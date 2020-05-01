New York, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Center Interconnect Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798295/?utm_source=GNW

5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.5 Billion by the year 2025, Product will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 11% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$161.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$162.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Product will reach a market size of US$222.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$602.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Data Center Interconnect (DCI): A Prelude

Steady Growth Projected for DCI Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Data Center Interconnect Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Growing Operational Requirements of Modern Data Centers Widen

Scope and Span of DCI Market

Global Data Center IP Traffic in Exabytes by Segment for the

Years 2016 through 2022

Increased Investments on Data Center Infrastructure Worldwide

Create Fertile Environment for Market Growth

A Review of Factors Steering Data Center Investments

Surging Demand for Data Center Storage

Worldwide Data Center Storage Capacity (in Exabytes) for the

Years 2015 through 2022

Uptrend in Data Center Colocation and Data Center as a Service

(DCaaS)

IT Industry?s Sustained Emphasis on Full-Fledged Data Centers

DWDM Extends a Reliable Technology Platform for DCI

Cable Selection Gains Traction in DCI Deployments

Cloud DCI to Drive Next Wave of Growth in DCI Market

Product Innovations & Technology Advancements to Accelerate

Future Expansion





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Data Center Interconnect Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Data Center Interconnect Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Product (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Product (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Software (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Software (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Services (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Services (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Real-Time Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity

(Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 10: Real-Time Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity

(Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS

2025

Table 11: Workload (VM) (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 12: Workload (VM) (Application) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Data (Storage) Mobility (Application) Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2018 through 2025

Table 14: Data (Storage) Mobility (Application) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Data Center Interconnect Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 15: United States Data Center Interconnect Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 16: United States Data Center Interconnect Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 17: United States Data Center Interconnect Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 18: Data Center Interconnect Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by Application: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Data Center Interconnect Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Data Center Interconnect Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025

Table 21: Canadian Data Center Interconnect Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 22: Canadian Data Center Interconnect Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 23: Japanese Market for Data Center Interconnect: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 24: Japanese Data Center Interconnect Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Data

Center Interconnect in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Data Center Interconnect Market Share Shift in Japan

by Application: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 27: Chinese Data Center Interconnect Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 28: Chinese Data Center Interconnect Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 29: Chinese Demand for Data Center Interconnect in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 30: Chinese Data Center Interconnect Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Data Center Interconnect Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: European Data Center Interconnect Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: European Data Center Interconnect Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 33: European Data Center Interconnect Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 34: European Data Center Interconnect Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 35: European Data Center Interconnect Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 36: European Data Center Interconnect Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 37: Data Center Interconnect Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 38: French Data Center Interconnect Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 39: Data Center Interconnect Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 40: French Data Center Interconnect Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

GERMANY

Table 41: Data Center Interconnect Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 42: German Data Center Interconnect Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Data Center Interconnect Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Data Center Interconnect Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 45: Italian Data Center Interconnect Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 46: Italian Data Center Interconnect Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 47: Italian Demand for Data Center Interconnect in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 48: Italian Data Center Interconnect Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Data Center Interconnect:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: United Kingdom Data Center Interconnect Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 51: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Data Center Interconnect in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 52: Data Center Interconnect Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 53: Rest of Europe Data Center Interconnect Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 54: Rest of Europe Data Center Interconnect Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Rest of Europe Data Center Interconnect Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 56: Rest of Europe Data Center Interconnect Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 57: Data Center Interconnect Market in Asia-Pacific by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Data Center Interconnect Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 59: Data Center Interconnect Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Data Center Interconnect Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 61: Rest of World Data Center Interconnect Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Data Center Interconnect Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025

Table 63: Rest of World Data Center Interconnect Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 64: Rest of World Data Center Interconnect Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE

BROCADE COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS

CIENA CORPORATION

CISCO SYSTEMS

COLOGIX

COLT TECHNOLOGY SERVICES GROUP

CORESITE REALTY CORPORATION

CORIANT GMBH

DIGITAL REALTY TRUST

EKINOPS S.A.

EXTREME NETWORKS

FIBER MOUNTAIN

FLEXENTIAL CORPORATION

FUJITSU

HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES

INFINERA CORPORATION

INNOVIUM

JUNIPER NETWORKS

MEGAPORT LIMITED

NOKIA CORPORATION

PLURIBUS NETWORKS, INC.

RANOVUS INC.

XKL

ZTE CORPORATION

V. CURATED RESEARCH

