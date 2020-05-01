Company Announcement no 14







Spar Nord repays hybrid core capital with ISIN DK0030362512

The purpose of this announcement is to inform that Spar Nord has received the permission of the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority to repay a bond loan (ISIN DK0030362512) for DKK 400 million, currently classified as hybrid core capital.

The repayment will take place on 10 June 2020.

