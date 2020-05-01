New York, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Quality Tools Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798320/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
An Introduction to Data Quality Tools
Data Quality Tools: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
Cloud Data Quality Tools Set to Make Big Gains
COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
Dominant Vendors of Data Quality Tools
Comparison of Data Quality Tools from Different Vendors
Leading Players in the World Data Quality Tools Market: 2019
Global Competitor Market Shares
Data Quality Tools Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Critical Importance of Data Quality in Modern Enterprise
Creates Fertile Environment for Data Quality Tools Market
Emphasis on Data Quality Management Accelerates Market Adoption
?Age of Data Abundance? Instigates Broad-based Opportunities
for Data Quality Tools
Widespread Use of Enterprise Software and Business Apps Leads
to Creation of Massive Volumes of Enterprise Data
Growing Use of External Data Sources Amplifies Enterprise Data
Volumes
Global Corporate Data Volumes (in Exabytes) by Data Type for
the Years 2012 through 2020
Big Data Widens Addressable Market for Data Quality Tools
Volume of Big Data Created Worldwide (In Zettabytes) for the
Years 2019 and 2025
Rise of IoT Instigates High-Potential Growth Opportunities
Data Quality Tools Enable ?Smart Data Quality? in IoT Environments
Ability to Augment Customer Engagement Strategies Steers Market
Expansion
Data Quality Steps In to Reinforce Compliance Teams
Customer-Facing Businesses Rely on Data Quality Tools to
Address Compliance Requirements
AI & ML Come to the Fore to Reinforce Data Quality Technology
Banks & Financial Services Firms: Core Consumers
Utilities Leverage Data Quality Tools for Effective Management
of Energy Networks
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Data Quality Tools Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Data Quality Tools Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Financial Data (Data Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Financial Data (Data Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Customer Data (Data Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Customer Data (Data Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Product Data (Data Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Product Data (Data Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Compliance Data (Data Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: Compliance Data (Data Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Supplier Data (Data Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: Supplier Data (Data Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Software (Component) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Software (Component) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 15: Services (Component) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 16: Services (Component) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Data Quality Tools Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 17: United States Data Quality Tools Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Data Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 18: United States Data Quality Tools Market Share
Breakdown by Data Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: United States Data Quality Tools Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: United States Data Quality Tools Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 21: Canadian Data Quality Tools Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Data Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 22: Data Quality Tools Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Data Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 23: Canadian Data Quality Tools Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Data Quality Tools Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and 2025
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Market for Data Quality Tools: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Data Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Japanese Data Quality Tools Market Share Analysis by
Data Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 27: Japanese Market for Data Quality Tools: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 28: Japanese Data Quality Tools Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 29: Chinese Data Quality Tools Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Data Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 30: Chinese Data Quality Tools Market by Data Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 31: Chinese Data Quality Tools Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: Chinese Data Quality Tools Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Data Quality Tools Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 33: European Data Quality Tools Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 34: European Data Quality Tools Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 35: European Data Quality Tools Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Data Type: 2018-2025
Table 36: European Data Quality Tools Market Share Breakdown by
Data Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: European Data Quality Tools Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025
Table 38: European Data Quality Tools Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 39: Data Quality Tools Market in France by Data Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 40: French Data Quality Tools Market Share Analysis by
Data Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 41: Data Quality Tools Market in France by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 42: French Data Quality Tools Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 43: Data Quality Tools Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Data Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: German Data Quality Tools Market Share Breakdown by
Data Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 45: Data Quality Tools Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 46: German Data Quality Tools Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 47: Italian Data Quality Tools Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Data Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 48: Italian Data Quality Tools Market by Data Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 49: Italian Data Quality Tools Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Italian Data Quality Tools Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 51: United Kingdom Market for Data Quality Tools: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Data Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 52: United Kingdom Data Quality Tools Market Share
Analysis by Data Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 53: United Kingdom Market for Data Quality Tools: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 54: United Kingdom Data Quality Tools Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Data Quality Tools Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Data Type: 2018-2025
Table 56: Rest of Europe Data Quality Tools Market Share
Breakdown by Data Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 57: Rest of Europe Data Quality Tools Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025
Table 58: Rest of Europe Data Quality Tools Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 59: Data Quality Tools Market in Asia-Pacific by Data
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Data Quality Tools Market Share Analysis
by Data Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Data Quality Tools Market in Asia-Pacific by
Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Data Quality Tools Market Share Analysis
by Component: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 63: Rest of World Data Quality Tools Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Data Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 64: Data Quality Tools Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Data Type for 2019 and
2025
Table 65: Rest of World Data Quality Tools Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 66: Data Quality Tools Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and
2025
IV. COMPETITION
EXPERIAN PLC
IBM CORPORATION
INFORMATICA
INFORMATION BUILDERS
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
ORACLE CORPORATION
PITNEY BOWES
SAP SE
SAS INSTITUTE
SYNCSORT
TALEND SA
TAMR
TRIANZ
V. CURATED RESEARCH
