New York, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Mining Tools Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798317/?utm_source=GNW
8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$818.7 Million by the year 2025, Services will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 12.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$27.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$32.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Services will reach a market size of US$59.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$121.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798317/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Data Mining Tools: A Prelude
Bright Prospects Ahead for Data Mining Tools Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
Data Mining Tools Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Emergence of Digital Transformation as the New Age Enterprise
Strategy Stimulates Broad-based Opportunities for Data Mining
Tools Market
Global Digital Transformation Market (In US$ Billion) for the
Years 2019 and 2025
Global Industry Digitalization Index Score by Industry Group
for the Year 2019
Global Cumulative Value of Digitalization by Industry (In US$
Billion) for the Period 2016 to 2025
Established Role of Big Data in Enterprise Environments Builds
Market Momentum
World Big Data Market (in US$ Million) for the Years 2017
through 2025
Volume of Big Data Created Worldwide (In Zettabytes) for the
Years 2019 and 2025
Data Mining Relevancy in BI Applications Steers Market Growth
Data Mining: Among the Highest Priorities for Enterprises
Adopting AI and ML
Widespread Adoption of Data Mining in Finance Sector Augments
Market Prospects
Retail Sector: High-Growth Market for Data Mining Tools
Robust Growth Opportunities Identified in Healthcare & Life
Sciences Sectors
Growing Interest in Customer Centric Data Mining Augurs Well
Issues & Challenges
Widespread Availability of Open Source Data Mining Tools
Stiff Regulatory Landscape
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Data Mining Tools Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Data Mining Tools Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Data Mining Tools Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Services (Component) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Services (Component) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Services (Component) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Tools (Component) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Tools (Component) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Tools (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Marketing (Business Function) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Marketing (Business Function) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Marketing (Business Function) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Finance (Business Function) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Finance (Business Function) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Finance (Business Function) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Supply Chain & Logistics (Business Function) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Supply Chain & Logistics (Business Function) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Supply Chain & Logistics (Business Function) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Operations (Business Function) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Operations (Business Function) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Operations (Business Function) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Data Mining Tools Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Data Mining Tools Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Data Mining Tools Market in the United States by
Component: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 24: United States Data Mining Tools Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: United States Data Mining Tools Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Business Function: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Data Mining Tools Market in the United States by
Business Function: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 27: United States Data Mining Tools Market Share
Breakdown by Business Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Data Mining Tools Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Canadian Data Mining Tools Historic Market Review by
Component in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 30: Data Mining Tools Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 31: Canadian Data Mining Tools Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Business Function: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Canadian Data Mining Tools Historic Market Review by
Business Function in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 33: Data Mining Tools Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Business Function for 2009, 2019, and
2025
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Data Mining Tools: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 35: Data Mining Tools Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2009-2017
Table 36: Japanese Data Mining Tools Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Japanese Market for Data Mining Tools: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Business Function
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Data Mining Tools Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Business Function for the Period
2009-2017
Table 39: Japanese Data Mining Tools Market Share Analysis by
Business Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Data Mining Tools Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Data Mining Tools Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese Data Mining Tools Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 43: Chinese Data Mining Tools Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Business Function for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Data Mining Tools Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Thousand by Business Function: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Data Mining Tools Market by Business
Function: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Data Mining Tools Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: European Data Mining Tools Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 47: Data Mining Tools Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 48: European Data Mining Tools Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Data Mining Tools Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025
Table 50: Data Mining Tools Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Data Mining Tools Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Data Mining Tools Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Business Function: 2018-2025
Table 53: Data Mining Tools Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Business Function: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Data Mining Tools Market Share Breakdown by
Business Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 55: Data Mining Tools Market in France by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 56: French Data Mining Tools Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017
Table 57: French Data Mining Tools Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Data Mining Tools Market in France by Business
Function: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 59: French Data Mining Tools Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Business Function: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Data Mining Tools Market Share Analysis by
Business Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 61: Data Mining Tools Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: German Data Mining Tools Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017
Table 63: German Data Mining Tools Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Data Mining Tools Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Business
Function for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: German Data Mining Tools Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Business Function: 2009-2017
Table 66: German Data Mining Tools Market Share Breakdown by
Business Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Data Mining Tools Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Data Mining Tools Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017
Table 69: Italian Data Mining Tools Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 70: Italian Data Mining Tools Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Business Function for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Data Mining Tools Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Thousand by Business Function: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Data Mining Tools Market by Business
Function: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Data Mining Tools: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Data Mining Tools Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 75: United Kingdom Data Mining Tools Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Data Mining Tools: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Business
Function for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Data Mining Tools Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Business Function
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: United Kingdom Data Mining Tools Market Share
Analysis by Business Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 79: Rest of Europe Data Mining Tools Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025
Table 80: Data Mining Tools Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 81: Rest of Europe Data Mining Tools Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Rest of Europe Data Mining Tools Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Business Function: 2018-2025
Table 83: Data Mining Tools Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Business Function: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 84: Rest of Europe Data Mining Tools Market Share
Breakdown by Business Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 85: Data Mining Tools Market in Asia-Pacific by
Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Data Mining Tools Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Data Mining Tools Market Share Analysis
by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Data Mining Tools Market in Asia-Pacific by Business
Function: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Data Mining Tools Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Business Function: 2009-2017
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Data Mining Tools Market Share Analysis
by Business Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 91: Rest of World Data Mining Tools Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Rest of World Data Mining Tools Historic Market
Review by Component in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 93: Data Mining Tools Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 94: Rest of World Data Mining Tools Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Business Function: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Rest of World Data Mining Tools Historic Market
Review by Business Function in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 96: Data Mining Tools Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Business Function for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ALTERYX, INC.
ANGOSS SOFTWARE CORPORATION
BIOMAX INFORMATICS AG
BLUEGRANITE, INC.
DATAIKU SAS
FICO (FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION)
FRONTLINE SYSTEMS
H2O.AI
IBM CORPORATION
INTEL CORPORATION
KNIME AG
MEGAPUTER INTELLIGENCE
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
ORACLE CORPORATION
RAPIDMINER, INC.
RELTIO
SAP SE
SAS INSTITUTE
SALFORD SYSTEMS, INC.
SENTICNET
SUNTEC
TERADATA CORPORATION
THE MATHWORKS
WOLFRAM RESEARCH
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798317/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: