rate environment.

Mortgage banking income for the first quarter of 2020 resulted from sales of $116.6 million of 1-4 family mortgage loans in the secondary market, compared to $173.0 million and $57.5 million in the fourth and first quarters of 2019, respectively. In addition, mortgage banking income for the first quarter of 2020 was impacted by negative changes in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights due to market conditions.

Net securities losses of $1.0 million were recognized during the first quarter of 2020 as a result of repositioning of the Company's securities portfolio due to market conditions.

Noninterest Expense Analysis
(Dollar amounts in thousands)

 Quarters Ended March 31, 2020
Percent Change From
 March 31,
2020		 December 31, 2019 March 31,
2019		 December 31, 2019 March 31,
2019
Salaries and employee benefits:         
Salaries and wages$49,990  $53,043  $46,135  (5.8) 8.4 
Retirement and other employee benefits12,869  9,930  11,238  29.6  14.5 
Total salaries and employee benefits62,859  62,973  57,373  (0.2) 9.6 
Net occupancy and equipment expense(1)14,227  12,940  13,797  9.9  3.1 
Professional services(1)10,390  10,949  7,087  (5.1) 46.6 
Technology and related costs(1)8,548  7,429  6,270  15.1  36.3 
Advertising and promotions2,761  2,896  2,372  (4.7) 16.4 
Net other real estate owned ("OREO") expense420  1,080  681  (61.1) (38.3)
Other expenses12,654  13,000  10,581  (2.7) 19.6 
Acquisition and integration related expenses5,472  5,258  3,691  4.1  48.3 
Delivering Excellence implementation costs  223  258  (100.0) (100.0)
Total noninterest expense$117,331  $116,748  $102,110  0.5  14.9 
Acquisition and integration related expenses(5,472) (5,258) (3,691) 4.1  48.3 
Delivering Excellence implementation costs  (223) (258) (100.0) (100.0)
Total noninterest expense, adjusted(2)$111,859  $111,267  $98,161  0.5  14.0 
                  

(1) Certain reclassifications were made to prior year amounts to conform to the current year presentation.

(2) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.

Total noninterest expense was consistent with the fourth quarter of 2019 and increased 14.9% from the first quarter of 2019. Noninterest expense for all periods presented was impacted by acquisition and integration related expenses and costs related to implementation of the Delivering Excellence initiative for the fourth and first quarters of 2019. Excluding these items, noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2020 was $111.9 million, consistent with the fourth quarter of 2019 and up 14.0% from the first quarter of 2019. Overall, noninterest expense, adjusted, to average assets was well controlled at 2.44% for the first quarter of 2020, down 1% and 4% from the fourth and first quarters of 2019, respectively.

Operating costs associated with the Park Bank transaction completed late in the first quarter of 2020 contributed to noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2020. In addition, operating costs associated with the Bridgeview transaction contributed to the increase in noninterest expense compared to the first quarter of 2019. These costs primarily occurred in salaries and employee benefits, net occupancy and equipment expense, professional services, technology and related costs, and other expenses.

Compared to both prior periods, salaries and employee benefits was also impacted by lower incentive compensation expenses and equity compensation valuations. This was partially offset by higher payroll tax due to timing compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and more than offset by merit increases and commissions resulting from sales of 1-4 family mortgage loans in the secondary market compared to the first quarter of 2019. Higher costs related to winter weather conditions and utilities contributed to the increase in net occupancy and equipment expense from the fourth quarter of 2019. Technology and related costs compared to both prior periods was impacted by investments in technology. Professional services increased compared to the first quarter of 2019 due to process enhancements and expenses associated with higher capital market products income. Compared to the first quarter of 2019, other expenses increased as a result of higher servicing fees from purchases of consumer loans and other miscellaneous expenses associated with organizational growth.

Acquisition and integration related expenses for the first quarter of 2020 and fourth quarter of 2019 resulted from the acquisition of Park Bank and Bridgeview. For the first quarter of 2019, acquisition and integration related expenses resulted from the acquisition of NorStates Bank, Northern Oak Wealth Management, Inc., and Bridgeview.

Delivering Excellence implementation costs for the fourth quarter of 2019 and first quarter of 2019 resulted from certain actions initiated by the Company in connection with its Delivering Excellence initiative and include property valuation adjustments on locations identified for closure, employee severance, and general restructuring and advisory services.

LOAN PORTFOLIO AND ASSET QUALITY

Loan Portfolio Composition
(Dollar amounts in thousands)

 As of March 31, 2020
Percent Change From
 March 31, 
 2020		 December 31, 
 2019		 March 31, 
 2019		 December 31, 
 2019		 March 31, 
 2019
Commercial and industrial$5,051,154  $4,481,525  $4,183,262  12.7  20.7 
Agricultural393,138  405,616  438,461  (3.1) (10.3)
Commercial real estate:         
Office, retail, and industrial2,279,068  1,848,718  1,806,892  23.3  26.1 
Multi-family906,281  856,553  752,943  5.8  20.4 
Construction562,689  593,093  683,475  (5.1) (17.7)
Other commercial real estate1,349,812  1,383,708  1,309,878  (2.4) 3.0 
Total commercial real estate5,097,850  4,682,072  4,553,188  8.9  12.0 
Total corporate loans10,542,142  9,569,213  9,174,911  10.2  14.9 
Home equity965,771  851,454  862,068  13.4  12.0 
1-4 family mortgages1,968,589  1,927,078  1,086,264  2.2  81.2 
Installment488,515  492,585  445,760  (0.8) 9.6 
Total consumer loans3,422,875  3,271,117  2,394,092  4.6  43.0 
Total loans$13,965,017  $12,840,330  $11,569,003  8.8  20.7 
                  

Loan growth was positively impacted by the Park Bank acquisition in the first quarter of 2020, which added loans of $737.7 million as of March 31, 2020. Excluding these loans, total loans grew 12.1% annualized from December 31, 2019. Excluding the loans acquired in both the Park Bank acquisition and Bridgeview acquisition in the second quarter of 2019, total loans grew 9.0% from March 31, 2019. In addition, total corporate loans compared to both prior periods benefited from growth in commercial and industrial loans as a result of both new production and existing line draws, primarily within our sector-based lending businesses. Strong production within commercial real estate loans was offset by the impact of certain customers selling their commercial business or investment real estate properties, as well as refinancing with institutions offering loan terms outside of our credit parameters.

Growth in consumer loans compared to both prior periods resulted primarily from purchases of home equity loans, as well as organic growth. In addition, compared to the first quarter of 2019, purchases of 1-4 family mortgages contributed to the increase.

Allowance for Credit Losses
(Dollar amounts in thousands)

 As of March 31, 2020
Percent Change From
 March 31,
2020		 December 31, 2019 March 31,
2019		 December 31, 2019 March 31,
2019
Allowance for credit losses         
Provision for credit losses$39,532  $9,594  $10,444  312.0  278.5 
Allowance for credit losses$226,701  $109,222  $104,779  107.6  116.4 
Allowance for credit losses to total loans(1)1.62% 0.85% 0.91%    
Allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans154.64% 132.76% 149.25%    
             

(1) Prior to the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, this ratio included acquired loans that were recorded at fair value through an acquisition adjustment netted in loans, which incorporated credit risk as of the acquisition date with no allowance for credit losses being established at that time. As the acquisition adjustment was accreted into income over future periods, an allowance for credit losses on acquired loans was established as necessary to reflect credit deterioration. Subsequent to adoption, an allowance for credit losses on acquired loans is established as of the acquisition date and the acquired loans are no longer recorded net of a credit-related acquisition adjustment.

The Company adopted CECL on January 1, 2020, which impacted both the level of allowance for credit losses as well as other asset quality metrics due to the change in accounting for acquired PCD loans. As a result, certain metrics are presented excluding PCD loans to provide comparability to prior periods.

The allowance for credit losses was $226.7 million or 1.62% of total loans as of March 31, 2020, increasing $117.5 million and $121.9 million compared to December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively. Adoption of the CECL standard increased the allowance for credit losses by $76 million, which includes $32 million attributable to loans and unfunded commitments, $36 million for PCD acquired loans, and $8 million for non-PCD acquired loans. As a result of COVID-19, a provision for loan losses of $28 million was recorded in the first quarter of 2020. In addition, $14.3 million in allowance for credit losses was established through acquisition accounting adjustments for PCD loans acquired in the Park Bank acquisition in the first quarter of 2020 along with an additional $1.7 million in provision for loan losses on non-PCD loans subsequent to acquisition.

Asset Quality
(Dollar amounts in thousands)

 As of March 31, 2020
Percent Change From
 March 31,
2020		 December 31, 2019 March 31,
2019		 December 31, 2019 March 31,
2019
Asset quality         
Non-accrual loans, excluding purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans(1)(2)$97,649  $82,269  $70,205  18.7  39.1 
Non-accrual PCD loans(1)48,950      N/M  N/M 
Total non-accrual loans146,599  82,269  70,205  78.2  108.8 
90 days or more past due loans, still accruing interest(1)5,052  5,001  8,446  1.0  (40.2)
Total non-performing loans151,651  87,270  78,651  73.8  92.8 
Accruing troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs")1,216  1,233  1,844  (1.4) (34.1)
Foreclosed assets(3)21,027  20,458  10,818  2.8  94.4 
Total non-performing assets$173,894  $108,961  $91,313  59.6  90.4 
30-89 days past due loans(1)$81,127  $31,958  $45,764     
30-89 days past due loans, excluding PCD loans(1)(2)$75,581  $31,958  $45,764     
Non-accrual loans to total loans1.05% 0.64% 0.61%    
Non-accrual loans to total loans, excluding PCD loans(1)(2)0.71% 0.64% 0.61%    
Non-performing loans to total loans1.09% 0.68% 0.68%    
Non-performing loans to total loans, excluding PCD loans(1)(2)0.75% 0.68% 0.68%    
Non-performing assets to total loans plus foreclosed assets1.24% 0.85% 0.79%    
Non-performing assets to total loans plus foreclosed assets, excluding PCD loans(1)(2)0.91% 0.85% 0.79%    
             

N/M – Not meaningful.

(1) Prior to the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loans with an accretable yield were considered current and were not included in past due loan totals. In addition, PCI loans with an accretable yield were excluded from non-accrual loans. Subsequent to adoption, PCD loans, including those previously classified as PCI, are included in past due and non-accrual loan totals. In addition, an allowance for credit losses is established as of the acquisition date or upon the adoption of CECL for loans previously classified as PCI, as PCD loans are no longer recorded net of a credit-related acquisition adjustment.

(2) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.

(3) Foreclosed assets consists of OREO and other foreclosed assets acquired in partial or total satisfaction of defaulted loans. Other foreclosed assets are included in other assets in the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.

Non-performing assets represented 1.24% of total loans and foreclosed assets at March 31, 2020 compared to 0.85% and 0.79% at December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively. Excluding the impact of PCD loans, non-performing assets to total loans plus foreclosed assets was 0.91% at March 31, 2020, reflective of normal fluctuations that occur on a quarterly basis. These fluctuations occurred within non-accrual loans and foreclosed assets and are isolated to certain credits for which the Company has remediation plans in place.

Total 30-89 days past due loans, excluding PCD loans of $75.6 million increased by $43.6 million and $29.8 million compared to December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively. Reported levels were elevated largely due to timing as renewal and payment activity on two loan relationships was delayed into in the first week of April 2020.

Charge-Off Data
 (Dollar amounts in thousands)

 Quarters Ended
 March 31,
2020		 % of
Total		 December 31, 2019 % of
Total		 March 31,
2019		 % of
Total
Net loan charge-offs(1)           
Commercial and industrial$4,680  38.7  $6,799  64.2  $5,061  55.7 
Agricultural1,227  10.1  15  0.1  89  1.0 
Commercial real estate:           
Office, retail, and industrial329  2.7  256  2.4  618  6.8 
Multi-family5    (439) (4.1) 339  3.7 
Construction1,808  14.9  3       
Other commercial real estate164  1.4  13  0.1  189  2.1 
Consumer3,901  32.2  3,953  37.3  2,788  30.7 
Total net loan charge-offs$12,114  100.0  $10,600  100.0  $9,084  100.0 
Less: net loan charge-offs on PCD loans(2)(3)(1,720) 14.2    N/A    N/A 
Total net loan charge-offs, excluding PCD loans(2)(3)$10,394    $10,600    $9,084   
Recoveries included in total net loan charge-offs$1,816    $2,135    $1,693   
Net loan charge-offs to average loans(1)(4)           
Quarter-to-date0.37%   0.33%   0.32%  
Quarter-to-date, excluding PCD loans(2)(3)0.32%   0.33%   0.32%  
               

N/A – Not applicable.

(1) Amounts represent charge-offs, net of recoveries.

(2) Prior to the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, the portion of PCI loans deemed to be uncollectible was recorded as a reduction of the credit-related acquisition adjustment, which was netted within loans. Subsequent to adoption, an allowance for credit losses on PCD loans, including those previously identified as PCI, is established as of the acquisition date and the PCD loans are no longer recorded net of a credit-related acquisition adjustment. PCD loans deemed to be uncollectible are recorded as a charge-off through the allowance for credit losses.

(3) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.

(4) Annualized based on the actual number of days for each period presented.

Net loan charge-offs to average loans, annualized were 0.37%, compared to 0.33% for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 0.32% for the first quarter of 2019. Excluding charge-offs on PCD loans, net loan charge-offs to average loans of 0.32% was consistent with both prior periods.

DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO

Deposit Composition
(Dollar amounts in thousands)

 Average for the Quarters Ended March 31, 2020
Percent Change From
 March 31,
2020		 December 31, 2019 March 31,
2019		 December 31, 2019 March 31,
2019
Demand deposits$3,884,015  $3,862,157  $3,587,480  0.6  8.3 
Savings deposits2,069,163  2,044,386  2,037,831  1.2  1.5 
NOW accounts2,273,156  2,291,667  2,083,366  (0.8) 9.1 
Money market accounts2,227,707  2,178,518  1,809,234  2.3  23.1 
Core deposits10,454,041  10,376,728  9,517,911  0.7  9.8 
               
Time deposits2,932,466  3,033,903  2,647,316  (3.3) 10.8 
Total deposits$13,386,507  $13,410,631  $12,165,227  (0.2) 10.0 
                  

Total average deposits were $13.4 billion for the first quarter of 2020, consistent with the fourth quarter of 2019 and up 10.0% from the first quarter of 2019. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, deposits acquired in the Park Bank transaction were offset by the normal seasonal decline in commercial and municipal deposits. The increase in total average deposits compared to the first quarter of 2019 was driven primarily by deposits assumed in the Park Bank and Bridgeview transactions in the first quarter of 2020 and second quarter of 2019, respectively, as well as organic growth.

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Capital Ratios

 As of
 March 31,
2020		 December 31, 2019 March 31,
2019
Company regulatory capital ratios:     
Total capital to risk-weighted assets12.00% 12.96% 12.91%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets9.64% 10.52% 10.52%
Common equity Tier 1 ("CET1") to risk-weighted assets9.64% 10.52% 10.52%
Tier 1 capital to average assets8.60% 8.81% 9.28%
Company tangible common equity ratios(1)(2):      
Tangible common equity to tangible assets7.97% 8.81% 9.00%
Tangible common equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI"), to tangible assets7.79% 8.82% 9.21%
Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets9.63% 10.51% 10.29%
         

(1) These ratios are not subject to formal Federal Reserve regulatory guidance.

(2) Tangible common equity ("TCE") is a non-GAAP measure that represents common stockholders' equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets. For details of the calculation of these ratios, see the sections titled, "Non-GAAP Financial Information" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presented later in this release.

Capital ratios decreased compared to December 31, 2019 as earnings were more than offset by the approximately 50 basis point impact of the Park Bank acquisition, and the approximately 15 basis point impact of stock repurchases on all ratios, as well as the impact of loan growth and securities purchases on risk-weighted assets. The Company elected CECL transition relief for regulatory capital which retained approximately 20 basis points of CET1 and tier 1 capital.

During the first quarter of 2020, the Company announced a stock repurchase program authorizing the discretionary repurchase of up to $200 million of its common stock. This program replaced the Company's prior $180 million stock repurchase program, which was set to expire in March of 2020. The Company suspended repurchases in March as it shifted its capital deployment strategy in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to the suspension, the Company repurchased approximately 1.2 million shares of its common stock at a total cost of $22.6 million for the first quarter of 2020.

The Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per common share during the first quarter of 2020, which is consistent with the fourth quarter of 2019 and an increase of 17% from the first quarter of 2019. This dividend represents the 149th consecutive cash dividend paid by the Company since its inception in 1983.

Conference Call

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, as well as any oral statements made by or on behalf of First Midwest, may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "would," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "outlook," "predict," "project," "probable," "potential," "possible," "target," "continue," "look forward," or "assume" and words of similar import. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance but instead express only management's beliefs regarding future results or events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of management's control. It is possible that actual results and events may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results or events indicated in these forward-looking statements. First Midwest cautions you not to place undue reliance on these statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and First Midwest undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements may be deemed to include, among other things, statements relating to First Midwest's future financial performance, including the related outlook for 2020, the performance of First Midwest's loan or securities portfolio, the expected amount of future credit reserves or charge-offs, corporate strategies or objectives, including the impact of certain actions and initiatives, anticipated trends in First Midwest's business, regulatory developments, acquisition transactions, estimated synergies, cost savings and financial benefits of announced and completed transactions, growth strategies, including possible future acquisitions, and the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity, loans and results of operations. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the duration, extent and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its effects on our business, operations and employees, as well as on our customers and service providers, and on economies and markets more generally and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are discussed under the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in First Midwest's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and in First Midwest's subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). These risks and uncertainties are not exhaustive, and other sections of these reports describe additional factors that could adversely impact First Midwest's business and financial performance.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company's accounting and reporting policies conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and general practices within the banking industry. As a supplement to GAAP, the Company provides non-GAAP performance results, which the Company believes are useful because they assist investors in assessing the Company's operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures include EPS, adjusted, the efficiency ratio, return on average assets, adjusted, tax-equivalent net interest income (including its individual components), tax-equivalent net interest margin, tax-equivalent net interest margin, adjusted, noninterest expense, adjusted, tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible common equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible assets, tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets, return on average common equity, adjusted, return on average tangible common equity, return on average tangible common equity, adjusted, non-accrual loans, excluding PCD loans, 30-89 days past due loans, excluding PCD loans, non-accrual loans to total loans, excluding PCD loans, non-performing loans to total loans, excluding PCD loans, non-performing assets to total loans plus foreclosed assets, excluding PCD loans, net loan charge-offs, excluding PCD loans, and net loan charge-offs to average loans, excluding PCD loans.

The Company presents EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, all adjusted for certain significant transactions. These transactions include acquisition and integration related expenses associated with completed and pending acquisitions (all periods), net securities losses (first quarter of 2020), and Delivering Excellence implementation costs (all periods in 2019). Management believes excluding these transactions from EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operational performance since these transactions do not pertain to its core business operations and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods. Management believes that excluding acquisition and integration related expenses from these metrics may be useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since these expenses can vary significantly based on the size, type, and structure of each acquisition. Additionally, management believes excluding these transactions from these metrics may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.

The Company presents noninterest expense, adjusted, which excludes acquisition and integration related expenses and Delivering Excellence implementation costs. Management believes that excluding these items from noninterest expense may be useful in assessing the Company’s underlying operational performance as these items either do not pertain to its core business operations or their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.

The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income and net interest margin recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets. Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans are presented using the current federal income tax rate of 21%. Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income and net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis and that it may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes. In addition, management believes that presenting tax-equivalent net interest margin, adjusted, may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes and is useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since acquired loan accretion income may fluctuate based on the size of each acquisition, as well as from period to period.

In management's view, tangible common equity measures are capital adequacy metrics that may be meaningful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, in assessing the Company's use of equity and in facilitating comparisons with peers. These non-GAAP measures are valuable indicators of a financial institution's capital strength since they eliminate intangible assets from stockholders' equity and retain the effect of accumulated other comprehensive loss in stockholders' equity.

The Company presents non-accrual loans, 30-89 days past due loans, non-accrual loans to total loans, non-performing loans to total loans, non-performing assets to total loans plus foreclosed assets, net loan charge-offs, and net loan charge-offs to average loans, all excluding PCD loans. Management believes excluding PCD loans is useful as it facilitates better comparability between periods as prior to the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, PCI loans with an accretable yield were considered current and were not included in past due and non-accrual loan totals and the portion of PCI loans deemed to be uncollectible was recorded as a reduction of the credit-related acquisition adjustment, which was netted within loans. Subsequent to adoption, PCD loans, including those previously classified as PCI, are included in past due and non-accrual loan totals and an allowance for credit losses on PCD loans is established as of the acquisition date and the PCD loans are no longer recorded net of a credit-related acquisition adjustment. PCD loans deemed to be uncollectible are recorded as a charge-off through the allowance for credit losses. Additionally, management believes excluding PCD loans from these metrics may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.

Although intended to enhance investors' understanding of the Company's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those used by other financial institutions to assess their business and performance. See the previously provided tables and the following reconciliations in the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for details on the calculation of these measures to the extent presented herein.

About First Midwest

First Midwest (NASDAQ: FMBI) is a relationship-focused financial institution and one of the largest independent publicly traded bank holding companies based on assets headquartered in Chicago and the Midwest, with approximately $20 billion of assets and an additional $11 billion of assets under management. First Midwest Bank, Park Bank, and First Midwest's other affiliates provide a full range of commercial, treasury management, equipment leasing, consumer, wealth management, trust and private banking products and services. First Midwest operates branches and other locations throughout metropolitan Chicago, southeast Wisconsin, and in other markets in the Midwest. Visit First Midwest at www.firstmidwest.com.

Accompanying Unaudited Selected Financial Information

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
  
 As of
 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019
Period-End Balance Sheet         
Assets         
Cash and due from banks$252,138  $214,894  $273,613  $199,684  $186,230 
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks229,474  84,327  202,054  126,966  76,529 
Equity securities, at fair value40,098  42,136  40,723  40,690  33,304 
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value3,382,865  2,873,386  2,905,738  2,793,316  2,350,195 
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost19,825  21,997  22,566  23,277  12,842 
FHLB and FRB stock154,357  115,409  112,845  109,466  85,790 
Loans:         
Commercial and industrial5,051,154  4,481,525  4,570,361  4,524,401  4,183,262 
Agricultural393,138  405,616  417,740  430,589  438,461 
Commercial real estate:         
Office, retail, and industrial2,279,068  1,848,718  1,892,877  1,936,577  1,806,892 
Multi-family906,281  856,553  817,444  787,155  752,943 
Construction562,689  593,093  637,256  654,607  683,475 
Other commercial real estate1,349,812  1,383,708  1,425,292  1,447,673  1,309,878 
Home equity965,771  851,454  833,955  874,686  862,068 
1-4 family mortgages1,968,589  1,927,078  1,686,967  1,391,814  1,086,264 
Installment488,515  492,585  491,427  472,102  445,760 
Total loans13,965,017  12,840,330  12,773,319  12,519,604  11,569,003 
Allowance for loan losses(219,948) (108,022) (109,028) (105,729) (103,579)
Net loans13,745,069  12,732,308  12,664,291  12,413,875  11,465,424 
OREO9,814  8,750  12,428  15,313  10,818 
Premises, furniture, and equipment, net145,844  147,996  147,064  148,347  131,014 
Investment in bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI")298,827  296,351  297,610  297,118  295,899 
Goodwill and other intangible assets935,241  875,262  876,219  878,802  808,852 
Accrued interest receivable and other assets539,748  437,581  458,303  415,379  360,872 
Total assets$19,753,300  $17,850,397  $18,013,454  $17,462,233  $15,817,769 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity         
Noninterest-bearing deposits$4,222,523  $3,802,422  $3,832,744  $3,748,316  $3,588,943 
Interest-bearing deposits9,876,427  9,448,856  9,608,183  9,440,272  8,572,039 
Total deposits14,098,950  13,251,278  13,440,927  13,188,588  12,160,982 
Borrowed funds2,648,210  1,658,758  1,653,490  1,407,378  973,852 
Senior and subordinated debt234,153  233,948  233,743  233,538  203,984 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities336,280  335,620  345,695  332,156  319,480 
Stockholders' equity2,435,707  2,370,793  2,339,599  2,300,573  2,159,471 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$19,753,300  $17,850,397  $18,013,454  $17,462,233  $15,817,769 
Stockholders' equity, excluding AOCI$2,400,384  $2,372,747  $2,332,861  $2,303,383  $2,191,630 
Stockholders' equity, common2,435,707  2,370,793  2,339,599  2,300,573  2,159,471 
               


First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
          
 Quarters Ended
 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019
Income Statement         
Interest income$170,227   $176,604   $181,963   $177,682   $162,490  
Interest expense26,652   28,245   31,176   27,370   23,466  
Net interest income143,575   148,359   150,787   150,312   139,024  
Provision for loan losses39,532   9,594   12,498   11,491   10,444  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses104,043   138,765   138,289   138,821   128,580  
Noninterest Income         
Service charges on deposit accounts11,781   12,664   13,024   12,196   11,540  
Wealth management fees12,361   12,484   12,063   12,190   11,600  
Card-based fees, net3,968   4,512   4,694   4,549   4,378  
Capital market products income4,722   6,337   4,161   2,154   1,279  
Mortgage banking income1,788   4,134   3,066   1,901   1,004  
Other service charges, commissions, and fees2,682   2,946   3,023   2,783   2,611  
Total fee-based revenues37,302   43,077   40,031   35,773   32,412  
Other income3,065   3,419   2,920   2,753   2,494  
Net securities losses(1,005) —   —   —   —  
Total noninterest income39,362   46,496   42,951   38,526   34,906  
Noninterest Expense         
Salaries and employee benefits:        
Salaries and wages49,990   53,043   50,686   47,776   46,135  
Retirement and other employee benefits12,869   9,930   10,795   10,916   11,238  
Total salaries and employee benefits62,859   62,973   61,481   58,692   57,373  
Net occupancy and equipment expense14,227   12,940   12,787   12,294   13,797  
Professional services10,390   10,949   8,768   9,624   7,087  
Technology and related costs8,548   7,429   6,960   7,128   6,270  
Advertising and promotions2,761   2,896   2,955   3,167   2,372  
Net OREO expense420   1,080   381   294   681  
Other expenses12,654   13,000   11,432   12,987   10,581  
Acquisition and integration related expenses5,472   5,258   3,397   9,514   3,691  
Delivering Excellence implementation costs—   223   234   442   258  
Total noninterest expense117,331   116,748   108,395   114,142   102,110  
Income before income tax expense26,074   68,513   72,845   63,205   61,376  
Income tax expense6,468   16,392   18,300   16,191   15,318  
Net income$19,606   $52,121   $54,545   $47,014   $46,058  
Net income applicable to common shares$19,414   $51,697   $54,080   $46,625   $45,655  
Net income applicable to common shares, adjusted(1)24,272   55,807   56,803   54,091   48,616  
               

Footnotes to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(1)         See the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for the detailed calculation.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
          
 As of or for the
 Quarters Ended
 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019
EPS         
Basic EPS$0.18  $0.47  $0.49  $0.43  $0.43 
Diluted EPS$0.18  $0.47  $0.49  $0.43  $0.43 
Diluted EPS, adjusted(1)$0.22  $0.51  $0.52  $0.50  $0.46 
Common Stock and Related Per Common Share Data
Book value$21.33  $21.56  $21.27  $20.80  $20.20 
Tangible book value$13.14  $13.60  $13.31  $12.86  $12.63 
Dividends declared per share$0.14  $0.14  $0.14  $0.14  $0.12 
Closing price at period end$13.24  $23.06  $19.48  $20.47  $20.46 
Closing price to book value0.6  1.1  0.9  1.0  1.0 
Period end shares outstanding114,213  109,972  109,970  110,589  106,900 
Period end treasury shares11,136  10,443  10,441  9,818  8,775 
Common dividends$16,002  $15,404  $15,406  $15,503  $12,837 
Dividend payout ratio77.78% 29.79% 28.57% 32.56% 27.91%
Dividend payout ratio, adjusted(1)63.64% 27.45% 26.92% 28.00% 26.09%
Key Ratios/Data         
Return on average common equity(2)3.23% 8.69% 9.22% 8.34% 8.66%
Return on average common equity, adjusted(1)(2)4.04% 9.38% 9.68% 9.68% 9.22%
Return on average tangible common equity(2)5.66% 14.37% 15.36% 13.83% 14.41%
Return on average tangible common equity, adjusted(1)(2)6.94% 15.47% 16.10% 15.95% 15.31%
Return on average assets(2)0.43% 1.16% 1.22% 1.13% 1.19%
Return on average assets, adjusted(1)(2)0.53% 1.25% 1.28% 1.31% 1.27%
Loans to deposits99.05% 96.90% 95.03% 94.93% 95.13%
Efficiency ratio(1)60.21% 56.16% 53.54% 54.67% 55.69%
Net interest margin(2)(3)3.54% 3.72% 3.82% 4.06% 4.04%
Yield on average interest-earning assets(2)(3)4.19% 4.43% 4.60% 4.80% 4.72%
Cost of funds(2)(4)0.69% 0.74% 0.82% 0.77% 0.72%
Noninterest expense to average assets(2)2.56% 2.59% 2.43% 2.73% 2.64%
Noninterest expense to average assets, adjusted(1)(2)2.44% 2.47% 2.35% 2.50% 2.54%
Effective income tax rate24.81% 23.93% 25.12% 25.62% 24.96%
Capital Ratios         
Total capital to risk-weighted assets(1)12.00% 12.96% 12.62% 12.57% 12.91%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(1)9.64% 10.52% 10.18% 10.11% 10.52%
CET1 to risk-weighted assets(1)9.64% 10.52% 10.18% 10.11% 10.52%
Tier 1 capital to average assets(1)8.60% 8.81% 8.67% 8.96% 9.28%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)7.97% 8.81% 8.54% 8.57% 9.00%
Tangible common equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible assets(1)7.79% 8.82% 8.50% 8.59% 9.21%
Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets(1)9.63% 10.51% 10.24% 10.11% 10.29%
Note: Selected Financial Information footnotes are located at the end of this section.
 


First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
          
 As of or for the
 Quarters Ended
 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019
Asset Quality Performance Data         
Non-performing assets          
Commercial and industrial$24,944  $29,995  $26,739  $19,809  $34,694 
Agricultural5,823  5,954  6,242  6,712  2,359 
Commercial real estate:         
Office, retail, and industrial26,107  25,857  26,812  17,875  17,484 
Multi-family2,688  2,697  2,152  5,322  2,959 
Construction18,764  152  152  152   
Other commercial real estate4,562  4,729  4,680  3,982  2,971 
Consumer14,761  12,885  10,915  9,625  9,738 
Non-accrual, excluding PCD loans97,649  82,269  77,692  63,477  70,205 
Non-accrual PCD loans48,950         
Total non-accrual loans146,599  82,269  77,692  63,477  70,205 
90 days or more past due loans, still accruing interest5,052  5,001  4,657  2,615  8,446 
Total non-performing loans151,651  87,270  82,349  66,092  78,651 
Accruing TDRs1,216  1,233  1,422  1,441  1,844 
Foreclosed assets(5)21,027  20,458  25,266  28,488  10,818 
Total non-performing assets$173,894  $108,961  $109,037  $96,021  $91,313 
30-89 days past due loans$81,127  $31,958  $46,171  $34,460  $45,764 
Allowance for credit losses         
Allowance for loan losses$219,948  $108,022  $109,028  $105,729  $103,579 
Reserve for unfunded commitments6,753  1,200  1,200  1,200  1,200 
Total allowance for credit losses$226,701  $109,222  $110,228  $106,929  $104,779 
Provision for loan losses$39,532  $9,594  $12,498  $11,491  $10,444 
Net charge-offs by category         
Commercial and industrial$4,680  $6,799  $5,532  $4,600  $5,061 
Agricultural1,227  15  439  658  89 
Commercial real estate:         
Office, retail, and industrial329  256  219  1,454  618 
Multi-family5  (439) (38)   339 
Construction1,808  3  (2) (10)  
Other commercial real estate164  13  (43) 284  189 
Consumer3,901  3,953  3,092  2,355  2,788 
Total net charge-offs$12,114  $10,600  $9,199  $9,341  $9,084 
Less: net loan charge-offs on PCD loans(1,720)        
Total net charge-offs, excluding PCD loans$10,394  $10,600  $9,199  $9,341  $9,084 
Total recoveries included above$1,816  $2,153  $2,073  $2,083  $1,693 
Note: Selected Financial Information footnotes are located at the end of this section.
 


First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
          
 As of or for the
 Quarters Ended
 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019
Asset quality ratios          
Non-accrual loans to total loans1.05% 0.64% 0.61% 0.51% 0.61%
Non-accrual loans to total loans, excluding PCD loans0.71% 0.64% 0.61% 0.51% 0.61%
Non-performing loans to total loans1.09% 0.68% 0.64% 0.53% 0.68%
Non-performing loans to total loans, excluding PCD loans0.75% 0.68% 0.64% 0.53% 0.68%
Non-performing assets to total loans plus foreclosed assets1.24% 0.85% 0.85% 0.77% 0.79%
Non-performing assets to total loans plus foreclosed assets, excluding PCD loans0.91% 0.85% 0.85% 0.77% 0.79%
Non-performing assets to tangible common equity plus allowance for credit losses10.07% 6.79% 6.93% 6.28% 6.27%
Non-accrual loans to total assets0.74% 0.46% 0.43% 0.36% 0.44%
Allowance for credit losses and net charge-off ratios
Allowance for credit losses to total loans(6)1.62% 0.85% 0.86% 0.85% 0.91%
Allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans154.64% 132.76% 141.88% 168.45% 149.25%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans149.49% 125.15% 133.85% 161.79% 133.22%
Net charge-offs to average loans(2)0.37% 0.33% 0.29% 0.31% 0.32%
Net charge-offs to average loans, excluding PCD loans(2)0.32% 0.33% 0.29% 0.31% 0.32%
               

Footnotes to Selected Financial Information
(1) See the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for the detailed calculation.
(2) Annualized based on the actual number of days for each period presented.
(3) Presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming the applicable federal income tax rate of 21%.
(4) Cost of funds expresses total interest expense as a percentage of total average funding sources.
(5) Foreclosed assets consists of OREO and other foreclosed assets acquired in partial or total satisfaction of defaulted loans. Other foreclosed assets are included in other assets in the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.
(6) This ratio includes acquired loans that are recorded at fair value through an acquisition adjustment, which incorporates credit risk, as of the acquisition date with no allowance for credit losses being established at that time. As the acquisition adjustment is accreted into income over future periods, an allowance for credit losses is established on acquired loans as necessary to reflect credit deterioration.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
          
 Quarters Ended
 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019
EPS         
Net income$19,606  $52,121  $54,545  $47,014  $46,058 
Net income applicable to non-vested restricted shares(192) (424) (465) (389) (403)
Net income applicable to common shares19,414  51,697  54,080  46,625  45,655 
Adjustments to net income:         
Net securities losses1,005         
Tax effect of net securities losses(251)        
Acquisition and integration related expenses5,472  5,258  3,397  9,514  3,691 
Tax effect of acquisition and integration related expenses(1,368) (1,315) (849) (2,379) (923)
Delivering Excellence implementation costs  223  234  442  258 
Tax effect of Delivering Excellence implementation costs  (56) (59) (111) (65)
Total adjustments to net income, net of tax4,858  4,110  2,723  7,466  2,961 
Net income applicable to common shares, adjusted(1)$24,272  $55,807  $56,803  $54,091  $48,616 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:        
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (basic)109,922  109,059  109,281  108,467  105,770 
Dilutive effect of common stock equivalents443  519  381     
Weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding110,365  109,578  109,662  108,467  105,770 
Basic EPS$0.18  $0.47  $0.49  $0.43  $0.43 
Diluted EPS$0.18  $0.47  $0.49  $0.43  $0.43 
Diluted EPS, adjusted(1)$0.22  $0.51  $0.52  $0.50  $0.46 
Anti-dilutive shares not included in the computation of diluted EPS         
Dividend Payout Ratio         
Dividends declared per share$0.14  $0.14  $0.14  $0.14  $0.12 
Dividend payout ratio77.78% 29.79% 28.57% 32.56% 27.91%
Dividend payout ratio, adjusted(1)63.64% 27.45% 26.92% 28.00% 26.09%
          
Note: Non-GAAP Reconciliations footnotes are located at the end of this section.
 


First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
          
 As of or for the
 Quarters Ended
 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019
Return on Average Common and Tangible Common Equity      
Net income applicable to common shares$19,414  $51,697  $54,080  $46,625  $45,655 
Intangibles amortization2,770  2,744  2,750  2,624  2,363 
Tax effect of intangibles amortization(693) (686) (688) (656) (591)
Net income applicable to common shares, excluding intangibles amortization21,491  53,755  56,142  48,593  47,427 
Total adjustments to net income, net of tax(1)4,858  4,110  2,723  7,466  2,961 
Net income applicable to common shares, adjusted(1)$26,349  $57,865  $58,865  $56,059  $50,388 
Average stockholders' equity$2,415,157  $2,359,197  $2,327,279  $2,241,569  $2,138,281 
Less: average intangible assets(887,600) (874,829) (877,069) (832,263) (803,408)
Average tangible common equity$1,527,557  $1,484,368  $1,450,210  $1,409,306  $1,334,873 
Return on average common equity(2)3.23% 8.69% 9.22% 8.34% 8.66%
Return on average common equity, adjusted(1)(2)4.04% 9.38% 9.68% 9.68% 9.22%
Return on average tangible common equity(2)5.66% 14.37% 15.36% 13.83% 14.41%
Return on average tangible common equity, adjusted(1)(2)6.94% 15.47% 16.10% 15.95% 15.31%
Return on Average Assets      
Net income$19,606  $52,121  $54,545  $47,014  $46,058 
Total adjustments to net income, net of tax(1)4,858  4,110  2,723  7,466  2,961 
Net income, adjusted(1)$24,464  $56,231  $57,268  $54,480  $49,019 
Average assets$18,404,821  $17,889,158  $17,699,180  $16,740,050  $15,667,839 
Return on average assets(2)0.43% 1.16% 1.22% 1.13% 1.19%
Return on average assets, adjusted(1)(2)0.53% 1.25% 1.28% 1.31% 1.27%
Noninterest Expense to Average Assets      
Noninterest expense$117,331  $116,748  $108,395  $114,142  $102,110 
Less:         
Delivering Excellence implementation costs  (223) (234) (442) (258)
Acquisition and integration related expenses(5,472) (5,258) (3,397) (9,514) (3,691)
Total$111,859  $111,267  $104,764  $104,186  $98,161 
Average assets$18,404,821  $17,889,158  $17,699,180  $16,740,050  $15,667,839 
Noninterest expense to average assets(2)2.56% 2.59% 2.43% 2.73% 2.64%
Noninterest expense to average assets, adjusted(2)2.44% 2.47% 2.35% 2.50% 2.54%
Efficiency Ratio Calculation        
Noninterest expense$117,331  $116,748  $108,395  $114,142  $102,110 
Less:         
Net OREO expense(420) (1,080) (381) (294) (681)
Acquisition and integration related expenses(5,472) (5,258) (3,397) (9,514) (3,691)
Delivering Excellence implementation costs  (223) (234) (442) (258)
Total$111,439  $110,187  $104,383  $103,892  $97,480 
Tax-equivalent net interest income(3)$144,728  $149,711  $152,019  $151,492  $140,132 
Noninterest income39,362  46,496  42,951  38,526  34,906 
Less: net securities losses1,005         
Total$185,095  $196,207  $194,970  $190,018  $175,038 
Efficiency ratio60.21% 56.16% 53.54% 54.67% 55.69%
          
Note: Non-GAAP Reconciliations footnotes are located at the end of this section.
 


First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
          
 As of or for the
 Quarters Ended
 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019
Tangible Common Equity         
Stockholders' equity$2,435,707  $2,370,793  $2,339,599  $2,300,573  $2,159,471 
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets(935,241) (875,262) (876,219) (878,802) (808,852)
Tangible common equity1,500,466  1,495,531  1,463,380  1,421,771  1,350,619 
Less: AOCI(35,323) 1,954  (6,738) 2,810  32,159 
Tangible common equity, excluding AOCI$1,465,143  $1,497,485  $1,456,642  $1,424,581  $1,382,778 
Total assets$19,753,300  $17,850,397  $18,013,454  $17,462,233  $15,817,769 
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets(935,241) (875,262) (876,219) (878,802) (808,852)
Tangible assets$18,818,059  $16,975,135  $17,137,235  $16,583,431  $15,008,917 
Risk-weighted assets$15,573,684  $14,225,444  $14,294,011  $14,056,482  $13,131,237 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets7.97% 8.81% 8.54% 8.57% 9.00%
Tangible common equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible assets7.79% 8.82% 8.50% 8.59% 9.21%
Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets9.63% 10.51% 10.24% 10.11% 10.29%
          
          

Footnotes to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(1)         Adjustments to net income for each period presented are detailed in the EPS non-GAAP reconciliation above. For additional discussion of adjustments, see the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section.
(2)         Annualized based on the actual number of days for each period presented.
(3)         Presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming the applicable federal income tax rate of 21%.