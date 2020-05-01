New York, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Center Virtualization Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798304/?utm_source=GNW

6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6.1 Billion by the year 2025, Advisory & Implementation Services will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 18.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$324.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$401.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Advisory & Implementation Services will reach a market size of US$472.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Adobe Systems, Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

AT&T, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Radiant Communications Corporation

VMware, Inc.







Data Center Virtualization: A Prelude

Robust Growth Projected for Data Center Virtualization Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Data Center Virtualization Competitor Market Share Scenario

Shift towards Software-Defined Data Center Creates Fertile

Environment for Growth of Data Center Virtualization Market

World Software-Defined Data Center Market (in US$ Billion) for

the Years 2018 through 2025

Emphasis on Energy Efficiency Drives Demand for Data Center

Virtualization

Server Virtualization: Reliable Approach to Achieve Data Center

Space and Cost Reduction Benefits

Data Centers Prioritize Desktop Virtualization to Augment Data

Security and Administrative Control

Data Center Automation Instigates Broad-based Opportunities for

Virtualization

World Data Center Automation Market (in US$ Billion) for Years

2019 and 2025

Converged Data Center: The New Growth Vertical for Virtualization

Virtualization Gains Traction in Healthcare Data Centers

Banking & Finance Enterprise Data Centers Emphasize Virtualization

Virtualization Gathers Steam in Telecommunication Enterprise

Data Center

Retail Enterprises Simplify Data Centers with Virtualization





