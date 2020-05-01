New York, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Discovery Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798306/?utm_source=GNW
4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$7.5 Billion by the year 2025, BFSI will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 22.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$595.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$779.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, BFSI will reach a market size of US$656.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 20% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798306/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
An Introduction to Data Discovery
Data Discovery: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
Global Competitor Market Shares
Data Discovery Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in
%): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
?Age of Data Abundance? Instigates Broad-based Opportunities
for Data Discovery Tools
Widespread Use of Enterprise Software and Business Apps Leads
to Creation of Massive Volumes of Enterprise Data
Global Corporate Data Volumes (in Exabytes) by Data Type for
the Years 2012 through 2020
Data Discovery Steps In to Fil the Gap Between Traditional BI
and Advanced Analytics
Augmented Analytics Made A Reality with Smart Data Discovery
Emphasis on Big Data Discovery Widens Business Prospects
Volume of Big Data Created Worldwide (In Zettabytes) for the
Years 2019 and 2025
Enabling Data Regulation Implementation, Data Discovery Seeks
Role in Data Governance Strategies
Risk Management Made Easier with Data Discovery
Banking & Financial Services Enterprises: Core Consumers
Data Discovery Technology Gets Ready to Turn the Tables in
Healthcare IT
Manufacturing Sector: Industry 4.0 Paves Way
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Data Discovery Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Data Discovery Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: BFSI (Vertical) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 4: BFSI (Vertical) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Telecom & IT (Vertical) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 6: Telecom & IT (Vertical) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Retail & Ecommerce (Vertical) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Retail & Ecommerce (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Healthcare & Life Sciences (Vertical) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 10: Healthcare & Life Sciences (Vertical) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Other Verticals (Vertical) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 12: Other Verticals (Vertical) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Data Discovery Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Data Discovery Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Data Discovery Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 15: Canadian Data Discovery Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 16: Canadian Data Discovery Market Share Analysis by
Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 17: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Data
Discovery in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 18: Data Discovery Market Share Shift in Japan by
Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Demand for Data Discovery in US$ Million by
Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Chinese Data Discovery Market Share Breakdown by
Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Data Discovery Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 21: European Data Discovery Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 22: European Data Discovery Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 23: European Data Discovery Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 24: European Data Discovery Market Share Analysis by
Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 25: Data Discovery Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 26: French Data Discovery Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year
Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 27: Data Discovery Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 28: Data Discovery Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 29: Italian Demand for Data Discovery in US$ Million by
Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 30: Italian Data Discovery Market Share Breakdown by
Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 31: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Data Discovery in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Data Discovery Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 33: Rest of Europe Data Discovery Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 34: Rest of Europe Data Discovery Market Share Analysis
by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 35: Data Discovery Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 36: Asia-Pacific Data Discovery Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 37: Rest of World Data Discovery Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Rest of World Data Discovery Market Share Analysis by
Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
BIRST
CLEARSTORY DATA, INC.
CLOUDERA
DATAMEER
DATAWATCH CORPORATION
MICROSTRATEGY
ORACLE CORPORATION
PLATFORA, INC.
QLIK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
SAP SE
TIBCO SOFTWARE
TableAU SOFTWARE
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798306/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: