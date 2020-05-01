New York, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Center Transformation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798303/?utm_source=GNW

7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6.2 Billion by the year 2025, Consolidation will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 14.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$361.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$430.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Consolidation will reach a market size of US$506.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Accenture

Atos

Bytes Technology Group

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Dell EMC

DynTek, Inc.

General Datatech, LP.

Greenpages

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

IBM Corporation

InKnowTech Private Limited

Insight Enterprises, Inc.

Micro Focus International PLC

Microsoft Corporation

Mindteck

NetApp, Inc.

NTT Communications Corporation

Performance Technologies S.A.

Rahi Systems, Inc.

Schneider Electric SA

Softchoice Corporation

Tech Mahindra Ltd.

Wipro Ltd.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Data Center Transformation: A Prelude

Steady Growth Projected for Data Center Transformation

Technologies Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Data Center Transformation Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





Uptrend in Data Center Spending Worldwide Favors Robust Growth

in Transformation Technologies Market

Data Center Bandwidth Requirements Continue to Escalate Worldwide

Global Data Center IP Traffic in Exabytes by Segment for the

Years 2016 through 2022

Rise of Cloud Data Center Triggers Broad-based Opportunities

for Transformation Solutions

Cloud Data Center Traffic as a Proportion of Total Data Center

Traffic Worldwide for the Years 2017 through 2022

Emphasis on Data Center Consolidation Widens Market Opportunities

Drive towards Data Center Automation Paves Way for Wider Uptake

of Transformation Solutions

Sustained Focus on Data Center Infrastructure Management Augurs

Well

Growing Importance of Data Center Optimization Underpins Market

Expansion

AI and ML Come Fore to Reinforce Data Center Transformation

Marketplace





