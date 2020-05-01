New York, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Center Power Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798297/?utm_source=GNW

5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$24.2 Billion by the year 2025, Solution will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 11% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$642.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$660.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Solution will reach a market size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Group

Black Box Corporation

Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Eaton Corporation

General Electric Company

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

Raritan Americas, Inc.

Rittal Corporation

Schneider Electric SA

Server Technology, Inc.

Tripp Lite







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798297/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Data Center Power: A Prelude

Bright Prospects Ahead for Data Center Power Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Data Center Power Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Escalating Data Center Workloads Widen Opportunities for Data

Center Power Market

Global Data Center IP Traffic in Exabytes by Segment for the

Years 2016 through 2022

Increased Investments on Data Center Infrastructure Worldwide

Creates Fertile Environment for Market Expansion

A Review of Factors Steering Data Center Investments

Surging Demand for Data Center Storage

Worldwide Data Center Storage Capacity (in Exabytes) for the

Years 2015 through 2022

Uptrend in Data Center Colocation and Data Center as a Service

(DCaaS)

IT Industry?s Sustained Emphasis on Full-Fledged Data Centers

Emergence of Futuristic Hyperscale and 400G Data Centers

Accelerates Market Growth

?Green Data Center? Seeks Broad-based Modifications in Data

Center Power Technologies

Established Role and Image of UPS as Reliable Power Source

Underpins Market Momentum

PDU Segment Continues to Make Gains

Busways Seek Novel Opportunities





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Data Center Power Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Data Center Power Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Solution (Component) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Solution (Component) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Service (Component) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Service (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: IT & Telecom (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: IT & Telecom (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: BFSI (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 10: BFSI (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Government (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 12: Government (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Energy (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 14: Energy (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by

Region/Country for 2019 and 2025

Table 15: Healthcare (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 16: Healthcare (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 17: Retail (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 18: Retail (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 20: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Data Center Power Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 21: United States Data Center Power Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 22: United States Data Center Power Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 23: United States Data Center Power Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: Data Center Power Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Data Center Power Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Data Center Power Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and 2025

Table 27: Canadian Data Center Power Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 28: Canadian Data Center Power Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 29: Japanese Market for Data Center Power: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 30: Japanese Data Center Power Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Data

Center Power in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Data Center Power Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 33: Chinese Data Center Power Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 34: Chinese Data Center Power Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 35: Chinese Demand for Data Center Power in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 36: Chinese Data Center Power Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Data Center Power Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 37: European Data Center Power Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 38: European Data Center Power Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 39: European Data Center Power Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 40: European Data Center Power Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 41: European Data Center Power Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 42: European Data Center Power Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 43: Data Center Power Market in France by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 44: French Data Center Power Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 45: Data Center Power Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 46: French Data Center Power Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025

GERMANY

Table 47: Data Center Power Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 48: German Data Center Power Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Data Center Power Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Data Center Power Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 51: Italian Data Center Power Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 52: Italian Data Center Power Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 53: Italian Demand for Data Center Power in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 54: Italian Data Center Power Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 55: United Kingdom Market for Data Center Power: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: United Kingdom Data Center Power Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 57: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Data Center Power in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 58: Data Center Power Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 59: Rest of Europe Data Center Power Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 60: Rest of Europe Data Center Power Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Rest of Europe Data Center Power Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 62: Rest of Europe Data Center Power Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 63: Data Center Power Market in Asia-Pacific by

Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 64: Asia-Pacific Data Center Power Market Share Analysis

by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 65: Data Center Power Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 66: Asia-Pacific Data Center Power Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 67: Rest of World Data Center Power Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Data Center Power Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and 2025

Table 69: Rest of World Data Center Power Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 70: Rest of World Data Center Power Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



ABB GROUP

BLACK BOX CORPORATION

CYBER POWER SYSTEMS (USA), INC.

DELTA ELECTRONICS

EATON CORPORATION

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

HEWLETT-PACKARD ENTERPRISE

RARITAN AMERICAS

RITTAL CORPORATION

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SA

SERVER TECHNOLOGY

TRIPP LITE

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798297/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001