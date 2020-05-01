Duluth, GA, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, offers ADM107: Coping With Crises and Traumatic Events as a free course to all CCEI users as a special promotion during these unprecedented times May 1-31, 2020.

ChildCare Aware of America reports that there are nearly 11 million children under the age of five in child care each week. In the event of an emergency or disaster, all child care providers need to have a written plan that is integrated with the community and state’s emergency management plan to ensure the safety of children. This is especially important because children may not be mobile or able to communicate basic information to a rescuer.

After an emergency or disaster occurs, your children, staff, and families may feel overwhelmed and stressed about the events or dangers they have experienced or may anticipate. The actions your program takes to offer relief can reduce the stress and enable individuals to rebuild their lives. Anticipating these needs makes the delivery of food, water, and clothing, as well the identification of shelter more efficient. Systems also need to be in place to deal with mental health needs, such as post−traumatic stress disorder.

Children’s coping with disaster is often tied to the way parents and teachers cope. They detect the fear and sadness from the adult so you can make disasters less traumatic for children by taking steps to manage your own feelings and plans for coping. Encourage children to share feelings about the incident and listen to their concerns. If they have trouble expressing their feelings, allow them to draw a picture or tell a story about what happened. Clarify misunderstandings about the situation, if any, and answer any questions simply without elaboration. You can maintain a sense of calm by validating the children’s concerns and perceptions and by discussing concrete plans for safety.

Emergencies and natural disasters can happen suddenly with little or no warning. This course provides essential information on recommended practices and strategies and other important resources to help guide the process of planning to survive and recover from disasters, emergencies, and other types of potentially traumatic events. Security and emergency preparedness at home and school is everyone’s responsibility. It requires coordinated prevention, protection, response and recovery actions. Early childhood educators and administrators should be trained to respond appropriately and effectively to a variety of potential crises and disasters.

“Providing information to the ECE community and beyond that will reduce the threat to children, families, and the facility in the event of an incident (emergency or disaster) and other traumatic events in a child’s life such as the current COVID-19 pandemic we are currently experiencing is of the upmost importance to us at ChildCare Education Institute,” says Maria C. Taylor, President and CEO of CCEI. "We are happy to give back and provide this course for free during the month of May.”

ADM107: Coping With Crises and Traumatic Events is a three-hour, beginner-level course and grants 0.3 IACET CEU upon successful completion. The course is also offered in Spanish as ESP_ADM107. New CCEI users can follow simple steps for accessing the free course by visiting https://www.cceionline.com/free-course-instructions/. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses, including this course, at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account.

For more information, visit www.cceionline.edu or call 1.800.499.9907, prompt 3, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. EST

ChildCare Education Institute, LLC

ChildCare Education Institute®, a division of Excelligence Learning Corporation, provides high-quality, distance education certificates and child care training programs in an array of child care settings, including preschool centers, family child care, prekindergarten classrooms, nanny care, online daycare training and more. Over 150 English and Spanish child care training courses are available online to meet licensing, recognition program, and Head Start Requirements. CCEI also has online certification programs that provide the coursework requirement for national credentials including the CDA, Director and Early Childhood Credentials. CCEI, a Council for Professional Recognition CDA Gold Standard™ training provider, is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), is recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) and is accredited as an Authorized Provider by the International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET).

