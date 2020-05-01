New York, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Recorder Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798321/?utm_source=GNW

6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1 Billion by the year 2025, Cockpit Voice Recorder will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$30.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$27.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Cockpit Voice Recorder will reach a market size of US$85.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$100 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Data Recorder: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Data Recorder Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Flight Data Recorders: Reliable Instruments for Recording the

Condition and Performance of an Aircraft in Flight

Cockpit Voice Recorders

Flight Data Recorders

Quick Access Recorders (QARs)

Current Dynamics in the World Aircraft Industry Point Towards

Healthy Trajectory for Data Recorder Market

Ongoing Expansion in Civil Aircraft Fleet Size Amid Growing

Passenger & Cargo Traffic Infuses Healthy Momentum

Global Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Aircraft Type for the

Years 2019 & 2029

Global Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Geographic Region for

the Years 2019 & 2039

World Passenger Traffic (in RTK) and Cargo Traffic (in FTK) for

Years 2016, 2017 and 2018

Rising Demand for Military Aircraft Amid Mounting Geopolitical

Risks and Increasing Global Military Spending Bodes Well

Global Military Spending (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2013

through 2023

UAVs: The New Growth Vertical for Data Recorder Market

World Unmanned Aerial Systems Market (in US$ Million) by End-

Use Sector for Years 2019 & 2025

Percentage Breakdown of World UAV Production (Value) by Region

for Years 2019 & 2025

Increase in Aircraft Accidents Gives Impetus to Data Recorders

Market

Airline Crash Deaths for the Years 2005 through 2018

Aviation Rules, Regulations and Recommendations: Cornerstone

for Present and Future Growth of Data Recorders Market

Voyage Data Recorders (VDRs): The On-board Vessel Technology

that Assists in Accident Investigation

Increase in Seaborne Trade, Growing Manufacture of Commercial

Vessels and Expanding Shipbuilding Activity Bode Well for VDR

Market

World Seaborne Trade Data: Total Volume of Goods Loaded (in

Billion Tons) for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

World Seaborne Trade Outlook: Projected Seaborne Trade Volume

(in Million Tons) for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035

Seaborne Trade Outlook: Projected Seaborne Trade Volume (in

Million Tonnes) by type of Cargo for the Years 2020, 2025,

2030 and 2035

Seaborne Trade of Developing Economies: Percentage of World

Tonnage by Goods Loaded and Goods Unloaded for the Years 2010,

2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

Revised IMO Regulations Augment VDR Market Prospects

A Snapshot of IMO Regulations for VDR





