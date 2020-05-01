New York, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Center Interconnect Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798295/?utm_source=GNW
5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.5 Billion by the year 2025, Product will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 11% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$161.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$162.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Product will reach a market size of US$222.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$602.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798295/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Data Center Interconnect (DCI): A Prelude
Steady Growth Projected for DCI Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
Data Center Interconnect Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Operational Requirements of Modern Data Centers Widen
Scope and Span of DCI Market
Global Data Center IP Traffic in Exabytes by Segment for the
Years 2016 through 2022
Increased Investments on Data Center Infrastructure Worldwide
Create Fertile Environment for Market Growth
A Review of Factors Steering Data Center Investments
Surging Demand for Data Center Storage
Worldwide Data Center Storage Capacity (in Exabytes) for the
Years 2015 through 2022
Uptrend in Data Center Colocation and Data Center as a Service
(DCaaS)
IT Industry?s Sustained Emphasis on Full-Fledged Data Centers
DWDM Extends a Reliable Technology Platform for DCI
Cable Selection Gains Traction in DCI Deployments
Cloud DCI to Drive Next Wave of Growth in DCI Market
Product Innovations & Technology Advancements to Accelerate
Future Expansion
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Data Center Interconnect Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Data Center Interconnect Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Product (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Product (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Software (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Software (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Services (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Services (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Real-Time Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity
(Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 10: Real-Time Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity
(Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS
2025
Table 11: Workload (VM) (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 12: Workload (VM) (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Data (Storage) Mobility (Application) Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2018 through 2025
Table 14: Data (Storage) Mobility (Application) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Data Center Interconnect Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 15: United States Data Center Interconnect Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 16: United States Data Center Interconnect Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: United States Data Center Interconnect Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 18: Data Center Interconnect Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by Application: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Data Center Interconnect Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Data Center Interconnect Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 21: Canadian Data Center Interconnect Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 22: Canadian Data Center Interconnect Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 23: Japanese Market for Data Center Interconnect: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 24: Japanese Data Center Interconnect Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Data
Center Interconnect in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Data Center Interconnect Market Share Shift in Japan
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 27: Chinese Data Center Interconnect Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 28: Chinese Data Center Interconnect Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 29: Chinese Demand for Data Center Interconnect in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 30: Chinese Data Center Interconnect Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Data Center Interconnect Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European Data Center Interconnect Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: European Data Center Interconnect Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 33: European Data Center Interconnect Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 34: European Data Center Interconnect Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 35: European Data Center Interconnect Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 36: European Data Center Interconnect Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 37: Data Center Interconnect Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 38: French Data Center Interconnect Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 39: Data Center Interconnect Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 40: French Data Center Interconnect Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 41: Data Center Interconnect Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 42: German Data Center Interconnect Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Data Center Interconnect Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Data Center Interconnect Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 45: Italian Data Center Interconnect Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 46: Italian Data Center Interconnect Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 47: Italian Demand for Data Center Interconnect in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 48: Italian Data Center Interconnect Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Data Center Interconnect:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: United Kingdom Data Center Interconnect Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 51: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Data Center Interconnect in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 52: Data Center Interconnect Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 53: Rest of Europe Data Center Interconnect Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 54: Rest of Europe Data Center Interconnect Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Rest of Europe Data Center Interconnect Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 56: Rest of Europe Data Center Interconnect Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 57: Data Center Interconnect Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Data Center Interconnect Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 59: Data Center Interconnect Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Data Center Interconnect Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 61: Rest of World Data Center Interconnect Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Data Center Interconnect Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 63: Rest of World Data Center Interconnect Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 64: Rest of World Data Center Interconnect Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE
BROCADE COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS
CIENA CORPORATION
CISCO SYSTEMS
COLOGIX
COLT TECHNOLOGY SERVICES GROUP
CORESITE REALTY CORPORATION
CORIANT GMBH
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST
EKINOPS S.A.
EXTREME NETWORKS
FIBER MOUNTAIN
FLEXENTIAL CORPORATION
FUJITSU
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES
INFINERA CORPORATION
INNOVIUM
JUNIPER NETWORKS
MEGAPORT LIMITED
NOKIA CORPORATION
PLURIBUS NETWORKS, INC.
RANOVUS INC.
XKL
ZTE CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798295/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: