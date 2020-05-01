New York, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Discovery Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798306/?utm_source=GNW

4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$7.5 Billion by the year 2025, BFSI will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 22.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$595.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$779.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, BFSI will reach a market size of US$656.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 20% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Birst, Inc.

ClearStory Data, Inc.

Cloudera, Inc.

Datameer, Inc.

Datawatch Corporation

MicroStrategy, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Platfora, Inc.

Qlik Technologies, Inc.

SAP SE

Tableau Software, Inc.

TIBCO Software, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798306/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



An Introduction to Data Discovery

Data Discovery: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Data Discovery Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in

%): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



?Age of Data Abundance? Instigates Broad-based Opportunities

for Data Discovery Tools

Widespread Use of Enterprise Software and Business Apps Leads

to Creation of Massive Volumes of Enterprise Data

Global Corporate Data Volumes (in Exabytes) by Data Type for

the Years 2012 through 2020

Data Discovery Steps In to Fil the Gap Between Traditional BI

and Advanced Analytics

Augmented Analytics Made A Reality with Smart Data Discovery

Emphasis on Big Data Discovery Widens Business Prospects

Volume of Big Data Created Worldwide (In Zettabytes) for the

Years 2019 and 2025

Enabling Data Regulation Implementation, Data Discovery Seeks

Role in Data Governance Strategies

Risk Management Made Easier with Data Discovery

Banking & Financial Services Enterprises: Core Consumers

Data Discovery Technology Gets Ready to Turn the Tables in

Healthcare IT

Manufacturing Sector: Industry 4.0 Paves Way





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Data Discovery Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Data Discovery Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: BFSI (Vertical) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 4: BFSI (Vertical) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Telecom & IT (Vertical) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 6: Telecom & IT (Vertical) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Retail & Ecommerce (Vertical) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Retail & Ecommerce (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Healthcare & Life Sciences (Vertical) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 10: Healthcare & Life Sciences (Vertical) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Other Verticals (Vertical) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 12: Other Verticals (Vertical) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Data Discovery Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Data Discovery Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Data Discovery Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 15: Canadian Data Discovery Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 16: Canadian Data Discovery Market Share Analysis by

Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 17: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Data

Discovery in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 18: Data Discovery Market Share Shift in Japan by

Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Demand for Data Discovery in US$ Million by

Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Chinese Data Discovery Market Share Breakdown by

Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Data Discovery Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 21: European Data Discovery Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 22: European Data Discovery Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 23: European Data Discovery Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 24: European Data Discovery Market Share Analysis by

Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 25: Data Discovery Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 26: French Data Discovery Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year

Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and 2025

GERMANY

Table 27: Data Discovery Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 28: Data Discovery Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 29: Italian Demand for Data Discovery in US$ Million by

Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 30: Italian Data Discovery Market Share Breakdown by

Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 31: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Data Discovery in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Data Discovery Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 33: Rest of Europe Data Discovery Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 34: Rest of Europe Data Discovery Market Share Analysis

by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 35: Data Discovery Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 36: Asia-Pacific Data Discovery Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 37: Rest of World Data Discovery Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Rest of World Data Discovery Market Share Analysis by

Vertical: 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



BIRST

CLEARSTORY DATA, INC.

CLOUDERA

DATAMEER

DATAWATCH CORPORATION

MICROSTRATEGY

ORACLE CORPORATION

PLATFORA, INC.

QLIK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

SAP SE

TIBCO SOFTWARE

TableAU SOFTWARE

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798306/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001