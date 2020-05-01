New York, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Center Rack Server Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798298/?utm_source=GNW
1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$138.2 Billion by the year 2025, Solution will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 22.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$5.2 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$6.6 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Solution will reach a market size of US$9.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 20.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$24.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
An Introduction to Data Center Rack Server
Outlook Remains Promising for Data Center Rack Server Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
Data Center Rack Server Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Escalating Data Center Workloads Widen Opportunities for Rack
Server Market
Global Data Center IP Traffic in Exabytes by Segment for the
Years 2016 through 2022
Increased Investments on Data Center Infrastructure Worldwide
Create Fertile Environment for Market Expansion
A Review of Factors Steering Data Center Investments
Surging Demand for Data Center Storage
Worldwide Data Center Storage Capacity (in Exabytes) for the
Years 2015 through 2022
Uptrend in Data Center Colocation and Data Center as a Service
(DCaaS)
IT Industry?s Sustained Emphasis on Full-Fledged Data Centers
Futuristic Hyperscale and 400G Data Centers Augment Market
Prospects
1U Rack Servers: Enabling Data Centers to Incrementally Scale
Up Capacity
2U Rack Servers Gain Traction Offering a Good Compromise
between Features, Size, and Cost
4U Rack Servers Become the Norm in Compute-Intensive Services
Innovative Strategies Come to Fore in Data Center Server Rack
Management
Stiff Competition from Alternative Technologies
Tower Servers
Blade Servers
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Data Center Rack Server Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Data Center Rack Server Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Solution (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Solution (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Service (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Service (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Data Center Rack Server Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 7: United States Data Center Rack Server Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: United States Data Center Rack Server Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 9: Canadian Data Center Rack Server Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: Data Center Rack Server Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
JAPAN
Table 11: Japanese Market for Data Center Rack Server: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 12: Japanese Data Center Rack Server Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 13: Chinese Data Center Rack Server Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 14: Chinese Data Center Rack Server Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Data Center Rack Server Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 15: European Data Center Rack Server Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: European Data Center Rack Server Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: European Data Center Rack Server Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 18: European Data Center Rack Server Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 19: Data Center Rack Server Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 20: French Data Center Rack Server Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 21: Data Center Rack Server Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 22: German Data Center Rack Server Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 23: Italian Data Center Rack Server Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 24: Italian Data Center Rack Server Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 25: United Kingdom Market for Data Center Rack Server:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 26: United Kingdom Data Center Rack Server Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Data Center Rack Server Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 28: Rest of Europe Data Center Rack Server Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Data Center Rack Server Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 30: Asia-Pacific Data Center Rack Server Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 31: Rest of World Data Center Rack Server Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Data Center Rack Server Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
IV. COMPETITION
CISCO SYSTEMS
DELL
FUJITSU
HEWLETT-PACKARD ENTERPRISE
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES
IRON SYSTEMS
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED
NEC CORPORATION
ORACLE CORPORATION
QUANTA COMPUTER
V. CURATED RESEARCH
