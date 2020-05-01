New York, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Center Power Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798297/?utm_source=GNW
5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$24.2 Billion by the year 2025, Solution will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 11% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$642.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$660.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Solution will reach a market size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Data Center Power: A Prelude
Bright Prospects Ahead for Data Center Power Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
Data Center Power Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Escalating Data Center Workloads Widen Opportunities for Data
Center Power Market
Global Data Center IP Traffic in Exabytes by Segment for the
Years 2016 through 2022
Increased Investments on Data Center Infrastructure Worldwide
Creates Fertile Environment for Market Expansion
A Review of Factors Steering Data Center Investments
Surging Demand for Data Center Storage
Worldwide Data Center Storage Capacity (in Exabytes) for the
Years 2015 through 2022
Uptrend in Data Center Colocation and Data Center as a Service
(DCaaS)
IT Industry?s Sustained Emphasis on Full-Fledged Data Centers
Emergence of Futuristic Hyperscale and 400G Data Centers
Accelerates Market Growth
?Green Data Center? Seeks Broad-based Modifications in Data
Center Power Technologies
Established Role and Image of UPS as Reliable Power Source
Underpins Market Momentum
PDU Segment Continues to Make Gains
Busways Seek Novel Opportunities
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
