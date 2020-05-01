Duluth, GA, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, offers CHD100: Music in Early Childhood a no-cost trial course to new CCEI users May 1-31, 2020.

Why is music important to children? Although many teachers and caregivers remain unaware of why they make it part of the curriculum, other than that young children really enjoy it, music is frequently an ingredient in early childhood programs. There are numerous reasons why children should have frequent and varied musical experiences. Among them is the belief that children exposed to music have a greater motivation to communicate with the world, perhaps because music provides their first exposure to the existence and richness of their own culture, as well as the heritage and cultures of other people and regions. Perhaps it is because music can be a nonverbal form of communication and, therefore, can bridge the gaps among people of different backgrounds.

Music is vital to the development of language and listening skills. Music and the language arts both consist of symbols and, when they are used in combination, abstract concepts become more concrete. Furthermore, music activities can improve attention span and memory and expand vocabulary. The most important role of music in education may be that it helps develop children’s sensitivity to beauty.

Music is mood−altering. Whether a teacher/caregiver is trying to bring peace to overstimulated children, make routine activities more enjoyable, or provide a little extra energy to a low point in the day, music can be the key to altering the mood in the room. More and more research is being conducted on the power of music to alter moods and even restore and maintain health. Hospitals are using music to hasten the healing process and supplement the use of anesthesia, as music has been found to stimulate the release of endorphins, the body’s natural painkillers. Studies show the body’s rhythms—brain frequencies, heart rate, and respiration—also work in greater harmony when tuned to music. But even without the benefit of research studies, most of us know from experience that music does indeed have the power to energize, soothe, and change moods – an important element to help with coping in today’s current environment.

This course is written by well-known author and national trainer, Rae Pica. The goal of this course is to provide an understanding of the importance of music in the early childhood years and the ways in which it can become part of the curriculum and of children’s lives. Upon successful completion of this course, students should be able to define the role of music in a child’s development, the role of both quality and variety in the selection of music for children, the impact of music on children’s moods and behaviors, the musical elements young children can and should experience, and list appropriate musical activities.

“Benefits of this course include familiarity with the ways in which music contributes to child development, as well as with the elements of music, and suggestions for choosing and using music in an early childhood setting,” says Maria C. Taylor, President and CEO of CCEI. “Because music enriches children’s lives and contributes to their development, teachers who understand this and who know how to choose and use music for young children will be able to make it a part of their programs, even without previous musical experience.”

CHD100: Music in Early Childhood is a one-hour, beginner-level course and grants 0.1 IACET CEU upon successful completion. The course is also offered in Spanish as ESP_CHD100. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

