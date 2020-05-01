Company Announcement No. 28

Vejle, May 1. 2020



Waturu Holding A/S increases its financial target for 2023 by DKK 40-50 million.



The importance for investors in Waturu Holding A/S

The Board of Directors of Waturu Holding A/S can, on the basis of the current expected future OEM sales, increase the overall revenue targets for Waturu Holding A/S, from an expected revenue level of more than DKK 100 million in the year 2023, to a new expected revenue level of DKK 140 to 150 million in the year 2023.



No other previously announced financial expectations are changed.



The increase of the revenue target refers to a production agreement with Watgen Medical A/S, concerning the delivery of devices that are designed and adapted to be used for home treatment in wound care rinsing, inflammatory skin diseases treatment or intestinal rinsing.



OEM sales

The business area covers customers who want to use Waturu's technology in their own products, either as integrated solutions or as finished products provided by Waturu.



COVID-19 and the current market situation

The worldwide pandemic, COVID-19, creates unstable financial markets. The increase of the revenue target is based on expected future results, and is based, among other things, on agreements with growth companies operating in industries that are not generally cyclically sensitive.

About Waturu Holding A/S

Waturu Holding A/S is a Vejle based Greentech company, which develops innovative water technology for heating or treating water, with the focus on ensuring bacteria-free water and reducing water and energy consumption for heating hot water in properties and thus ensuring CO2 savings. Waturu Holding A/S is a major shareholder in the medical company Watgen Medical A/S and in the technology company Aquaturu A/S.

Nasdaq First North Growth Market



