New York, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Converter Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798305/?utm_source=GNW
8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.4 Billion by the year 2025, Analog-to-Digital Converter will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$83.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$85.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Analog-to-Digital Converter will reach a market size of US$264.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$314.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798305/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude to Data Converter
Data Converter: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
Analog-to-Digital Converter: Dominant Technology Type
Digital-to-Analog Converters Remain in Contention
Global Competitor Market Shares
Data Converter Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in
%): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Widespread Adoption of IoT Instigates Progressive Growth in
Data Converter Market
Growing Importance of IoT Across Industries: A Review
Global IoT Market: Installed Base of IoT Connected Devices (in
Billions) for the Years 2019 and 2025
Sophisticated Data Converters Come to the Fore to Strengthen
Medical Imaging Processes
Market Stands to Gain from Healthy Trajectory in Test &
Measurement Vertical
Critical Role of Data Acquisition in Industrial Environments
Widens Business Prospects
High Potential Opportunities Identified in Automotive Sector
Sustained Demand for Consumer Electronics Augurs Well
Growing Requirements of Wireless Infrastructure Accelerate
Market Growth
Expanding Role in Military Applications
Technology Innovations & Advancements
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Data Converter Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Data Converter Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Data Converter Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Analog-to-Digital Converter (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Analog-to-Digital Converter (Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Analog-to-Digital Converter (Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Digital-to-Analog Converter (Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Digital-to-Analog Converter (Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Digital-to-Analog Converter (Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Data Converter Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 10: United States Data Converter Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Data Converter Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 12: United States Data Converter Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Data Converter Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Canadian Data Converter Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 15: Data Converter Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Market for Data Converter: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 17: Data Converter Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 18: Japanese Data Converter Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Data Converter Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Data Converter Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 21: Chinese Data Converter Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Data Converter Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: European Data Converter Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Data Converter Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 24: European Data Converter Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: European Data Converter Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 26: Data Converter Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 27: European Data Converter Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 28: Data Converter Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 29: French Data Converter Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 30: French Data Converter Market Share Analysis by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 31: Data Converter Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 32: German Data Converter Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 33: German Data Converter Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 34: Italian Data Converter Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: Data Converter Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 36: Italian Data Converter Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Data Converter: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Data Converter Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 39: United Kingdom Data Converter Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 40: Rest of Europe Data Converter Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 41: Data Converter Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Rest of Europe Data Converter Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 43: Data Converter Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 44: Asia-Pacific Data Converter Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 45: Asia-Pacific Data Converter Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 46: Rest of World Data Converter Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Rest of World Data Converter Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 48: Data Converter Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ASAHI KASEI MICRODEVICES CORPORATION
ANALOG DEVICES
AVIA SEMICONDUCTOR (XIAMEN)
CIRRUS LOGIC
DATEL
FARADAY TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
IQ-ANALOG
INTERSIL, A RENESAS COMPANY
MAXIM INTEGRATED
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
ROHM
STMICROELECTRONICS NV
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798305/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: