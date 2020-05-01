New York, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Monetization Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798318/?utm_source=GNW

7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.2 Billion by the year 2025, Tools will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 18.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$110.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$138.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Tools will reach a market size of US$223.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 17.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$506.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Accenture PLC

Adastra Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dawex Systems

Emu Analytics Ltd.

Gemalto

Google LLC

IBM Corporation

Infosys Ltd.

Mahindra Comviva

Monetize Solutions

Narrative Science Inc.

Ness Technologies

NetScout Systems, Inc.

Openwave Mobility, Inc.

Optiva, Inc.

Paxata, Inc.

Reltio

SAP SE

SAS Institute, Inc.

Virtusa Corporation







