Springfield, MO, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- These days it is not breaking news to see headlines about the next business to shut its doors due to the current Public Health Crisis. Fortunately for J-MO Marketing Inc., a Missouri based marketing firm, that is not the case. The entire Triangle Business Community has been impacted in some way by the current Covid-19 outbreak. In the face of that business operators have had to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety and stability of their employees and businesses as a whole. Like many others, J-MO has taken many steps to follow suit and is still continuing normal operations.



“We are very fortunate to be able to maintain operational business practices and still be conscientious of the present circumstances. Our partnership with major telecommunication companies has allowed us to service essential goods and services to our community. Being able to communicate with each other in this digital age is now a must, and in times like these we must educate people on the importance of dependable and trustworthy services to do so.”

- Greg Nally, Sr. Director of Operations

J-MO has also moved a vast majority of its operations for meetings, interviews, and clients to online. Although the dynamic may be different, the theme of J-MO’s message is the same. That message conveys a spirit of highly focused, motivated professionals that are choosing to remain optimistic while being aware of the facts of the situation.

Steps We Have Taken to Ensure Safe Business:

Daily staff briefings via conference call

Client meetings via zoom

Applicant vetting through interviews via Skype & Zoom

In-office personnel limited to under 10

Hands-free client acquisition measures

Office suite cleanings 4 times per day

Twice daily updates to marketing teams on action/contingency plans

Operations in accordance with Missouri Government requirements

Remote interactive team events to continue cultural growth

At the same time in needs to be noted how excellent the team leadership has been at J-MO in the recent weeks. During the transition of daily business practices to more remote infrastructure, all of J-MO’s team leaders and junior managers have displayed an incredible amount of flexibility and understanding. All of the preparation and investment into their own business acumen has started to reveal itself on a very practical level. From the daily Zoom meetings, to team breakdowns, to continued team trainings, the J-MO Leadership has been top-notch in a very challenging time.

“I don’t believe any of us have ever experienced anything quite like this moment in modern business. In moments where we are all in uncharted territory it is important, now more than ever, that leaders navigate a course for fertile and steady ground. At the moment it is not the easiest thing to do but we have to try,”

- stated Director Nally.

It’s a “bullish” stance on an uncontrollable scenario but it is evident that J-MO has decided to go ‘long’ on its pursuits in 2020 in spite of mounting adversity. The proactiveness of this leadership team can be seen every day in the over communication it is displaying to its teams and clients. With much of 2020 still ahead, it will be interesting to watch the outcome of these steps being taken.

For more information on J-MO’s team or job openings please reach out to hr@jmomarketinginc.com

901 E. St. Louis St. Suite 703 Springfield, MO 65806 417-402-8412 hr@jmomarketinginc.com