Company Announcement no 14
Spar Nord repays hybrid core capital with ISIN DK0030362512
The purpose of this announcement is to inform that Spar Nord has received the permission of the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority to repay a bond loan (ISIN DK0030362512) for DKK 400 million, currently classified as hybrid core capital.
The repayment will take place on 10 June 2020.
Sincerely yours,
Spar Nord
Ole Madsen
SVP Corporate Communication
Attachment
Spar Nord Bank A/S
Aalborg, DENMARK
Nr. 14 - Spar Nord indfrier hybrid kernekapital - UKFILE URL | Copy the link below
Spar Nord Bank A/S LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: