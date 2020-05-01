New York, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Lakes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798313/?utm_source=GNW
3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$7.1 Billion by the year 2025, On-Premises will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 30.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$437.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$634 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, On-Premises will reach a market size of US$536.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 26% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Data Lakes: A Prelude
Bright Prospects Ahead for Data Lake Tools Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
Data Lakes Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
?Age of Data Abundance? Instigates Broad-based Opportunities
for Data Lake Technology
Widespread Use of Enterprise Software and Business Apps Leads
to Creation of Massive Volumes of Enterprise Data
Global Corporate Data Volumes (in Exabytes) by Data Type for
the Years 2012 through 2020
Pivotal Role of BI and Analytics in Modern Enterprise Paves Way
for Wider Uptake of Data Lakes
Data Lake Steps-In to Modernize Big Data Model
Volume of Big Data Created Worldwide (In Zettabytes) for the
Years 2019 and 2025
IoT Induces Healthy Tide in Data Lake Deployments
Global IoT Market: Installed Base of IoT Connected Devices (in
Billions) for the Years 2019 and 2025
With AI and ML Making Robust Inroads in Enterprise
Environments, Data Lake Seeks New Opportunities
World Market for AI (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2019,
2022 and 2025
Cloud Model Gains Traction in Data Lake Implementation
Technical Superiority Over Data Warehouse Builds Robust Momentum
Data Lake Vs. Data Warehouse: A Brief Comparison
Banking & Financial Services Enterprises: Major Consumers
Retail & eCommerce Firms Queue Up for Data Lake Technology
Data Lakes Get Ready to Turn the Tables in Healthcare IT
Data Lake Technology Enthuses Government and Public Sector
Entities
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Data Lakes Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Data Lakes Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: On-Premises (Deployment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: On-Premises (Deployment) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Hosted/On-cloud (Deployment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Hosted/On-cloud (Deployment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: BFSI (Vertical) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: BFSI (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: IT & Telecom (Vertical) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 10: IT & Telecom (Vertical) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Retail & eCommerce (Vertical) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 12: Retail & eCommerce (Vertical) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Healthcare & Life Sciences (Vertical) Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2018 through 2025
Table 14: Healthcare & Life Sciences (Vertical) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
Table 15: Manufacturing (Vertical) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: Manufacturing (Vertical) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: Government (Vertical) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 18: Government (Vertical) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Other Verticals (Vertical) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 20: Other Verticals (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Data Lakes Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 21: Data Lakes Market in US$ Million in the United States
by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 22: United States Data Lakes Market Share Breakdown by
Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 23: United States Data Lakes Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Data Lakes Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 25: Data Lakes Market Analysis in Canada in US$ Million
by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 26: Canadian Data Lakes Market Share Breakdown by
Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 27: Canadian Data Lakes Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 28: Canadian Data Lakes Market Share Analysis by
Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 29: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Data Lakes
Market in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 30: Japanese Data Lakes Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Data
Lakes in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Data Lakes Market Share Shift in Japan by Vertical:
2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 33: Data Lakes Market Estimates and Forecasts in China in
US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 34: Data Lakes Market in China: Percentage Share Analysis
by Deployment for 2019 and 2025
Table 35: Chinese Demand for Data Lakes in US$ Million by
Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 36: Chinese Data Lakes Market Share Breakdown by
Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Data Lakes Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (
in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: European Data Lakes Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 38: European Data Lakes Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 39: European Data Lakes Market Assessment in US$ Million
by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 40: Data Lakes Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown of
Sales by Deployment for 2019 and 2025
Table 41: European Data Lakes Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 42: European Data Lakes Market Share Analysis by
Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 43: French Data Lakes Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 44: French Data Lakes Market Share Breakdown by
Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 45: Data Lakes Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 46: French Data Lakes Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year
Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 47: German Data Lakes Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 48: German Data Lakes Market Share Breakdown by
Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Data Lakes Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical for the Period
2018-2025
Table 50: Data Lakes Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 51: Data Lakes Market Estimates and Forecasts in Italy in
US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 52: Data Lakes Market in Italy: Percentage Share Analysis
by Deployment for 2019 and 2025
Table 53: Italian Demand for Data Lakes in US$ Million by
Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 54: Italian Data Lakes Market Share Breakdown by
Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 55: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Data
Lakes Market in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 56: United Kingdom Data Lakes Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 57: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Data Lakes in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 58: Data Lakes Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 59: Rest of Europe Data Lakes Market Assessment in US$
Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 60: Data Lakes Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2019 and 2025
Table 61: Rest of Europe Data Lakes Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 62: Rest of Europe Data Lakes Market Share Analysis by
Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Data Lakes Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Data Lakes Market Share Breakdown by
Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 65: Data Lakes Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Data Lakes Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 67: Data Lakes Market Analysis in Rest of World in US$
Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 68: Rest of World Data Lakes Market Share Breakdown by
Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 69: Rest of World Data Lakes Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 70: Rest of World Data Lakes Market Share Analysis by
Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ATOS SE
CAPGEMINI FRANCE
EMC CORPORATION
HITACHI DATA SYSTEMS CORPORATION
INFORMATICA
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
ORACLE CORPORATION
SAP SE
SAS INSTITUTE
TERADATA CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
