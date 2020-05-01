New York, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Center Switch Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798302/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
An Introduction to Data Center Switch
Data Center Switch: Market Prospects and Outlook
COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
Dominant Players in the Data Center Switch Market
M&A Gathers Steam
Global Competitor Market Shares
Data Center Switch Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Soaring Data Center Infrastructure Spending Amid Sustained
Demand for Data Center Services Augments Market Prospects
Data Center Bandwidth Requirements Continue to Escalate Worldwide
Global Data Center IP Traffic in Exabytes by Segment for the
Years 2016 through 2022
Futuristic Hyperscale and 400G Data Centers Augment Market
Prospects
Ethernet Switch: Dominant Technology Type
Breakdown of Data Center Ethernet Switch Market Revenues (in %)
by Bandwidth for the Years 2015 through 2022
Ethernet-Based Silicon Switch Gains Wider Traction
Rising Demand for White Box Switches
Breakdown of Data Center Ethernet Switch Market Revenues (in %)
by Category: 2019
Evolving Role of Fiber Channel Technology Widens Business Case
for Fiber Channel Switches
InfiniBand Switches Continue to Make Gains
Technology Advancements & Product Enhancements Steer Market
Expansion
IV. COMPETITION
ARISTA NETWORKS
BAY MICROSYSTEMS
CENTEC NETWORKS (SU ZHOU) CO.
CISCO SYSTEMS
CUMULUS NETWORKS INC.
D-LINK CORPORATION
DELL
EDGE-CORE NETWORKS CORPORATION
EXTREME NETWORKS
FORTINET
H3C TECHNOLOGIES CO.
HEWLETT-PACKARD ENTERPRISE
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES
JUNIPER NETWORKS
NEC CORPORATION
QUANTA CLOUD TECHNOLOGY
SILICOM
ZTE CORPORATION
