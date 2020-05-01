New York, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Center Switch Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798302/?utm_source=GNW

9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6.8 Billion by the year 2025, Core will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$279 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$252.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Core will reach a market size of US$612.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$922.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Arista Networks, Inc.

Bay Microsystems, Inc.

Centec Networks (Su Zhou) Co., Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cumulus Networks Inc.

Dell Technologies

D-Link Corporation

Edge-Core Networks Corporation

Extreme Networks, Inc.

Fortinet, Inc.

H3C Technologies Co., Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Lenovo

Mellanox Technologies, Inc.

NEC Corporation

Quanta Cloud Technology

Silicom Ltd.

ZTE Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798302/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



An Introduction to Data Center Switch

Data Center Switch: Market Prospects and Outlook

COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

Dominant Players in the Data Center Switch Market

M&A Gathers Steam

Global Competitor Market Shares

Data Center Switch Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Soaring Data Center Infrastructure Spending Amid Sustained

Demand for Data Center Services Augments Market Prospects

Data Center Bandwidth Requirements Continue to Escalate Worldwide

Global Data Center IP Traffic in Exabytes by Segment for the

Years 2016 through 2022

Futuristic Hyperscale and 400G Data Centers Augment Market

Prospects

Ethernet Switch: Dominant Technology Type

Breakdown of Data Center Ethernet Switch Market Revenues (in %)

by Bandwidth for the Years 2015 through 2022

Ethernet-Based Silicon Switch Gains Wider Traction

Rising Demand for White Box Switches

Breakdown of Data Center Ethernet Switch Market Revenues (in %)

by Category: 2019

Evolving Role of Fiber Channel Technology Widens Business Case

for Fiber Channel Switches

InfiniBand Switches Continue to Make Gains

Technology Advancements & Product Enhancements Steer Market

Expansion





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Data Center Switch Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Data Center Switch Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Data Center Switch Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Core (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Core (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Core (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Distribution (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Distribution (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Distribution (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Access (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Access (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Access (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Ethernet (Technology) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Ethernet (Technology) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Ethernet (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Fiber Channel (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Fiber Channel (Technology) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Fiber Channel (Technology) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: InfiniBand (Technology) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: InfiniBand (Technology) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: InfiniBand (Technology) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Data Center Switch Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Data Center Switch Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Data Center Switch Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 24: United States Data Center Switch Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Data Center Switch Market in US$ Million in the

United States by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 26: United States Data Center Switch Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 27: United States Data Center Switch Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Data Center Switch Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Canadian Data Center Switch Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 30: Data Center Switch Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 31: Data Center Switch Market Analysis in Canada in US$

Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 32: Data Center Switch Market in Canada: Historic Review

in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 33: Canadian Data Center Switch Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for Data Center Switch: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 35: Data Center Switch Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 36: Japanese Data Center Switch Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Data Center

Switch Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 38: Data Center Switch Market in Japan in US$ Million by

Technology: 2009-2017

Table 39: Japanese Data Center Switch Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Data Center Switch Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Data Center Switch Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese Data Center Switch Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 43: Data Center Switch Market Estimates and Forecasts in

China in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 44: Chinese Data Center Switch Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 45: Data Center Switch Market in China: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Data Center Switch Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: European Data Center Switch Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 47: Data Center Switch Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 48: European Data Center Switch Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Data Center Switch Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 50: Data Center Switch Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European Data Center Switch Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European Data Center Switch Market Assessment in US$

Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 53: European Data Center Switch Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 54: Data Center Switch Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

FRANCE

Table 55: Data Center Switch Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 56: French Data Center Switch Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 57: French Data Center Switch Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: French Data Center Switch Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 59: French Data Center Switch Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Data Center Switch Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 61: Data Center Switch Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German Data Center Switch Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 63: German Data Center Switch Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: German Data Center Switch Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 65: Data Center Switch Market in Germany: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2009-2017

Table 66: German Data Center Switch Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 67: Italian Data Center Switch Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Data Center Switch Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian Data Center Switch Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 70: Data Center Switch Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 71: Italian Data Center Switch Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 72: Data Center Switch Market in Italy: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Data Center Switch: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Data Center Switch Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 75: United Kingdom Data Center Switch Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Data

Center Switch Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 77: Data Center Switch Market in the United Kingdom in

US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 78: United Kingdom Data Center Switch Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 79: Rest of Europe Data Center Switch Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 80: Data Center Switch Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: Rest of Europe Data Center Switch Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: Rest of Europe Data Center Switch Market Assessment

in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 83: Rest of Europe Data Center Switch Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 84: Data Center Switch Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and

2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 85: Data Center Switch Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 86: Asia-Pacific Data Center Switch Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 87: Asia-Pacific Data Center Switch Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Asia-Pacific Data Center Switch Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 89: Asia-Pacific Data Center Switch Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 90: Asia-Pacific Data Center Switch Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 91: Rest of World Data Center Switch Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Rest of World Data Center Switch Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 93: Data Center Switch Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 94: Data Center Switch Market Analysis in Rest of World

in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 95: Data Center Switch Market in Rest of World: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of World Data Center Switch Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



ARISTA NETWORKS

BAY MICROSYSTEMS

CENTEC NETWORKS (SU ZHOU) CO.

CISCO SYSTEMS

CUMULUS NETWORKS INC.

D-LINK CORPORATION

DELL

EDGE-CORE NETWORKS CORPORATION

EXTREME NETWORKS

FORTINET

H3C TECHNOLOGIES CO.

HEWLETT-PACKARD ENTERPRISE

HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES

JUNIPER NETWORKS

NEC CORPORATION

QUANTA CLOUD TECHNOLOGY

SILICOM

ZTE CORPORATION

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798302/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001