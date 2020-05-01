New York, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Mining Tools Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798317/?utm_source=GNW

8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$818.7 Million by the year 2025, Services will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 12.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$27.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$32.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Services will reach a market size of US$59.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$121.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Alteryx, Inc.

Angoss Software Corporation

Biomax Informatics AG

BlueGranite, Inc.

Dataiku SAS

FICO (Fair Isaac Corporation)

Frontline Systems Inc.

H2O.ai

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

KNIME AG

Megaputer Intelligence, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Rapidminer, Inc.

Reltio

Salford Systems, Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute, Inc.

Senticnet

SunTec

Teradata Corporation

The MathWorks, Inc

Wolfram Research







1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Data Mining Tools: A Prelude

Bright Prospects Ahead for Data Mining Tools Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Data Mining Tools Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Emergence of Digital Transformation as the New Age Enterprise

Strategy Stimulates Broad-based Opportunities for Data Mining

Tools Market

Global Digital Transformation Market (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2019 and 2025

Global Industry Digitalization Index Score by Industry Group

for the Year 2019

Global Cumulative Value of Digitalization by Industry (In US$

Billion) for the Period 2016 to 2025

Established Role of Big Data in Enterprise Environments Builds

Market Momentum

World Big Data Market (in US$ Million) for the Years 2017

through 2025

Volume of Big Data Created Worldwide (In Zettabytes) for the

Years 2019 and 2025

Data Mining Relevancy in BI Applications Steers Market Growth

Data Mining: Among the Highest Priorities for Enterprises

Adopting AI and ML

Widespread Adoption of Data Mining in Finance Sector Augments

Market Prospects

Retail Sector: High-Growth Market for Data Mining Tools

Robust Growth Opportunities Identified in Healthcare & Life

Sciences Sectors

Growing Interest in Customer Centric Data Mining Augurs Well

Issues & Challenges

Widespread Availability of Open Source Data Mining Tools

Stiff Regulatory Landscape





