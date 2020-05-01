New York, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Virtualization Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798324/?utm_source=GNW

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 22.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$160.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$217.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Standalone Software will reach a market size of US$131.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 18.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$804.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798324/?utm_source=GNW



Data Virtualization: A Prelude

Bright Prospects Ahead for Data Virtualization Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Data Virtualization Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





?Age of Data Abundance? Instigates Broad-based Opportunities

for Data Virtualization Tools

Widespread Use of Enterprise Software and Business Apps Leads

to Creation of Massive Volumes of Enterprise Data

Global Corporate Data Volumes (in Exabytes) by Data Type for

the Years 2012 through 2020

Reinforcing Data Management Landscape, Data Virtualization

Tools Set to Make Big Splash in Enterprise Data Strategies

Pivotal Role of BI and Analytics in Modern Enterprise Paves Way

for Wider Uptake of Data Virtualization Tools

Increased Focus on DDDM in BI Processes Augurs Well

Intelligent Data Virtualization Empowers Data Scientists

Established Use Case of Big Data Widens Scope and Span of Data

Virtualization Tools

Volume of Big Data Created Worldwide (In Zettabytes) for the

Years 2019 and 2025

With AI and ML Making Robust Inroads in Enterprise

Environments, Opportunities Galore for Data Virtualization

Tools

Data Virtualization Emerges as Primary Tool for GDPR Compliance

GRC Processes Made Easier with Data Virtualization

Enterprises Lean Towards Data Virtualization to Strengthen BYOD

Environments

Banking & Financial Services Enterprises: Major Consumers

Retail Sector Emerges as a Lucrative Market

Data Virtualization Grabs Attention of Healthcare Enterprises

Research Labs Rely on Data Virtualization to Streamline

Research Processes

Data Virtualization: Handy Tool for Application Developers





