3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.3 Billion by the year 2025, Tools will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 22% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$123.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$159.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Tools will reach a market size of US$232.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 19.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$576.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Data Wrangling Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Product Overview
Data Wrangling, A Definition
Types of Data Wrangling
Data Wrangling Process
Data Wrangling Tools: A Review
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Emergence of Big Data & the Need for Advanced Analytics
Algorithms Provides the Foundation for Growth in the Market
Swallowed by Big Data, Data Wrangling is the Key to Maximize
Data Intelligence
As a Precursor to Analytics Workflows, Data Wrangling to Richly
Benefit From the Rise of Big Data Across Myriad Industry
Verticals: Global Volume of Big Data Created Worldwide (In
Zettabytes) for the Years 2015, 2020 and 2025
Growing Importance of Data Analytics & Increased Investments in
Big Data Tools in an Increasingly Data Driven World
Robust Investments in Big Data Analytics Bodes Well for the
Growth & Adoption of Data Wrangling: Global Big Data &
Business Analytics (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019,
2022 and 2024
Data Preparation Storms Into the Spotlight as the Prime
Beneficiary of Big Data Explosion & the Ensuing Focus on Data
Analytics
Growing Urgency to Integrate AI & ML Technologies into Data
Analytics Drive the Need for Data Wrangling
As Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning Pervades Every
Aspect of Modern Life Including Business Intelligence, Data
Wrangling Catapults in Commercial Value: Global Artificial
Intelligence Market (In US$ Million) for the Years 2017,
2019, 2022 and 2024
Successful Digitalization of Business Models to Spearhead
Growth by Widening the Playing Field for Data Wrangling Tools
Digitalization of Healthcare Brings Out Healthcare & Life
Sciences as the Fastest Growing End-Use Market
Ongoing Focus on Successful Digitalization of Business Models
to Spur the Importance of Data Wrangling in Making Raw Digital
Data Usable: Global Digital Transformation Market (In US$
Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024
Global Industry Digitalization Index Score by Industry Group
for the Year 2018
Astounding Financial Benefit of Digitalization Accelerates
Digitalization Programs Among Industries Worldwide: Global
Cumulative Value of Digitalization by Industry (In US$
Billion) for the Period 2016 to 2025
Cloud Data Wrangling Emerges to the Forefront Supported by
Unrivalled Benefits
Supported by Tangible Benefits that Can Now be Measured,
Adoption of Cloud & the Proliferation of XaaS Bodes Well for
Cloud Based Data Wrangling Services: Business Benefits of
Cloud Measured in Percentages by Type of Benefit Offered
Data Wrangling Emerges as the Bridge to Realize the Full
Potential of IoT Big Data by Making Unorganized IoT Data
Structured, Meaningful & Usable
Exploding Ecosystem of IoT Devices Drives the Critical Need for
Pre-Processing of Device Data: Global Number of IoT Enabled
Devices: Global Number of Active IoT Connected Devices
Worldwide (In Billion Units) for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019,
2022, 2024 and 2026
Robust Hadoop Deployment Drives Demand for Data Wrangling for
Data Preparation Work in Hadoop
Expanding Hadoop Market to Push Up Data Cleansing Needs and
Spur Demand for Data Wrangling: Global Market for Hadoop (In
US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022
Growing Role of Data Science in Data Driven Smart Cities
Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity for Data Wrangling
Expanding Base of Connected Things in Smart Cities & the Volume
IoT Data Generated Creates Lucrative Opportunities for
Technologies Needed to Turn Smart City Big Data into Insight:
Global Installed Base of Connected Devices in Smart Cities
(In Billion) for the Years 2015, 2017 & 2019
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
