New York, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Monetization Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798318/?utm_source=GNW
7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.2 Billion by the year 2025, Tools will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 18.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$110.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$138.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Tools will reach a market size of US$223.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 17.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$506.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798318/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Data Monetization Market Set to Increase at a Rapid Pace
Global Competitor Market Shares
Data Monetization Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Continuous Proliferation of Enterprise Data in Volume to Spur
Market Growth
Growth of Unstructured and Structured Data (in zettabytes):
2010-2020
Size of Worldwide Datasphere in Zettabyte for Years: 2010-2025
Higher Adoption of Advanced Analytics and Visualization to
Strengthen Market Growth
Percentage Breakdown of Big Data Adoption for Years 2015, 2016,
2017
Introduction of Technologically Advanced Solutions,
Particularly in Big Data and Analytics, to Support Market
Expansion
Increased Emphasis on Generating New Revenue Streams Drives
Data Monetization Market
Rising Awareness about Data Monetization Benefits Market Growth
Finance Function of Businesses to Account for Major Share
SMEs to Exhibit Fastest Growth in the Imminent Future
Asia-Pacific: A High Growth Region for Data Monetization Market
Increasing Application of AI to Process Data Presents Positive
Market Opportunities
Developing Efficient Process to Turn Raw Data into Processed
Data Systems
Ways to Implement Effective Data Strategy
Five Essential Elements to Maximize Data Benefits
Market Challenges
Market Restraints
Lack of Supportive Organizational Culture Restrain Market Growth
High Fragmentation of Regulatory Environment in the Sphere of
Data Protection Hamper Implementation of Data Monetization
Worldwide Map of Cybercrime Laws and Data Protection by Region
(2017)
Select Use Cases of Data Monetization in Business Operations
Data Monetization by Industry Type
Manufacturing Sector
Financial Service Sector
Telecommunication Sector
Healthcare Sector
Automotive Sector
Transportation Industry
Publishing Industry
Media and Entertainment Sector
Real Estate Sector
Data Monetization by Deployment Type
Cloud Vs. On Premises
Percentage Breakdown of Workloads by Deployment Type for the
Years 2018 and 2020
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Data Monetization Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Data Monetization Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Tools (Component) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Tools (Component) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Services (Component) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Services (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Customer Data (Data Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Customer Data (Data Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Product Data (Data Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: Product Data (Data Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Financial Data (Data Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: Financial Data (Data Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Supplier Data (Data Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Supplier Data (Data Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 15: BFSI (Industry) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: BFSI (Industry) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: Telecom (Industry) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 18: Telecom (Industry) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Consumer Goods & Retail (Industry) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 20: Consumer Goods & Retail (Industry) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 21: Other Industries (Industry) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 22: Other Industries (Industry) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Data Monetization Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 23: United States Data Monetization Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: United States Data Monetization Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: United States Data Monetization Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Data Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: United States Data Monetization Market Share
Breakdown by Data Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 27: United States Data Monetization Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 28: Data Monetization Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Industry: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 29: Canadian Data Monetization Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 30: Data Monetization Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and 2025
Table 31: Canadian Data Monetization Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Data Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Data Monetization Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Data Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 33: Canadian Data Monetization Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 34: Canadian Data Monetization Market Share Analysis by
Industry: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 35: Japanese Market for Data Monetization: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 36: Japanese Data Monetization Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Japanese Market for Data Monetization: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Data Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Japanese Data Monetization Market Share Analysis by
Data Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 39: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Data
Monetization in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 40: Data Monetization Market Share Shift in Japan by
Industry: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 41: Chinese Data Monetization Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 42: Chinese Data Monetization Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 43: Chinese Data Monetization Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Data Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Chinese Data Monetization Market by Data Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 45: Chinese Demand for Data Monetization in US$ Thousand
by Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 46: Chinese Data Monetization Market Share Breakdown by
Industry: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Data Monetization Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 47: European Data Monetization Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 48: European Data Monetization Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Data Monetization Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025
Table 50: European Data Monetization Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 51: European Data Monetization Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Data Type: 2018-2025
Table 52: European Data Monetization Market Share Breakdown by
Data Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 53: European Data Monetization Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2018-2025
Table 54: European Data Monetization Market Share Analysis by
Industry: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 55: Data Monetization Market in France by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 56: French Data Monetization Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 57: Data Monetization Market in France by Data Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 58: French Data Monetization Market Share Analysis by
Data Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 59: Data Monetization Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2018-2025
Table 60: French Data Monetization Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by Industry for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 61: Data Monetization Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: German Data Monetization Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 63: Data Monetization Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Data Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 64: German Data Monetization Market Share Breakdown by
Data Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 65: Data Monetization Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Industry for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 66: Data Monetization Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Industry: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Data Monetization Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Italian Data Monetization Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 69: Italian Data Monetization Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Data Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 70: Italian Data Monetization Market by Data Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 71: Italian Demand for Data Monetization in US$ Thousand
by Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 72: Italian Data Monetization Market Share Breakdown by
Industry: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Data Monetization: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: United Kingdom Data Monetization Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 75: United Kingdom Market for Data Monetization: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Data Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 76: United Kingdom Data Monetization Market Share
Analysis by Data Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 77: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Data Monetization in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 78: Data Monetization Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Industry: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 79: Rest of Europe Data Monetization Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025
Table 80: Rest of Europe Data Monetization Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 81: Rest of Europe Data Monetization Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Data Type: 2018-2025
Table 82: Rest of Europe Data Monetization Market Share
Breakdown by Data Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 83: Rest of Europe Data Monetization Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2018-2025
Table 84: Rest of Europe Data Monetization Market Share
Analysis by Industry: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 85: Data Monetization Market in Asia-Pacific by
Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Data Monetization Market Share Analysis
by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 87: Data Monetization Market in Asia-Pacific by Data
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 88: Asia-Pacific Data Monetization Market Share Analysis
by Data Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 89: Data Monetization Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2018-2025
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Data Monetization Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by Industry for 2019 and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 91: Rest of World Data Monetization Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Data Monetization Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and 2025
Table 93: Rest of World Data Monetization Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Data Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 94: Data Monetization Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Data Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 95: Rest of World Data Monetization Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 96: Rest of World Data Monetization Market Share Analysis
by Industry: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ACCENTURE PLC
ADASTRA CORPORATION
CISCO SYSTEMS
DAWEX SYSTEMS
EMU ANALYTICS
GEMALTO
GOOGLE, INC.
IBM CORPORATION
INFOSYS
MAHINDRA COMVIVA
MONETIZE SOLUTIONS
NARRATIVE SCIENCE INC.
NESS TECHNOLOGIES
NETSCOUT SYSTEMS
OPENWAVE MOBILITY, INC.
OPTIVA, INC.
PAXATA
RELTIO
SAP SE
SAS INSTITUTE
VIRTUSA CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798318/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: