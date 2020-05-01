New York, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Protection Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798319/?utm_source=GNW
7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$115.2 Billion by the year 2025, Large Enterprises will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 17.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$4.8 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$5.8 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Large Enterprises will reach a market size of US$8.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$21.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Data Protection: A Prelude
Steady Growth Projected for Data Protection Solutions Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
Data Protection Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Number of Data Breaches Worldwide Creates Fertile
Environment for Growth of Data Protection Solutions Market
Average Cost Per Data Breach by Country (in US$ Million): 2019
Average Cost Per Record Breached Across Key Industries: 2019
Number of Data Breaches in the US for Years 2013 through 2018
Emergence of Digital Transformation as the New Age Enterprise
Strategy Creates Fertile Environment
Global Digital Transformation Market (In US$ Billion) for the
Years 2019 and 2025
Global Industry Digitalization Index Score by Industry Group
for the Year 2019
Global Cumulative Value of Digitalization by Industry (In US$
Billion) for the Period 2016 to 2025
Pivotal Role of Data Management in Modern Enterprise Instigates
Robust Demand
Widespread Use of Data Backup & Recovery Points towards Bright
Prospects
Surging Deployments of Disaster Recovery Platforms Sustains
Market Momentum
Emphasis on Data Archiving & eDiscovery Widens Business
Opportunities
Priority for Identity & Access Management (IAM) in Enterprise
IT Gives Impetus
EU GDPR Amplifies IAM Requirements for Enterprises
High Growth Opportunities in the Data Center Industry
Telecommunications Sector: A Prime Consumer
Banking & Finance Sector Emerges as Core Market
AI: The Next Big Thing in Data Protection Ecosystem
Cloud-based DPaaS to Drive Next Wave of Growth in Data
Protection Market
Standards and Regulations for Data Protection and Privacy:
A Review
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Data Protection Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Data Protection Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Large Enterprises (Organization Size) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Large Enterprises (Organization Size) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: SMEs (Organization Size) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: SMEs (Organization Size) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Government & Defense (Vertical) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 8: Government & Defense (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: BFSI (Vertical) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 10: BFSI (Vertical) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Healthcare (Vertical) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 12: Healthcare (Vertical) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: IT & Telecom (Vertical) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through
2025
Table 14: IT & Telecom (Vertical) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
Table 15: Consumer Goods & Retail (Vertical) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: Consumer Goods & Retail (Vertical) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: Other Verticals (Vertical) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 18: Other Verticals (Vertical) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Data Protection Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Data Protection Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Organization Size: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: United States Data Protection Market Share Breakdown
by Organization Size: 2019 VS 2025
Table 21: United States Data Protection Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 22: Data Protection Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 23: Canadian Data Protection Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Organization Size: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Data Protection Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Organization Size for 2019 and 2025
Table 25: Canadian Data Protection Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Canadian Data Protection Market Share Analysis by
Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 27: Japanese Market for Data Protection: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Organization Size
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 28: Japanese Data Protection Market Share Analysis by
Organization Size: 2019 VS 2025
Table 29: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Data
Protection in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 30: Data Protection Market Share Shift in Japan by
Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 31: Chinese Data Protection Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Organization Size for the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: Chinese Data Protection Market by Organization Size:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 33: Chinese Demand for Data Protection in US$ Million by
Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 34: Chinese Data Protection Market Share Breakdown by
Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Data Protection Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 35: European Data Protection Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 36: European Data Protection Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: European Data Protection Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Organization Size: 2018-2025
Table 38: European Data Protection Market Share Breakdown by
Organization Size: 2019 VS 2025
Table 39: European Data Protection Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 40: European Data Protection Market Share Analysis by
Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 41: Data Protection Market in France by Organization
Size: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 42: French Data Protection Market Share Analysis by
Organization Size: 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Data Protection Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 44: French Data Protection Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 45: Data Protection Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Organization Size
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 46: German Data Protection Market Share Breakdown by
Organization Size: 2019 VS 2025
Table 47: Data Protection Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 48: Data Protection Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 49: Italian Data Protection Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Organization Size for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Italian Data Protection Market by Organization Size:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 51: Italian Demand for Data Protection in US$ Million by
Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 52: Italian Data Protection Market Share Breakdown by
Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 53: United Kingdom Market for Data Protection: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Organization
Size for the Period 2018-2025
Table 54: United Kingdom Data Protection Market Share Analysis
by Organization Size: 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Data Protection in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Data Protection Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 57: Rest of Europe Data Protection Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Organization Size: 2018-2025
Table 58: Rest of Europe Data Protection Market Share Breakdown
by Organization Size: 2019 VS 2025
Table 59: Rest of Europe Data Protection Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 60: Rest of Europe Data Protection Market Share Analysis
by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 61: Data Protection Market in Asia-Pacific by
Organization Size: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Data Protection Market Share Analysis by
Organization Size: 2019 VS 2025
Table 63: Data Protection Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Data Protection Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 65: Rest of World Data Protection Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Organization Size: 2018 to 2025
Table 66: Data Protection Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Organization Size for 2019 and 2025
Table 67: Rest of World Data Protection Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Rest of World Data Protection Market Share Analysis
by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ACRONIS INTERNATIONAL GMBH
CA TECHNOLOGIES
HEWLETT-PACKARD ENTERPRISE
IBM CORPORATION
MCAFEE
NETAPP
ORACLE CORPORATION
QUEST SOFTWARE
SYMANTEC CORPORATION
VEEAM® SOFTWARE AG
V. CURATED RESEARCH
