Dublin, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Real-Time Bidding Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a deep insight into the global real-time bidding market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the real-time bidding market in any manner.



The global real-time bidding market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 30% during 2020-2025. Real-time bidding (RTB) refers to the process of buying and selling online advertisements, impressions or views through live, automated auctions. It is a crucial component of programmatic buying, where once the buyer wins an auction, his/her advertisement is instantly displayed on the publisher's website. Instead of inventory-centric and bulk buying, real-time bidding mimics the functioning of the stock exchange and uses computer-based algorithms to make the trade in milliseconds. It enhances the effectiveness of advertising campaigns by analyzing demographics and behavioral data obtained from the internet, thus aiding in improved attribution accuracy, and greater transparency and profit margins, while reducing media wastage and overall costs.



The key factors driving the growth of the market include the proliferation of various social media platforms and the rapidly increasing number of internet users across the globe. The thriving e-commerce and retail industries are also providing a boost to the market. Consumers are increasingly spending time surfing the internet and watching online content through smartphones, computers and laptops. This has encouraged the advertisers to invest in RTB video ads, as they are proving to be a powerful tool to engage the target audience. Additionally, increasing service adoption by businesses to display personalized ads to individual users according to their online activity is also creating a positive impact on the market.



Advertisers can buy and sell individual page views in real-time to enhance their campaign efficiency and brand awareness. Moreover, the integration of digital marketing, machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) techniques with the bidding software is projected to drive the market further. Other factors, such as significant growth and advancements in the media and entertainment industry, along with the rising trend of digital marketing, are also creating a positive outlook for the market.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Adobe Inc., AppNexus, Criteo, Facebook Inc., Google LLC, Match2One AB, MediaMath Inc., MoPub, PubMatic Inc., Salesforce Inc., Smaato Inc., The Rubicon Project Inc., Verizon Media, WPP PLC, YANDEX LLC, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global real-time bidding market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the auction type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the advertisement format?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the device?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global real-time bidding market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Real-Time Bidding Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Auction Type

6.1 Open Auction

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Invitation-Auction

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Advertisement Format

7.1 Video

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Image

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Media & Entertainment

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Retail and E-commerce

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Games

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Travel & Luxury

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Mobile Applications

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Device

9.1 Mobile

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Desktop

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Others

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.1.2 Market Forecast

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.2.1 Market Trends

10.1.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.2.1 China

10.2.1.1 Market Trends

10.2.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2.2 Japan

10.2.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2.3 India

10.2.3.1 Market Trends

10.2.3.2 Market Forecast

10.2.4 South Korea

10.2.4.1 Market Trends

10.2.4.2 Market Forecast

10.2.5 Australia

10.2.5.1 Market Trends

10.2.5.2 Market Forecast

10.2.6 Indonesia

10.2.6.1 Market Trends

10.2.6.2 Market Forecast

10.2.7 Others

10.2.7.1 Market Trends

10.2.7.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Market Trends

10.3.1.2 Market Forecast

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Market Trends

10.3.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3.3 United Kingdom

10.3.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.3.2 Market Forecast

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Market Trends

10.3.4.2 Market Forecast

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Market Trends

10.3.5.2 Market Forecast

10.3.6 Russia

10.3.6.1 Market Trends

10.3.6.2 Market Forecast

10.3.7 Others

10.3.7.1 Market Trends

10.3.7.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.1.1 Market Trends

10.4.1.2 Market Forecast

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.2.1 Market Trends

10.4.2.2 Market Forecast

10.4.3 Argentina

10.4.3.1 Market Trends

10.4.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4.4 Columbia

10.4.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.4.2 Market Forecast

10.4.5 Chile

10.4.5.1 Market Trends

10.4.5.2 Market Forecast

10.4.6 Peru

10.4.6.1 Market Trends

10.4.6.2 Market Forecast

10.4.7 Others

10.4.7.1 Market Trends

10.4.7.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Turkey

10.5.1.1 Market Trends

10.5.1.2 Market Forecast

10.5.2 Saudi Arabia

10.5.2.1 Market Trends

10.5.2.2 Market Forecast

10.5.3 Iran

10.5.3.1 Market Trends

10.5.3.2 Market Forecast

10.5.4 United Arab Emirates

10.5.4.1 Market Trends

10.5.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5.5 Others

10.5.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.5.2 Market Forecast



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Inbound Logistics

12.3 Operations

12.4 Outbound Logistics

12.5 Marketing and Sales

12.6 Service



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Indicators



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players



Companies Mentioned



Adobe Inc.

AppNexus

Criteo

Facebook Inc.

Google LLC

Match2One AB

MediaMath Inc.

MoPub

PubMatic Inc.

Salesforce Inc.

Smaato Inc.

The Rubicon Project Inc.

Verizon Media

WPP PLC

YANDEX LLC



