6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6.2 Billion by the year 2025, Customer Data will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 19.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$486 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$613.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Customer Data will reach a market size of US$540.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 17.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
An Introduction to Data Migration
Data Migration: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
Global Competitor Market Shares
Data Migration Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Ongoing Shift towards Digital Transformation Creates Fertile
Environment for Data Migration Tools
World Digital Transformation Market Revenues in US$ Billion for
the Years 2019 & 2025
World Digital Transformation Market Revenues by End-Use Sector
(in %) for the Year 2019
Inadequacies of Legacy Systems Instigate Momentum in Digital
Transformation
Cloud Technology Stimulates Drive Towards Digital Transformation
Data Migration Tools Enable Seamless Compliant Migration
Banking & Financial Services Enterprises: Major Consumers
eCommerce Product Data Migration Amplifies Market Opportunities
