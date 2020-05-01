New York, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Virtualization Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798324/?utm_source=GNW
9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.3 Billion by the year 2025, Standalone Software will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 22.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$160.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$217.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Standalone Software will reach a market size of US$131.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 18.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$804.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Data Virtualization: A Prelude
Bright Prospects Ahead for Data Virtualization Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
Data Virtualization Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
?Age of Data Abundance? Instigates Broad-based Opportunities
for Data Virtualization Tools
Widespread Use of Enterprise Software and Business Apps Leads
to Creation of Massive Volumes of Enterprise Data
Global Corporate Data Volumes (in Exabytes) by Data Type for
the Years 2012 through 2020
Reinforcing Data Management Landscape, Data Virtualization
Tools Set to Make Big Splash in Enterprise Data Strategies
Pivotal Role of BI and Analytics in Modern Enterprise Paves Way
for Wider Uptake of Data Virtualization Tools
Increased Focus on DDDM in BI Processes Augurs Well
Intelligent Data Virtualization Empowers Data Scientists
Established Use Case of Big Data Widens Scope and Span of Data
Virtualization Tools
Volume of Big Data Created Worldwide (In Zettabytes) for the
Years 2019 and 2025
With AI and ML Making Robust Inroads in Enterprise
Environments, Opportunities Galore for Data Virtualization
Tools
Data Virtualization Emerges as Primary Tool for GDPR Compliance
GRC Processes Made Easier with Data Virtualization
Enterprises Lean Towards Data Virtualization to Strengthen BYOD
Environments
Banking & Financial Services Enterprises: Major Consumers
Retail Sector Emerges as a Lucrative Market
Data Virtualization Grabs Attention of Healthcare Enterprises
Research Labs Rely on Data Virtualization to Streamline
Research Processes
Data Virtualization: Handy Tool for Application Developers
