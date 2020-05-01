New York, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798296/?utm_source=GNW

5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.1 Billion by the year 2025, Indirect Liquid Cooling will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 31.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$195 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$285.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Indirect Liquid Cooling will reach a market size of US$345.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 26.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Allied Control Ltd.

Asetek A/S

Emerson Electric Company

Green Revolution Cooling Inc. (GRC)

Horizon Computing Solutions

IBM Corporation

Midas Green Technologies, LLC.

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Schneider Electric SA







Cooling: A Vital Component in Data Center Operations

Cooling Accounts for Lion?s Share of Data Center Maintenance

Expenditure: Percentage (%) Breakdown of Data Center Spending

for IT Equipment, Cooling Technologies and Others

Breakdown of World Data Center Cooling Market Revenues (in %)

by Structure Type for the Year 2019

Liquid Cooling: A Powerful Market Differentiator for Data

Center Operators

Progressive Growth on the Cards for Data Center Liquid Cooling

Solutions Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Data Center Liquid Cooling Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





Increased Spending on Data Center Infrastructure Worldwide

Creates Fertile Environment for Market Expansion

A Review of Factors Steering Data Center Investments

Increased Demand for Data Center Storage

Worldwide Data Center Storage Capacity (in Exabytes) for the

Years 2015 through 2022

Rising Importance of Data Center Outsourcing

Uptrend in Data Center Colocation and Data Center as a Service

(DCaaS)

IT Industry?s Sustained Emphasis on Full-Scale Data Centers

Escalating Energy-Efficiency Requirements of Modern Data

Centers Instigate Widespread Market Opportunities

CRAC and CRAH: Traditional Liquid Cooling Technologies that

Replaced Air Conditioners in Data Centers

AI Steps-In to Revolutionize Liquid Cooling Landscape

Futuristic Hyperscale and 400G Data Centers Seek Broad-based

Modifications to Cooling Infrastructure

Technology Advancements Widen Scope & Span of Liquid Cooling

Technology in Data Centers: A Review of Select Recently

Launched Data Center Liquid Cooling Designs

ZutaCore Showcases HyperCool2? Direct-on-Chip Liquid Cooling

System

Submer Rolls Out First-of-its-Kind SmartPodX Green OCP &

Hyperscale-ready Immersion Cooling Solution

Stulz Introduces Micro Data Center with Liquid Cooling Support

Facebook Rolls Out New StatePoint Liquid Cooling System for

Datacenter





