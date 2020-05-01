New York, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Quality Tools Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798320/?utm_source=GNW

1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$969.1 Million by the year 2025, Financial Data will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 19.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$58.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$74.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Financial Data will reach a market size of US$77.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 17.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$270.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Informatica LLC

Information Builders, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Pitney Bowes, Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute, Inc.

Syncsort

Talend SA

Tamr

Trianz, Inc.

Experian PLC

IBM Corporation







An Introduction to Data Quality Tools

Data Quality Tools: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Cloud Data Quality Tools Set to Make Big Gains

Critical Importance of Data Quality in Modern Enterprise

Creates Fertile Environment for Data Quality Tools Market

Emphasis on Data Quality Management Accelerates Market Adoption

?Age of Data Abundance? Instigates Broad-based Opportunities

for Data Quality Tools

Widespread Use of Enterprise Software and Business Apps Leads

to Creation of Massive Volumes of Enterprise Data

Growing Use of External Data Sources Amplifies Enterprise Data

Volumes

Global Corporate Data Volumes (in Exabytes) by Data Type for

the Years 2012 through 2020

Big Data Widens Addressable Market for Data Quality Tools

Volume of Big Data Created Worldwide (In Zettabytes) for the

Years 2019 and 2025

Rise of IoT Instigates High-Potential Growth Opportunities

Data Quality Tools Enable ?Smart Data Quality? in IoT Environments

Ability to Augment Customer Engagement Strategies Steers Market

Expansion

Data Quality Steps In to Reinforce Compliance Teams

Customer-Facing Businesses Rely on Data Quality Tools to

Address Compliance Requirements

AI & ML Come to the Fore to Reinforce Data Quality Technology

Banks & Financial Services Firms: Core Consumers

Utilities Leverage Data Quality Tools for Effective Management

of Energy Networks





