VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pretium Resources Inc. (TSX/NYSE:PVG) (“Pretivm” or the “Company”) announces the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of shareholders held today (the “Meeting”).
A total of 132,934,862 (71.65%) of Pretivm’s common shares were represented at the Meeting.
The seven nominees listed in the management information circular with respect to the Meeting were elected as directors of Pretivm. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:
Number of Directors
Setting the number of Directors at seven:
|Votes for
|% For
|Votes Against
|% Against
|116,432,278
|99.54
|%
|538,477
|0.46
|%
Election of Directors
|Nominee
|Votes for
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|Richard O’Brien
|111,874,835
|95.64
|%
|5,095,919
|4.36
|%
|George Paspalas
|111,472,316
|95.30
|%
|5,498,438
|4.70
|%
|Peter Birkey
|111,458,243
|95.29
|%
|5,512,511
|4.71
|%
|David Smith
|111,434,278
|95.27
|%
|5,536,476
|4.73
|%
|Faheem Tejani
|111,421,048
|95.26
|%
|5,549,706
|4.74
|%
|Robin Bienenstock
|111,471,158
|95.30
|%
|5,499,596
|4.70
|%
|Jeane Hull
|113,698,174
|97.20
|%
|3,272,580
|2.80
|%
Following the Meeting, Pretivm’s Board of Directors appointed Jacques Perron, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, as a director of the Company.
Voting results with respect to the other matters at the Meeting, including approving the appointment of auditor, and an advisory resolution on executive compensation were as follows:
Appointment of Auditor
The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company’s auditor and authorizing the directors to fix the auditor’s remuneration:
|Votes for
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|129,612,555
|97.50
|%
|3,322,307
|2.50
|%
Say on Pay Advisory Vote
To authorize and approve a non-binding resolution accepting the Company’s approach to executive compensation:
|Votes for
|% For
|Votes Against
|% Against
|112,622,421
|96.28
|%
|4,348,333
|3.72
|%
About Pretivm
Pretivm is a low-cost intermediate gold producer with the high-grade underground Brucejack Mine in northern British Columbia.
