5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.1 Billion by the year 2025, Indirect Liquid Cooling will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 31.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$195 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$285.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Indirect Liquid Cooling will reach a market size of US$345.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 26.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Cooling: A Vital Component in Data Center Operations
Cooling Accounts for Lion?s Share of Data Center Maintenance
Expenditure: Percentage (%) Breakdown of Data Center Spending
for IT Equipment, Cooling Technologies and Others
Breakdown of World Data Center Cooling Market Revenues (in %)
by Structure Type for the Year 2019
Liquid Cooling: A Powerful Market Differentiator for Data
Center Operators
Progressive Growth on the Cards for Data Center Liquid Cooling
Solutions Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
Data Center Liquid Cooling Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increased Spending on Data Center Infrastructure Worldwide
Creates Fertile Environment for Market Expansion
A Review of Factors Steering Data Center Investments
Increased Demand for Data Center Storage
Worldwide Data Center Storage Capacity (in Exabytes) for the
Years 2015 through 2022
Rising Importance of Data Center Outsourcing
Uptrend in Data Center Colocation and Data Center as a Service
(DCaaS)
IT Industry?s Sustained Emphasis on Full-Scale Data Centers
Escalating Energy-Efficiency Requirements of Modern Data
Centers Instigate Widespread Market Opportunities
CRAC and CRAH: Traditional Liquid Cooling Technologies that
Replaced Air Conditioners in Data Centers
AI Steps-In to Revolutionize Liquid Cooling Landscape
Futuristic Hyperscale and 400G Data Centers Seek Broad-based
Modifications to Cooling Infrastructure
Technology Advancements Widen Scope & Span of Liquid Cooling
Technology in Data Centers: A Review of Select Recently
Launched Data Center Liquid Cooling Designs
ZutaCore Showcases HyperCool2? Direct-on-Chip Liquid Cooling
System
Submer Rolls Out First-of-its-Kind SmartPodX Green OCP &
Hyperscale-ready Immersion Cooling Solution
Stulz Introduces Micro Data Center with Liquid Cooling Support
Facebook Rolls Out New StatePoint Liquid Cooling System for
Datacenter
