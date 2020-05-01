Lochem, 1 May 2020



ForFarmers first quarter 2020 Trading Update

Highlights first quarter 20201:

• Volume Total Feed2: down (-5.3%); like-for-like decline in all clusters;

• Volume compound feed: down (-3.8%); like-for-like decline in clusters Netherlands/Belgium and the United Kingdom, virtually stable volume in cluster Germany/Poland;

• Gross profit: up (4.4%); Q1 2019 included an unfavourable purchasing position;

• Underlying EBITDA3: up (44.1%); compared to a weaker first quarter in 2019; increase due to higher gross profit and lower operating costs as a result of realised efficiency measures among others.

Yoram Knoop, CEO of ForFarmers, states: “Since mid-March we are being confronted by a new reality. We immediately took measures to safeguard the health of our employees and to enable the continuation of the production and distribution of feed to our customers. In addition, our sector has been identified a vital business sector in order not to endanger the food supply. Up to now we have seen no material impact of the COVID-19 measures on our core processes.

In the first quarter of 2020 a substantial increase in underlying EBITDA was realised. This, despite the fact that in some countries volumes declined again due to the pressure on the agricultural sector to decrease the environmental impact. There was no impact of an unfavourable purchasing position in the first quarter of 2020. In addition, despite the volume decrease, there was a better product mix including more specialties and fewer costs due to implemented cost saving measures.

Looking forward we see changing market circumstances due to COVID-19, with challenges arising for our customers, the ultimate impact of which on ForFarmers is still uncertain. We expect to realise a better underlying EBITDA in the first half-year 2020 compared to the first half of 2019, but in light of the increased uncertainties due to COVID-19, we refrain from expressing any further expectations.

We continue to focus on the health of our employees and on supporting our more than 26,000 customers through the delivery of quality feed and advice. Above all, I am especially proud of the effort and dedication of our employees towards our customers. For this I would like to thank them personally and on behalf of all the members of the Executive Committee”.

1. Results and developments of the third quarter 2019 are compared to those of the third quarter 2018, unless stated differently

2. Total Feed covers the entire ForFarmers product portfolio and comprises compound feed, specialties, co-products (from the feed industry, referred to as DML products), seeds and other products (such as forage)

3. Underlying EBITDA means EBITDA excluding incidental items



This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information in the sense of Article 7 paragraph 1 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.



Company profile

ForFarmers N.V. is an international organisation that offers complete and innovative feed solutions for livestock farming. With its “For the Future of Farming” mission, ForFarmers is committed to the continuity of farming and further sustainalising the agricultural sector.

ForFarmers is the market leader in Europe with annual sales of 10.1 million tonnes of animal feed. The company is operating in the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Poland and the United Kingdom. ForFarmers has approximately 2,600 employees. In 2019, the turnover amounted to approximately € 2.5 billion. ForFarmers N.V. is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

ForFarmers N.V., P.O. Box 91, NL-7240 AB Lochem, T: +31 (0)573 28 88 00, F: +31 (0)573 28 88 99, info@forfarmers.eu, www.forfarmersgroup.eu/en



