MIAMI, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maná, Los Tigres del Norte, Sofia Vergara, Juanes, and Dolores Huerta have joined the history-making, star-studded Altísimo Live! music and pop culture livestream festival set for Cinco de Mayo (May 5th). Inspired by Live Aid and supported by P&G as a major corporate champion, the benefit aims to raise $3 million – $5 at a time – for the Farmworkers' Pandemic Relief Fund created by Justice for Migrant Women and Hispanics in Philanthropy (HIP ).



As part of this historic broadcast, organizers also announced that the event will additionally feature participation by (in alphabetical order): Camila Chávez, Executive Director of the Dolores Huerta Foundation, Cristela Alonzo; David Hidalgo and Louie Perez of Los Lobos; Frankie Negron; Howie D of The Backstreet Boys; Luis Guzmán, and Tito Puente, Jr.

To view today’s virtual press conference about this announcement, please click https://lnkd.in/ezJHAd4 .

Created by RetroPop Media and iHeartLatino, iHeartMedia’s Hispanic platform, and co-produced with WFHN-TV, CIEN+ , Justice for Migrant Women , Hispanics in Philanthropy (HIP ), INGEÑUITY, The Latinx House , Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) and PEOPLE en Español, the festival is being co-hosted by actor, producer, director, and activist Eva Longoria and iHeartLatino Chairman and Chief Creative Officer Enrique Santos. Other celebrity co-hosts throughout the livestream benefit festival will include: J Balvin, Kate Del Castillo, Rosario Dawson, and Alejandro Sanz.

With today’s talent announcement, the festival now also features (in alphabetical order): A.B. Quintanilla III y Los Kumbia Allstarz; Adamari Lopez; Adriana Barraza; Alejandro Fernandez Jr.; Ana Barbara; Ana Brenda Contreras; Andy Garcia; Angelica Vale; Anitta; Banda Recodo; Becky G; Belinda; Bobby Pulido; Brian and Natalia Cordova Buckley; Carlos Vives; CNCO; Dayanara Torres; Diane Guerrero; Edward James Olmos; Elvis Crespo; Esai Morales; Flor Amargo; Fonseca; Farruko; Gente de Zona; Gloria and Emilio Estefan; Gloria Trevi; Ivy Queen; Jesse & Joy; Jenny Yang; Juanes; Justin Quiles; La Energia Norteña; Larry Hernandez; La Santa Cecilia; Las Cafeteras; Lila Downs; Luis Fonsi; Maluma; Making Movies; Marc Anthony; Marianna Burelli; Nicky Jam; Nicholas Gonzalez; Ozomatli; Rosanna Arquette; Roberto Aguirre; Roberto Pulido; Sandra Echeverría; Sech; Stephanie Sigman; Steve Aoki; Silvestre Dangond; Tainy; and Wisin y Yandel.

Fashion designers Mario De la Torre, Carlos Marrero, and Raul Peñaranda, will also join the event to share how they are using their talent and unique designs in support of the pandemic relief effort. Some of their special edition farmworker-inspired designs will be available for purchase in support of the fund.

Even though the online benefit is free, the festival features a call to action for viewers to give cinco this cinco (#CincoOnCinco), with a $5 or more donation online or via text by texting CINCO to 91999.

Supporters, corporations, and philanthropists are urged to pledge whatever amount they can ahead of or during the festival at the fund’s link, which is farmworkers.hipgive.org to help meet the fund's goal.

In a show of solidarity, even the high-profile global generosity movement, Giving Tuesday, announced that Altísimo Live! is one of the special causes they have designated for donors on Cinco de Mayo this year.

Altísimo Live! Schedule Highlights

Altísimo Live! features an inspired, jam-packed day of at-home performances, comedy skits, celebrity activations, artistic exhibits, and other surprises that will keep audiences glued.

Festival highlights include a kick-off tailgate celebration and appreciation parade that will travel to the farmworkers to show them love and appreciation. In Miami, renowned muralists Luis Valle and Ivan Roque from Wynwood will collaborate with developer Moishe Mana and City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez to paint a monumental wall that will pay tribute to the farmworkers. In other parts of the country, fashion shows, Cinco de Mayo recipes, mixologists and Latino social media influencers will collaborate to keep the tailgate fun flowing leading up to the prime time celebrities and music acts. Among those scheduled to perform are Maná; Juanes; Gloria Estefan; Gloria Trevi; Ivy Queen; Jesse & Joy; La Santa Cecilia; Elvis Crespo; Los Lobos; Ozomatli, Farruko;, Sech, Justin Quiles; and La Energia Norteña.

The festival will also highlight stories from farmworker leaders, as well as messages of gratitude and appreciation from notable individuals, with an overall goal of driving combined action to support our farmworker community.

When/How to View Altísimo Live!

Altísimo Live! officially kicks off on @AltisimoLive’s Facebook , YouTube , Twitter , Periscope , and Twitch accounts simultaneously on Tuesday, May 5th at 10:00 a.m. PT/ 1:00 p.m. ET with an interactive livestream tailgating experience that will include entertainers, comedians, chefs, social media influencers, and other surprise personalities. iHeartLatino and PEOPLE en Español will also carry parts or all of the broadcast at various times on one or more of their respective livestream and/or broadcast platforms.

At 5:00 p.m. PT/ 8:00 p.m. ET, the groundbreaking interactive festival transforms into a series of continuous musical performances and interactive Q&A’s and experiences with the artists.

Audiences at home will also have several options throughout the day to get involved live on the show with opportunities to not only win prizes but also be featured on the show in a variety of creative ways.

Among the Latino leaders joining the festival line-up are Justice for Migrant Women's founder Mónica Ramírez; HIP’s Ana Marie Argilagos; INGEÑUITY’s David Chavez; CIEN+’s CEO Lili Gil Valletta; The Latinx House co-founders Olga Segura and Alex Martinez Kondracke; HHF’s Antonio Tijerino;, PVBLIC Foundation’s Sergio Fernandez de Cordova and WFHN-TV co-founder and Altísimo Live! Executive Producer and Tailgate co-host Lizza Monet Morales amongst others.

To learn more, participate and/or support Altísimo Live! visit www.altisimolive.com

Beneficiary, Media and Partner Organizations

All funds raised by the event are tax-deductible and will be managed by a 501(c)(3) in support of the Farmworkers’ Pandemic Relief Fund effort.

Justice for Migrant Women and Hispanics in Philanthropy created the Farmworkers’ Pandemic Relief Fund in order to meet some of the community’s basic needs. Money raised through this fundraising effort will be disbursed to farmworker-serving organizations around the U.S. and Puerto Rico to help provide food, formula, diapers, emergency financial assistance for medical needs and other support during this crisis. Organizations such as the Coalition of Florida Farmworker Organizations (FL), East Coast Migrant Head Start Project (Multi-state), Farmworker Association of Florida (FL), The United Farm Workers Foundation (CA, WA), Pineros y Campesinos Unidos del Noreste (PCUN) (OR), Redlands Christian Migrant Association (RCMA) (FL), Pathstone (Multi-state), NC Fields (NC), La Cooperativa Campesina de California (CA), Proteus, Inc. (Multi-state), Student Action with Farmworkers (NC), Telamon Corporation (Multi-state), UMOS (WI, MN) and La Union del Pueblo Entero (TX) have been named among the recipients from this fund who are providing the farmworker community members with much-needed aid.

Additional media partners so far also include Remezcla, mitú, Vix, Latinx Newswire, Latino Rebels, Latino Loop, Viva Tu Musica, Mundial Sports Network, Diario Las Américas, Latino Thought Makers, reVolver, Latin Heat Media, and more.

Corporate supporters and partner organizations include Chispa, the Latino dating app; Pantaya; Mana Wynwood; the Alliance for Inclusive & Multicultural Marketing (AIMM); the Culture Marketing Council; We Are All Human; National Migrant and Seasonal Head Start; the National Association of Hispanic Publications; Friends of the American Latino Museum; Friends of Puerto Rico; the Latino Business Action Network (LBAN); DMI Consulting; the Latino Startup Alliance; Latinos In Media and Arts (LIMA); The New York International Latino Film Festival; Latin Alternative Music Conference (LAMC); Support Latino Business; Es Tiempo; Alianza de Impacto Latino; and The PVBLIC Foundation.

