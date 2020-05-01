New York, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Wrangling Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798325/?utm_source=GNW

3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.3 Billion by the year 2025, Tools will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 22% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$123.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$159.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Tools will reach a market size of US$232.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 19.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$576.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Alteryx, Inc.

Brillio

Cooladata Ltd.

Dataiku SAS

Datameer, Inc.

Datawatch Corporation

Hitachi Vantara Corporation

IBM Corporation

Ideata Analytics

Impetus Technologies, Inc.

Infogix, Inc.

Informatica LLC

Innovative Routines International (IRI), Inc.

Onedot AG

Oracle Corporation

Paxata, Inc.

Rapid Insight.

SAS Institute, Inc.

Talend SA

Teradata

TIBCO Software, Inc.

Tmmdata

Trifacta

Unifi Software Inc.







Global Competitor Market Shares

Data Wrangling Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Product Overview

Data Wrangling, A Definition

Types of Data Wrangling

Data Wrangling Process

Data Wrangling Tools: A Review





Emergence of Big Data & the Need for Advanced Analytics

Algorithms Provides the Foundation for Growth in the Market

Swallowed by Big Data, Data Wrangling is the Key to Maximize

Data Intelligence

As a Precursor to Analytics Workflows, Data Wrangling to Richly

Benefit From the Rise of Big Data Across Myriad Industry

Verticals: Global Volume of Big Data Created Worldwide (In

Zettabytes) for the Years 2015, 2020 and 2025

Growing Importance of Data Analytics & Increased Investments in

Big Data Tools in an Increasingly Data Driven World

Robust Investments in Big Data Analytics Bodes Well for the

Growth & Adoption of Data Wrangling: Global Big Data &

Business Analytics (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019,

2022 and 2024

Data Preparation Storms Into the Spotlight as the Prime

Beneficiary of Big Data Explosion & the Ensuing Focus on Data

Analytics

Growing Urgency to Integrate AI & ML Technologies into Data

Analytics Drive the Need for Data Wrangling

As Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning Pervades Every

Aspect of Modern Life Including Business Intelligence, Data

Wrangling Catapults in Commercial Value: Global Artificial

Intelligence Market (In US$ Million) for the Years 2017,

2019, 2022 and 2024

Successful Digitalization of Business Models to Spearhead

Growth by Widening the Playing Field for Data Wrangling Tools

Digitalization of Healthcare Brings Out Healthcare & Life

Sciences as the Fastest Growing End-Use Market

Ongoing Focus on Successful Digitalization of Business Models

to Spur the Importance of Data Wrangling in Making Raw Digital

Data Usable: Global Digital Transformation Market (In US$

Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

Global Industry Digitalization Index Score by Industry Group

for the Year 2018

Astounding Financial Benefit of Digitalization Accelerates

Digitalization Programs Among Industries Worldwide: Global

Cumulative Value of Digitalization by Industry (In US$

Billion) for the Period 2016 to 2025

Cloud Data Wrangling Emerges to the Forefront Supported by

Unrivalled Benefits

Supported by Tangible Benefits that Can Now be Measured,

Adoption of Cloud & the Proliferation of XaaS Bodes Well for

Cloud Based Data Wrangling Services: Business Benefits of

Cloud Measured in Percentages by Type of Benefit Offered

Data Wrangling Emerges as the Bridge to Realize the Full

Potential of IoT Big Data by Making Unorganized IoT Data

Structured, Meaningful & Usable

Exploding Ecosystem of IoT Devices Drives the Critical Need for

Pre-Processing of Device Data: Global Number of IoT Enabled

Devices: Global Number of Active IoT Connected Devices

Worldwide (In Billion Units) for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019,

2022, 2024 and 2026

Robust Hadoop Deployment Drives Demand for Data Wrangling for

Data Preparation Work in Hadoop

Expanding Hadoop Market to Push Up Data Cleansing Needs and

Spur Demand for Data Wrangling: Global Market for Hadoop (In

US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022

Growing Role of Data Science in Data Driven Smart Cities

Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity for Data Wrangling

Expanding Base of Connected Things in Smart Cities & the Volume

IoT Data Generated Creates Lucrative Opportunities for

Technologies Needed to Turn Smart City Big Data into Insight:

Global Installed Base of Connected Devices in Smart Cities

(In Billion) for the Years 2015, 2017 & 2019





