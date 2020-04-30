New York, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global DC Drives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798330/?utm_source=GNW
9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$760.8 Million by the year 2025, Oil & Gas will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$16.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$12.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Oil & Gas will reach a market size of US$33.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$124.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798330/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
DC Drives: An Introduction
A Prelude to DC Drives Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
DC Drives Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
DC Drives Market Trends
DC Drives Market Dynamics
Applications of DC Drives
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: DC Drives Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: DC Drives Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: DC Drives Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Water & Wastewater (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Water & Wastewater (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Water & Wastewater (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Power Generation (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Power Generation (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Power Generation (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Building Automation (End-Use) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Building Automation (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Building Automation (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US DC Drives Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States DC Drives Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: DC Drives Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 24: DC Drives Market Share Breakdown in the United States
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian DC Drives Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: DC Drives Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 27: Canadian DC Drives Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 28: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for DC Drives
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Japanese DC Drives Market in US$ Million by End-Use:
2009-2017
Table 30: DC Drives Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 31: Chinese Demand for DC Drives in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: DC Drives Market Review in China in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 33: Chinese DC Drives Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European DC Drives Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in
%) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: European DC Drives Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: DC Drives Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 36: European DC Drives Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: European DC Drives Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 38: DC Drives Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic
Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 39: European DC Drives Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 40: DC Drives Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 41: French DC Drives Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 42: French DC Drives Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 43: DC Drives Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2018-2025
Table 44: German DC Drives Market in Retrospect in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 45: DC Drives Market Share Distribution in Germany by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 46: Italian Demand for DC Drives in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: DC Drives Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 48: Italian DC Drives Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for DC
Drives in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: United Kingdom DC Drives Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 51: DC Drives Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 52: Spanish DC Drives Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: DC Drives Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 54: Spanish DC Drives Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 55: Russian DC Drives Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: DC Drives Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 57: DC Drives Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 58: Rest of Europe DC Drives Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 59: DC Drives Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 60: Rest of Europe DC Drives Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 61: Asia-Pacific DC Drives Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 62: DC Drives Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 63: Asia-Pacific DC Drives Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: DC Drives Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 65: Asia-Pacific DC Drives Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 66: Asia-Pacific DC Drives Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 67: DC Drives Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2018-2025
Table 68: Australian DC Drives Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 69: DC Drives Market Share Distribution in Australia by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 70: Indian DC Drives Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: DC Drives Market in India: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 72: Indian DC Drives Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 73: DC Drives Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2018-2025
Table 74: South Korean DC Drives Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 75: DC Drives Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for DC Drives in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific DC Drives Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 78: DC Drives Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 79: Latin American DC Drives Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 80: DC Drives Market in Latin America in US$ Million by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: Latin American DC Drives Market Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 82: Latin American Demand for DC Drives in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: DC Drives Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 84: Latin American DC Drives Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 85: Argentinean DC Drives Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 86: DC Drives Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 87: Argentinean DC Drives Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 88: DC Drives Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 89: Brazilian DC Drives Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 90: Brazilian DC Drives Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 91: DC Drives Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2018-2025
Table 92: Mexican DC Drives Market in Retrospect in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 93: DC Drives Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 94: Rest of Latin America DC Drives Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: DC Drives Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin
America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 96: DC Drives Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 97: The Middle East DC Drives Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 98: DC Drives Market in the Middle East by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 99: The Middle East DC Drives Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 100: The Middle East DC Drives Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 101: DC Drives Market in the Middle East: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 102: The Middle East DC Drives Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 103: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for DC Drives
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: Iranian DC Drives Market in US$ Million by End-Use:
2009-2017
Table 105: DC Drives Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 106: Israeli DC Drives Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 107: DC Drives Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 108: Israeli DC Drives Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 109: Saudi Arabian Demand for DC Drives in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: DC Drives Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 111: Saudi Arabian DC Drives Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 112: DC Drives Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: United Arab Emirates DC Drives Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 114: DC Drives Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 115: DC Drives Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Rest of Middle East DC Drives Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 117: DC Drives Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 118: African DC Drives Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: DC Drives Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 120: DC Drives Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ABB GROUP
AMERICAN ELECTRIC TECHNOLOGIES
CROMPTON GREAVES
DANFOSS A/S
EMERSON ELECTRIC
GE POWER CONVERSION
KB ELECTRONICS
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SA
SIEMENS AG
TOSHIBA INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798330/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: