1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$138.2 Billion by the year 2025, Solution will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 22.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$5.2 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$6.6 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Solution will reach a market size of US$9.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 20.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$24.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Iron Systems, Inc.

Lenovo Group Limited

NEC Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Quanta Computer, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



An Introduction to Data Center Rack Server

Outlook Remains Promising for Data Center Rack Server Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Data Center Rack Server Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Escalating Data Center Workloads Widen Opportunities for Rack

Server Market

Global Data Center IP Traffic in Exabytes by Segment for the

Years 2016 through 2022

Increased Investments on Data Center Infrastructure Worldwide

Create Fertile Environment for Market Expansion

A Review of Factors Steering Data Center Investments

Surging Demand for Data Center Storage

Worldwide Data Center Storage Capacity (in Exabytes) for the

Years 2015 through 2022

Uptrend in Data Center Colocation and Data Center as a Service

(DCaaS)

IT Industry?s Sustained Emphasis on Full-Fledged Data Centers

Futuristic Hyperscale and 400G Data Centers Augment Market

Prospects

1U Rack Servers: Enabling Data Centers to Incrementally Scale

Up Capacity

2U Rack Servers Gain Traction Offering a Good Compromise

between Features, Size, and Cost

4U Rack Servers Become the Norm in Compute-Intensive Services

Innovative Strategies Come to Fore in Data Center Server Rack

Management

Stiff Competition from Alternative Technologies

Tower Servers

Blade Servers





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Data Center Rack Server Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Data Center Rack Server Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Solution (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Solution (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Service (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Service (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Data Center Rack Server Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 7: United States Data Center Rack Server Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: United States Data Center Rack Server Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 9: Canadian Data Center Rack Server Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 10: Data Center Rack Server Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025

JAPAN

Table 11: Japanese Market for Data Center Rack Server: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 12: Japanese Data Center Rack Server Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 13: Chinese Data Center Rack Server Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 14: Chinese Data Center Rack Server Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Data Center Rack Server Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 15: European Data Center Rack Server Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 16: European Data Center Rack Server Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 17: European Data Center Rack Server Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 18: European Data Center Rack Server Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 19: Data Center Rack Server Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 20: French Data Center Rack Server Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 21: Data Center Rack Server Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 22: German Data Center Rack Server Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 23: Italian Data Center Rack Server Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 24: Italian Data Center Rack Server Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 25: United Kingdom Market for Data Center Rack Server:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 26: United Kingdom Data Center Rack Server Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Data Center Rack Server Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 28: Rest of Europe Data Center Rack Server Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Data Center Rack Server Market in Asia-Pacific by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 30: Asia-Pacific Data Center Rack Server Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 31: Rest of World Data Center Rack Server Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Data Center Rack Server Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025





IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

