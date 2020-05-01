New York, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Protection Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798319/?utm_source=GNW

7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$115.2 Billion by the year 2025, Large Enterprises will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 17.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$4.8 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$5.8 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Large Enterprises will reach a market size of US$8.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$21.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Acronis International GmbH

CA Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

IBM Corporation

McAfee LLC

NetApp, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Quest Software, Inc.

Symantec Corporation

Veeam Software AG







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798319/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Data Protection: A Prelude

Steady Growth Projected for Data Protection Solutions Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Data Protection Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rising Number of Data Breaches Worldwide Creates Fertile

Environment for Growth of Data Protection Solutions Market

Average Cost Per Data Breach by Country (in US$ Million): 2019

Average Cost Per Record Breached Across Key Industries: 2019

Number of Data Breaches in the US for Years 2013 through 2018

Emergence of Digital Transformation as the New Age Enterprise

Strategy Creates Fertile Environment

Global Digital Transformation Market (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2019 and 2025

Global Industry Digitalization Index Score by Industry Group

for the Year 2019

Global Cumulative Value of Digitalization by Industry (In US$

Billion) for the Period 2016 to 2025

Pivotal Role of Data Management in Modern Enterprise Instigates

Robust Demand

Widespread Use of Data Backup & Recovery Points towards Bright

Prospects

Surging Deployments of Disaster Recovery Platforms Sustains

Market Momentum

Emphasis on Data Archiving & eDiscovery Widens Business

Opportunities

Priority for Identity & Access Management (IAM) in Enterprise

IT Gives Impetus

EU GDPR Amplifies IAM Requirements for Enterprises

High Growth Opportunities in the Data Center Industry

Telecommunications Sector: A Prime Consumer

Banking & Finance Sector Emerges as Core Market

AI: The Next Big Thing in Data Protection Ecosystem

Cloud-based DPaaS to Drive Next Wave of Growth in Data

Protection Market

Standards and Regulations for Data Protection and Privacy:

A Review





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Data Protection Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Data Protection Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Large Enterprises (Organization Size) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Large Enterprises (Organization Size) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: SMEs (Organization Size) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: SMEs (Organization Size) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Government & Defense (Vertical) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 8: Government & Defense (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: BFSI (Vertical) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 10: BFSI (Vertical) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Healthcare (Vertical) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 12: Healthcare (Vertical) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: IT & Telecom (Vertical) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through

2025

Table 14: IT & Telecom (Vertical) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025

Table 15: Consumer Goods & Retail (Vertical) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 16: Consumer Goods & Retail (Vertical) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 17: Other Verticals (Vertical) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 18: Other Verticals (Vertical) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Data Protection Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Data Protection Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Organization Size: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: United States Data Protection Market Share Breakdown

by Organization Size: 2019 VS 2025

Table 21: United States Data Protection Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 22: Data Protection Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 23: Canadian Data Protection Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Organization Size: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: Data Protection Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Organization Size for 2019 and 2025

Table 25: Canadian Data Protection Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Canadian Data Protection Market Share Analysis by

Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 27: Japanese Market for Data Protection: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Organization Size

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 28: Japanese Data Protection Market Share Analysis by

Organization Size: 2019 VS 2025

Table 29: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Data

Protection in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 30: Data Protection Market Share Shift in Japan by

Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 31: Chinese Data Protection Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Organization Size for the Period 2018-2025

Table 32: Chinese Data Protection Market by Organization Size:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 33: Chinese Demand for Data Protection in US$ Million by

Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 34: Chinese Data Protection Market Share Breakdown by

Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Data Protection Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 35: European Data Protection Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 36: European Data Protection Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: European Data Protection Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Organization Size: 2018-2025

Table 38: European Data Protection Market Share Breakdown by

Organization Size: 2019 VS 2025

Table 39: European Data Protection Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 40: European Data Protection Market Share Analysis by

Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 41: Data Protection Market in France by Organization

Size: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 42: French Data Protection Market Share Analysis by

Organization Size: 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Data Protection Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 44: French Data Protection Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and 2025

GERMANY

Table 45: Data Protection Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Organization Size

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 46: German Data Protection Market Share Breakdown by

Organization Size: 2019 VS 2025

Table 47: Data Protection Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 48: Data Protection Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 49: Italian Data Protection Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Organization Size for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Italian Data Protection Market by Organization Size:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 51: Italian Demand for Data Protection in US$ Million by

Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 52: Italian Data Protection Market Share Breakdown by

Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 53: United Kingdom Market for Data Protection: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Organization

Size for the Period 2018-2025

Table 54: United Kingdom Data Protection Market Share Analysis

by Organization Size: 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Data Protection in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Data Protection Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 57: Rest of Europe Data Protection Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Organization Size: 2018-2025

Table 58: Rest of Europe Data Protection Market Share Breakdown

by Organization Size: 2019 VS 2025

Table 59: Rest of Europe Data Protection Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 60: Rest of Europe Data Protection Market Share Analysis

by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 61: Data Protection Market in Asia-Pacific by

Organization Size: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Data Protection Market Share Analysis by

Organization Size: 2019 VS 2025

Table 63: Data Protection Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 64: Asia-Pacific Data Protection Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 65: Rest of World Data Protection Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Organization Size: 2018 to 2025

Table 66: Data Protection Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Organization Size for 2019 and 2025

Table 67: Rest of World Data Protection Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Rest of World Data Protection Market Share Analysis

by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



ACRONIS INTERNATIONAL GMBH

CA TECHNOLOGIES

HEWLETT-PACKARD ENTERPRISE

IBM CORPORATION

MCAFEE

NETAPP

ORACLE CORPORATION

QUEST SOFTWARE

SYMANTEC CORPORATION

VEEAM® SOFTWARE AG

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798319/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001