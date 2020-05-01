Dublin, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Real-Time Bidding Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a deep insight into the global real-time bidding market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the real-time bidding market in any manner.
The global real-time bidding market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 30% during 2020-2025. Real-time bidding (RTB) refers to the process of buying and selling online advertisements, impressions or views through live, automated auctions. It is a crucial component of programmatic buying, where once the buyer wins an auction, his/her advertisement is instantly displayed on the publisher's website. Instead of inventory-centric and bulk buying, real-time bidding mimics the functioning of the stock exchange and uses computer-based algorithms to make the trade in milliseconds. It enhances the effectiveness of advertising campaigns by analyzing demographics and behavioral data obtained from the internet, thus aiding in improved attribution accuracy, and greater transparency and profit margins, while reducing media wastage and overall costs.
The key factors driving the growth of the market include the proliferation of various social media platforms and the rapidly increasing number of internet users across the globe. The thriving e-commerce and retail industries are also providing a boost to the market. Consumers are increasingly spending time surfing the internet and watching online content through smartphones, computers and laptops. This has encouraged the advertisers to invest in RTB video ads, as they are proving to be a powerful tool to engage the target audience. Additionally, increasing service adoption by businesses to display personalized ads to individual users according to their online activity is also creating a positive impact on the market.
Advertisers can buy and sell individual page views in real-time to enhance their campaign efficiency and brand awareness. Moreover, the integration of digital marketing, machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) techniques with the bidding software is projected to drive the market further. Other factors, such as significant growth and advancements in the media and entertainment industry, along with the rising trend of digital marketing, are also creating a positive outlook for the market.
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Adobe Inc., AppNexus, Criteo, Facebook Inc., Google LLC, Match2One AB, MediaMath Inc., MoPub, PubMatic Inc., Salesforce Inc., Smaato Inc., The Rubicon Project Inc., Verizon Media, WPP PLC, YANDEX LLC, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Real-Time Bidding Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Auction Type
6.1 Open Auction
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Invitation-Auction
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Advertisement Format
7.1 Video
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Image
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Media & Entertainment
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Retail and E-commerce
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Games
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Travel & Luxury
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Mobile Applications
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Others
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Device
9.1 Mobile
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Desktop
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Others
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.1.2 Market Forecast
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.2.1 Market Trends
10.1.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.2.1 China
10.2.1.1 Market Trends
10.2.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2.2 Japan
10.2.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2.3 India
10.2.3.1 Market Trends
10.2.3.2 Market Forecast
10.2.4 South Korea
10.2.4.1 Market Trends
10.2.4.2 Market Forecast
10.2.5 Australia
10.2.5.1 Market Trends
10.2.5.2 Market Forecast
10.2.6 Indonesia
10.2.6.1 Market Trends
10.2.6.2 Market Forecast
10.2.7 Others
10.2.7.1 Market Trends
10.2.7.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Market Trends
10.3.1.2 Market Forecast
10.3.2 France
10.3.2.1 Market Trends
10.3.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3.3 United Kingdom
10.3.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.3.2 Market Forecast
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.4.1 Market Trends
10.3.4.2 Market Forecast
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.5.1 Market Trends
10.3.5.2 Market Forecast
10.3.6 Russia
10.3.6.1 Market Trends
10.3.6.2 Market Forecast
10.3.7 Others
10.3.7.1 Market Trends
10.3.7.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.1.1 Market Trends
10.4.1.2 Market Forecast
10.4.2 Mexico
10.4.2.1 Market Trends
10.4.2.2 Market Forecast
10.4.3 Argentina
10.4.3.1 Market Trends
10.4.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4.4 Columbia
10.4.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.4.2 Market Forecast
10.4.5 Chile
10.4.5.1 Market Trends
10.4.5.2 Market Forecast
10.4.6 Peru
10.4.6.1 Market Trends
10.4.6.2 Market Forecast
10.4.7 Others
10.4.7.1 Market Trends
10.4.7.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Turkey
10.5.1.1 Market Trends
10.5.1.2 Market Forecast
10.5.2 Saudi Arabia
10.5.2.1 Market Trends
10.5.2.2 Market Forecast
10.5.3 Iran
10.5.3.1 Market Trends
10.5.3.2 Market Forecast
10.5.4 United Arab Emirates
10.5.4.1 Market Trends
10.5.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5.5 Others
10.5.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.5.2 Market Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Inbound Logistics
12.3 Operations
12.4 Outbound Logistics
12.5 Marketing and Sales
12.6 Service
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Indicators
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
Companies Mentioned
