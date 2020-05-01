New York, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Converter Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798305/?utm_source=GNW

8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.4 Billion by the year 2025, Analog-to-Digital Converter will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$83.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$85.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Analog-to-Digital Converter will reach a market size of US$264.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$314.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Analog Devices, Inc.

Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation

Avia Semiconductor (Xiamen) Co., Ltd.

Cirrus Logic, Inc.

Datel

Faraday Technology Corporation

Intersil, a Renesas Company

IQ-Analog

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

Microchip Technology, Inc.

NXP Semiconductors NV

ON Semiconductor Corporation

ROHM Co., Ltd.

STMicroelectronics NV

Texas Instruments, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798305/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



A Prelude to Data Converter

Data Converter: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Analog-to-Digital Converter: Dominant Technology Type

Digital-to-Analog Converters Remain in Contention

Global Competitor Market Shares

Data Converter Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in

%): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Widespread Adoption of IoT Instigates Progressive Growth in

Data Converter Market

Growing Importance of IoT Across Industries: A Review

Global IoT Market: Installed Base of IoT Connected Devices (in

Billions) for the Years 2019 and 2025

Sophisticated Data Converters Come to the Fore to Strengthen

Medical Imaging Processes

Market Stands to Gain from Healthy Trajectory in Test &

Measurement Vertical

Critical Role of Data Acquisition in Industrial Environments

Widens Business Prospects

High Potential Opportunities Identified in Automotive Sector

Sustained Demand for Consumer Electronics Augurs Well

Growing Requirements of Wireless Infrastructure Accelerate

Market Growth

Expanding Role in Military Applications

Technology Innovations & Advancements





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Data Converter Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Data Converter Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Data Converter Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Analog-to-Digital Converter (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Analog-to-Digital Converter (Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Analog-to-Digital Converter (Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Digital-to-Analog Converter (Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Digital-to-Analog Converter (Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Digital-to-Analog Converter (Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Data Converter Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 10: United States Data Converter Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Data Converter Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 12: United States Data Converter Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Data Converter Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Canadian Data Converter Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 15: Data Converter Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Market for Data Converter: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 17: Data Converter Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 18: Japanese Data Converter Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Data Converter Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Data Converter Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 21: Chinese Data Converter Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Data Converter Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: European Data Converter Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Data Converter Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 24: European Data Converter Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: European Data Converter Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 26: Data Converter Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 27: European Data Converter Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 28: Data Converter Market in France by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 29: French Data Converter Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 30: French Data Converter Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 31: Data Converter Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 32: German Data Converter Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 33: German Data Converter Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 34: Italian Data Converter Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: Data Converter Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 36: Italian Data Converter Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Data Converter: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Data Converter Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 39: United Kingdom Data Converter Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 40: Rest of Europe Data Converter Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 41: Data Converter Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Rest of Europe Data Converter Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 43: Data Converter Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 44: Asia-Pacific Data Converter Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 45: Asia-Pacific Data Converter Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 46: Rest of World Data Converter Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Rest of World Data Converter Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 48: Data Converter Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025





IV. COMPETITION



ASAHI KASEI MICRODEVICES CORPORATION

ANALOG DEVICES

AVIA SEMICONDUCTOR (XIAMEN)

CIRRUS LOGIC

DATEL

FARADAY TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

IQ-ANALOG

INTERSIL, A RENESAS COMPANY

MAXIM INTEGRATED

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY

NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV

ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

ROHM

STMICROELECTRONICS NV

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798305/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001