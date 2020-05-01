Dublin, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Argan Oil Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Conventional, Organic), by Form (Absolute, Concentrate, Blend), by Application, by Distribution Channel, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global argan oil market size is anticipated to reach USD 507.2 million by 2027, expanding at a revenue-based CAGR of 10.8% over the forecast period. Argan oil is gaining popularity in the global market as it cotains omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, lupeol, beta amyrin, antioxidant tocopherols, triterpenoids, and butyrospermol, which play a significant role in improving skin and hair quality. This has encouraged manufacturers from industries such as aromatherapy, medical, and cosmetics products to integrate argan oil in their final products.



Key players in the market are focusing on improving the quality of product in their personal care and cosmetic products to promote healthy hair and skin. Such initiatives are anticipated to fuel the overall demand in the cosmetics application segment. Furthermore, the global demand is also witnessing a surge on account of shifting consumer preference toward organic products.



Players in the argan oil market are involved in R&D activities for improving the extraction method as it is a key step in the production process. Recently, researchers obtained argan oil using super critical fluid extraction and concluded no changes in the quality and physicochemical parameters of the product. However, the method is still in the nascent stage and is likely to play a significant role in increasing the production over the coming years.



Health consciousness coupled with a fat-free lifestyle accelerates the demand for healthy vegetable oil including argan oil. Food industry is also witnessing a surge in demand on account of increasing importance given to maintaining a healthy diet. Argan oil helps control cholesterol levels while boosting energy levels in the human body. Technological advancements are also contributing significantly to the enhancement of both chemical and microbiological qualities, thus positively influencing the overall product demand.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

In 2019, conventional emerged as the largest type segment in the argan oil market owing to high crop yield obtained by using this cultivation method as it involves using synthetic pesticides and fertilizers

In 2019, Business to Business (B2B) dominated the distribution channel segment in the market owing to increasing direct sales of the product in the international market, especially by the manufacturers of cosmetic products

Sivan, an Israeli company is developing a super strain, called as Argan 100, which is capable of tolerating the Mediterranean climate and can manufacture 10 times more nuts as compared to the average trees of Morocco, thus contributing to the production

Some of the key players in the market are OLVEA, ARGANisme, Zineglob, PURUS (Purus International), Malakbio, Argane Aouzac, Organica Group LTD, Arganfarm, Kamakhya Bottlers, Zidrop Argan Oil, and ARGANBULK.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Information Procurement

1.3.1 Purchased Database

1.3.2 Internal database

1.3.3 Secondary Sources

1.3.4 Third Party Perspective

1.3.5 Primary Research

1.3.6 Primary Sources

1.4 Information Analysis

1.4.1 Data Analysis Models

1.5 Research Scope and Assumptions



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Market Snapshot

2.3 Competitive Insights



Chapter 3 Argan Oil Market: Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Interesting Facts

3.2 Market Lineage Outlook

3.2.1 Global Cosmetics And Personal Care Industry Outlook

3.3 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4.1 Raw Material Trends

3.4.2 Manufacturing Trends

3.4.2.1 Impact of Adulteration

3.4.3 Sales Channel Analysis

3.4.4 Price Trend Analysis

3.5 Regulatory and Policy Landscape

3.6 Market Dynamics

3.6.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.6.1.1 Increasing preference for organic products

3.6.1.2 Rising demand for men'S grooming products

3.6.1.3 Extraordinary health benefits offered by argan oil

3.6.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.6.2.1 Limited number of argan trees

3.7 Industry Challenges

3.8 Supply Demand Analysis

3.9 Business Environment Analysis: Argan Oil Market

3.9.1 Industry Analysis: Porter's

3.9.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.9.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.9.1.3 Competitive Rivalry

3.9.1.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.9.1.5 Threat of Substitutes

3.9.2 Pestel Analysis



Chapter 4 Argan Oil Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Type movement analysis & market share, 2019 & 2027 (Tons) (USD Million)

4.2 Argan Oil market size & forecasts and trend analysis, by type, 2016 - 2027 (Tons) (USD Million)

4.2.1 Conventional

4.2.2 Organic



Chapter 5 Argan Oil Market: Form Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Form movement analysis & market share, 2019 & 2027 (Tons) (USD Million)

5.2 Argan Oil market size & forecasts and trend analysis, by form, 2016 - 2027 (Tons) (USD Million)

5.2.1 Absolute

5.2.2 Blend

5.2.3 Concentrate



Chapter 6 Argan Oil Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Application movement analysis & market share, 2019 & 2027 (Tons) (USD Million)

6.2 Argan Oil market size & forecasts and trend analysis, by application, 2016 - 2027 (Tons) (USD Million)

6.2.1 Personal Care & Cosmetics

6.2.2 Medical

6.2.3 Aromatherapy

6.2.4 Food

6.2.5 Cleaning And Home

6.2.6 Others



Chapter 7 Argan Oil Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Distribution Channel movement analysis & market share, 2019 & 2027 (Tons) (USD Million)

7.2 Argan Oil market size & forecasts and trend analysis, by distribution channel, 2016 - 2027 (Tons) (USD Million)

7.2.1 B2B

7.2.2 B2C

7.2.2.1 Supermarket/Hypermarket

7.2.2.2 Specialty Retailer

7.2.2.3 Online Stores

7.2.2.4 Others



Chapter 8 Argan Oil Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1 Market share, 2019 & 2027 (Tons) (USD Million)

8.2 Market size & forecasts and trend analysis, by region, 2016 - 2027 (Tons) (USD Million)

8.3 North America

8.4 Europe

8.5 Asia Pacific

8.6 Central & South America

8.7 Middle East & Africa



Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Key global players & recent developments & their impact on the industry

9.2 Key Company/Competition Categorization

9.3 Vendor Landscape

9.3.1 List of Key Distributors And Channel Partners

9.3.2 Key Company Market Share Analysis, 2018



Chapter 10 Company Profiles

10.1 OLVEA

10.1.1 Company Overview

10.1.2 Financial Performance

10.1.3 Product Benchmarking

10.1.4 Strategic Initiatives

10.2 ARGANisme

10.3 ZINEGLOB

10.4 KONOUZ RAYYAN (PURUS International)

10.5 Malakbio

10.6 Lipidine

10.7 Argane Aouzac

10.8 Organica Group LTD

10.9 Arganfarm sarl. au.

10.10 Kamakhya Bottlers

10.11 Zidrop Argan Oil

10.12 ARGANBULK



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pk2l6

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900