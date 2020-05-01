New York, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Lakes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798313/?utm_source=GNW

3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$7.1 Billion by the year 2025, On-Premises will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 30.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$437.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$634 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, On-Premises will reach a market size of US$536.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 26% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Atos SE

Capgemini SE

EMC Corporation

Hitachi Data Systems Corporation

Informatica LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute, Inc.

Teradata Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798313/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Data Lakes: A Prelude

Bright Prospects Ahead for Data Lake Tools Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Data Lakes Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



?Age of Data Abundance? Instigates Broad-based Opportunities

for Data Lake Technology

Widespread Use of Enterprise Software and Business Apps Leads

to Creation of Massive Volumes of Enterprise Data

Global Corporate Data Volumes (in Exabytes) by Data Type for

the Years 2012 through 2020

Pivotal Role of BI and Analytics in Modern Enterprise Paves Way

for Wider Uptake of Data Lakes

Data Lake Steps-In to Modernize Big Data Model

Volume of Big Data Created Worldwide (In Zettabytes) for the

Years 2019 and 2025

IoT Induces Healthy Tide in Data Lake Deployments

Global IoT Market: Installed Base of IoT Connected Devices (in

Billions) for the Years 2019 and 2025

With AI and ML Making Robust Inroads in Enterprise

Environments, Data Lake Seeks New Opportunities

World Market for AI (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2019,

2022 and 2025

Cloud Model Gains Traction in Data Lake Implementation

Technical Superiority Over Data Warehouse Builds Robust Momentum

Data Lake Vs. Data Warehouse: A Brief Comparison

Banking & Financial Services Enterprises: Major Consumers

Retail & eCommerce Firms Queue Up for Data Lake Technology

Data Lakes Get Ready to Turn the Tables in Healthcare IT

Data Lake Technology Enthuses Government and Public Sector

Entities





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Data Lakes Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Data Lakes Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: On-Premises (Deployment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: On-Premises (Deployment) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Hosted/On-cloud (Deployment) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Hosted/On-cloud (Deployment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: BFSI (Vertical) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: BFSI (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: IT & Telecom (Vertical) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 10: IT & Telecom (Vertical) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Retail & eCommerce (Vertical) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 12: Retail & eCommerce (Vertical) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Healthcare & Life Sciences (Vertical) Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2018 through 2025

Table 14: Healthcare & Life Sciences (Vertical) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025

Table 15: Manufacturing (Vertical) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 16: Manufacturing (Vertical) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 17: Government (Vertical) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 18: Government (Vertical) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Other Verticals (Vertical) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 20: Other Verticals (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Data Lakes Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 21: Data Lakes Market in US$ Million in the United States

by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 22: United States Data Lakes Market Share Breakdown by

Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 23: United States Data Lakes Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: Data Lakes Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 25: Data Lakes Market Analysis in Canada in US$ Million

by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 26: Canadian Data Lakes Market Share Breakdown by

Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 27: Canadian Data Lakes Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 28: Canadian Data Lakes Market Share Analysis by

Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 29: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Data Lakes

Market in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 30: Japanese Data Lakes Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Data

Lakes in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Data Lakes Market Share Shift in Japan by Vertical:

2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 33: Data Lakes Market Estimates and Forecasts in China in

US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 34: Data Lakes Market in China: Percentage Share Analysis

by Deployment for 2019 and 2025

Table 35: Chinese Demand for Data Lakes in US$ Million by

Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 36: Chinese Data Lakes Market Share Breakdown by

Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Data Lakes Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (

in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 37: European Data Lakes Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 38: European Data Lakes Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 39: European Data Lakes Market Assessment in US$ Million

by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 40: Data Lakes Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown of

Sales by Deployment for 2019 and 2025

Table 41: European Data Lakes Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 42: European Data Lakes Market Share Analysis by

Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 43: French Data Lakes Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 44: French Data Lakes Market Share Breakdown by

Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 45: Data Lakes Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 46: French Data Lakes Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year

Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and 2025

GERMANY

Table 47: German Data Lakes Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 48: German Data Lakes Market Share Breakdown by

Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Data Lakes Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical for the Period

2018-2025

Table 50: Data Lakes Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 51: Data Lakes Market Estimates and Forecasts in Italy in

US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 52: Data Lakes Market in Italy: Percentage Share Analysis

by Deployment for 2019 and 2025

Table 53: Italian Demand for Data Lakes in US$ Million by

Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 54: Italian Data Lakes Market Share Breakdown by

Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 55: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Data

Lakes Market in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 56: United Kingdom Data Lakes Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 57: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Data Lakes in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 58: Data Lakes Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 59: Rest of Europe Data Lakes Market Assessment in US$

Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 60: Data Lakes Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2019 and 2025

Table 61: Rest of Europe Data Lakes Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 62: Rest of Europe Data Lakes Market Share Analysis by

Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Data Lakes Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 64: Asia-Pacific Data Lakes Market Share Breakdown by

Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 65: Data Lakes Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 66: Asia-Pacific Data Lakes Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 67: Data Lakes Market Analysis in Rest of World in US$

Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 68: Rest of World Data Lakes Market Share Breakdown by

Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 69: Rest of World Data Lakes Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 70: Rest of World Data Lakes Market Share Analysis by

Vertical: 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



ATOS SE

CAPGEMINI FRANCE

EMC CORPORATION

HITACHI DATA SYSTEMS CORPORATION

INFORMATICA

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

ORACLE CORPORATION

SAP SE

SAS INSTITUTE

TERADATA CORPORATION

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798313/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001