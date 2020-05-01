New York, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Center RFID Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798299/?utm_source=GNW
1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.6 Billion by the year 2025, Tags will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 40.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$220.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$343.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Tags will reach a market size of US$261.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 34.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798299/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Data Center RFID: A Prelude
Bright Prospects Ahead for Data Center RFID Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
Data Center RFID Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Importance of Asset Tracking & Management in Modern
Data Centers: Cornerstone for Present and Future Growth of
RFID Market
Superior Capabilities Over Barcode and Manual Asset Management
Methods Build Massive Momentum for RFID in Data Centers
Comparison of Asset Tracking Technologies in the Data Center
Hours Spent on IT Asset Tracking for RFID, Barcode, and Manual
Methods
Soaring Data Center Infrastructure Spending Amid Sustained
Demand for Data Center Services Augments Market Prospects
Data Center Workloads Continue to Surge Worldwide
Global Data Center IP Traffic in Exabytes by Segment for the
Years 2016 through 2022
Sustained Emphasis on Data Center Automation Accelerates Market
Expansion
Rising Opportunities for RFID in Data Center ?Patrol? Robots
Active RFID Comes to Fore Offering Best-in-Class Tracking
Capabilities
Passive RFID Tags Enable Affordable IT Asset Tracking
Worldwide Compatible RFID Tags Make a Cut
Custom RFID Tags Gain Traction
Progressive Technology Advancements Widen Scope and Span of
RFID in Data Centers
Breakdown of RFID Market Revenues (in %) by Technology Type: 2019
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Data Center RFID Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Data Center RFID Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Data Center RFID Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Tags (Solution) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Tags (Solution) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Tags (Solution) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Readers (Solution) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Readers (Solution) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Readers (Solution) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Antennas (Solution) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Antennas (Solution) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Antennas (Solution) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Software (Solution) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Software (Solution) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Software (Solution) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Other Hardware (Solution) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Other Hardware (Solution) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Other Hardware (Solution) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: BFSI (Industry Vertical) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: BFSI (Industry Vertical) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: BFSI (Industry Vertical) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Telecom & IT (Industry Vertical) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Telecom & IT (Industry Vertical) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Telecom & IT (Industry Vertical) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Government (Industry Vertical) Worldwide Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Government (Industry Vertical) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Government (Industry Vertical) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Other Industry Verticals (Industry Vertical) Global
Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 29: Other Industry Verticals (Industry Vertical)
Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Other Industry Verticals (Industry Vertical) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Data Center RFID Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: United States Data Center RFID Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Solution: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Data Center RFID Market in the United States by
Solution: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 33: United States Data Center RFID Market Share Breakdown
by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: United States Data Center RFID Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Data Center RFID Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Industry Vertical in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 36: Data Center RFID Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Data Center RFID Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Solution: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Canadian Data Center RFID Historic Market Review by
Solution in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 39: Data Center RFID Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Canadian Data Center RFID Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Data Center RFID Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical
for 2009-2017
Table 42: Canadian Data Center RFID Market Share Analysis by
Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Market for Data Center RFID: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Solution for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Data Center RFID Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Solution for the Period 2009-2017
Table 45: Japanese Data Center RFID Market Share Analysis by
Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Data
Center RFID in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Japanese Data Center RFID Market in US$ Thousand by
Industry Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 48: Data Center RFID Market Share Shift in Japan by
Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Data Center RFID Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Solution for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Data Center RFID Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Thousand by Solution: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese Data Center RFID Market by Solution:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 52: Chinese Demand for Data Center RFID in US$ Thousand
by Industry Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Data Center RFID Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 54: Chinese Data Center RFID Market Share Breakdown by
Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Data Center RFID Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 55: European Data Center RFID Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 56: Data Center RFID Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: European Data Center RFID Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: European Data Center RFID Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Solution: 2018-2025
Table 59: Data Center RFID Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Solution: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: European Data Center RFID Market Share Breakdown by
Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: European Data Center RFID Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 62: Data Center RFID Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 63: European Data Center RFID Market Share Analysis by
Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 64: Data Center RFID Market in France by Solution:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 65: French Data Center RFID Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Solution: 2009-2017
Table 66: French Data Center RFID Market Share Analysis by
Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Data Center RFID Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 68: French Data Center RFID Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 69: French Data Center RFID Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Industry Vertical for 2009, 2019, and
2025
GERMANY
Table 70: Data Center RFID Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Solution for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 71: German Data Center RFID Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Solution: 2009-2017
Table 72: German Data Center RFID Market Share Breakdown by
Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Data Center RFID Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: German Data Center RFID Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 75: Data Center RFID Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 76: Italian Data Center RFID Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Solution for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Data Center RFID Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Solution: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian Data Center RFID Market by Solution:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: Italian Demand for Data Center RFID in US$ Thousand
by Industry Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Data Center RFID Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 81: Italian Data Center RFID Market Share Breakdown by
Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Data Center RFID: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Solution for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Data Center RFID Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Solution for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 84: United Kingdom Data Center RFID Market Share Analysis
by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Data Center RFID in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2018 to
2025
Table 86: United Kingdom Data Center RFID Market in US$
Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 87: Data Center RFID Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Data Center RFID Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Solution: 2018-2025
Table 89: Data Center RFID Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Solution: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 90: Rest of Europe Data Center RFID Market Share
Breakdown by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Rest of Europe Data Center RFID Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 92: Data Center RFID Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Industry
Vertical for the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Europe Data Center RFID Market Share Analysis
by Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Data Center RFID Market in Asia-Pacific by Solution:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Data Center RFID Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Solution: 2009-2017
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Data Center RFID Market Share Analysis
by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Data Center RFID Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Data Center RFID Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Data Center RFID Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Industry Vertical for 2009, 2019, and
2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 100: Rest of World Data Center RFID Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Solution: 2018 to 2025
Table 101: Rest of World Data Center RFID Historic Market
Review by Solution in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 102: Data Center RFID Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 103: Rest of World Data Center RFID Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2018 to
2025
Table 104: Data Center RFID Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Industry Vertical for 2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of World Data Center RFID Market Share Analysis
by Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ALIEN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION
GAO RFID
HEWLETT-PACKARD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY
IBM CORPORATION
IMPINJ
INVENGO INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
OMNI-ID, INC.
RF CODE
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798299/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: