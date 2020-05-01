Dublin, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gaucher Disease Treatment Market Outlook 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Gaucher disease (GD) refers to the accumulation of glucocerebroside in cells and certain organs leading to the enlargement of the liver and spleen. The genetic disorder is caused by a hereditary deficiency of the enzyme glucocerebrosidase and is characterized by bruising, fatigue, anemia and low blood platelet count.



The global Gaucher disease market is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 3% over the forecast period, i.e. 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing incidences of Gaucher's disease as well as the increasing focus of the pharmaceutical companies on introducing new products that cater to the treatment of Gaucher disease are anticipated to contribute significantly towards the growth of the global Gaucher disease market. Additionally, increasing concern for the growing incidences of Gaucher disease amongst people around the globe, coupled with the growing support and funding of the government of nations and the rising per capita expenditure on healthcare by several nations around the globe are some of the factors anticipated to drive the growth of the global Gaucher disease market.



The global Gaucher disease market consists of various segments that are segmented by product type, by infusion mode, by clinical type, by end user and by region. The product type segment is further sub-divided into enzyme replacement therapy or ERT and substrate replacement therapy or SRT. Out of these, the enzyme replacement therapy segment, which held a market value of around USD 1400 million in the year 2018, is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of around 3% during the forecast period. On the basis of infusion mode, the market is segmented into intravenous infusion and oral. Out of these segments, the intravenous infusion segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share by the end of 2026 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of around 3% during the forecast period and reach a value of around USD 1600 million by the end of 2026.



Based on region, the global Gaucher disease market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The market in Europe, which had accounted for around 28% share in the year 2018, is estimated to witness a CAGR of around 2% during the forecast period and reach a value of around USD 520 million by the end of 2026.



Some of the affluent industry leaders in the global Gaucher disease market are Protalix Inc., Pfizer Inc., Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Sanofi and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.



Key Topics Covered:



Global Gaucher Disease Market



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Purpose Of The Report

1.3. Currency

1.4. Limitations

1.5. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Scope

2.2. Market Segmentation

2.3. Research Approach

2.3.1 Top-Down Approach

2.3.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4. Primary Research

2.5. Secondary Research

2.6. Assumptions



3. Global Gaucher Disease Market - Executive Summary

3.1. Summary



4. Global Gaucher Disease Market Overview

4.1. Market Dynamics

4.1.1 Driving Forces

4.1.1.1 Growing Incidence Of Gaucher Disease

4.1.1.2 Increasing Governmental Support And Growing Demand For Enzyme Replacement Therapy For The Treatment Of Rare Diseases

4.1.2 Restraining Factor

4.1.2.1 High Cost Of Product And Therapies

4.1.3 Opportunity Matrix

4.1.3.1 Expansion Of Product Portfolio Especially In Towards Pharmaceutical Products



5. Industry Insights

5.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Supplier

5.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyer

5.1.3 Threat Of Substitute

5.1.4 Threat Of New Entrant

5.1.5 Degree Of Competition

5.2. Value Chain Analysis



6. Global Gaucher Disease Market, By Product

6.1. Overview



7. Global Gaucher Disease Market, By Infusion Modes

7.1. Overview



8. Global Gaucher Disease Market, By Distribution Channel

8.1. Overview



9. Global Gaucher Disease Market, By Clinical Type

9.1. Overview



10. North America Gaucher Disease Market

10.1. Overview

10.1.1.1 North America Market Analysis, By Product Type

10.1.1.2 North America Market Analysis, By Intake Mode

10.1.1.3 North America Market Analysis, By Clinical Types

10.1.1.4 North America Market Analysis, By End-Users

10.2. U.S.

10.2.1.1 U.S. Market Analysis, By Product Type

10.2.1.2 U.S. Market Analysis, By Intake Mode

10.2.1.3 U.S. Market Analysis, By Clinical Types

10.2.1.4 U.S. Market Analysis, By End-Users

10.3. Canada

10.3.1.1 Canada Market Analysis, By Product Type

10.3.1.2 Canada Market Analysis, By Intake Mode

10.3.1.3 Canada Market Analysis, By Clinical Types

10.3.1.4 Canada Market Analysis, By End-Users



11. Latin America Gaucher Disease Market



12. Europe Gaucher Disease Market



13. Asia Pacific Gaucher Disease Market



14. Middle East And Africa (MEA) Gaucher Disease Market



15. Company Profiles

15.1. Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc

15.1.1 Company Overview

15.1.2 Financial Performance

15.1.3 Product Portfolio

15.2. Pfizer Inc

15.2.1 Company Overview

15.2.2 Financial Performance

15.2.3 Product Portfolio

15.3. Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd

15.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3 Recent Development

15.4. Sanofi Sa

15.4.1 Company Overview

15.4.2 Financial Performance

15.4.3 Product Portfolio

15.5. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

15.5.1 Company Overview

15.5.2 Financial Performance

15.5.3 Product Portfolio

15.5.4 Recent Development



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/stkle7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900