Dublin, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecast by Product; Ingredient; Age Group; Route of Administration; Distribution Channel, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global liquid nutritional supplement market is expected to reach US$ 32,286.12 Mn in 2027 from US$ 20,821.15 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019-2027.



The key factors that are driving the growth of liquid nutritional supplement market are growing consumption of liquid nutritional supplements, and rising incidence of chronic diseases. However, the factors such as unpredictable side effects of liquid nutritional supplements are likely to negatively impact the market growth.



The growth of the liquid nutritional supplement market is attributed to the rising incidence of chronic diseases, such as such as diabetes, cancer, neurological disorders, and cardiovascular diseases. People disabled to synthesize essential amino acids, vitamins, and other components, as well as those who do not get essential nutrition from their diet, are prescribed with additional medical supplements. Beside the abovementioned factors, people suffering from cancer, unconscious states, paralysis, and other conditions leading to dysfunctions and disabilities are dependent on food ingestion; therefore, liquid nutritional supplements provide an easy way of administering essential nutrients to them. Various routes of administration of liquid nutritional supplements assist in providing whole nutrition to such people, thereby helping them in faster recovery.



Shift in lifestyle of populations around the world is leading to the growing incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer. For instance, a year-on-year increasing number of diabetic individuals in the world might result in life-changing complications. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), the number of people with diabetes in North America was ~46 million in 2017, which is expected to grow to ~62 million by 2045. Similarly, according to a report published by the World Health Organization in 2018, one in five men and one in six women across the world are diagnosed with cancer during their lifetime. Such rise in the chronic diseased conditions is likely to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.



The liquid nutritional supplement market is segmented on the basis of product, ingredients, age group, route of administration and distribution channel. Based on the product the market is segmented as additional supplements, medical supplements, sports nutrition. Based on ingredient it is classified as botanicals, vitamins, minerals, proteins and amino acids, others. On the basis of age group, the market is divided into Infants, children, adults, old age. On the basis of route of administration, the market is categorized into oral, enteral, parenteral. Based on distribution channel the market is segmented as online channels and offline channels.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market - By Product

1.3.2 Global Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market - By Ingredient

1.3.3 Global Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market - By Age Group

1.3.4 Global Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market - By Route of Administration

1.3.5 Global Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market - By Distribution Channel

1.3.6 Global Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market - By Geography



2. Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Liquid Nutritional Supplement- Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market in North America: PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market in Europe: PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market in APAC: PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market in MEA: PEST Analysis

4.2.5 Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market - South and Central America PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market - Key Dynamics

5.1 Key Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Shift for Consuming Liquid Nutrition Supplement

5.1.2 Growing Incidences of Chronic Diseases

5.2 Key Restraints

5.2.1 Unexpected Side Effects Caused by Liquid Nutrition Supplements

5.3 Key Opportunities

5.3.1 Adoption of Liquid Nutrition Supplement in Emerging Regions

5.4 Future Trend

5.4.1 Personalized Liquid Nutritional Supplement

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis

6.2 Global Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Positioning Of Key Players

6.3.1 Abbott

6.3.2 ADM



7. Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market Analysis and Forecast to 2027 - Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market, By Product, 2018 & 2027 (%)

7.3 Additional Supplements

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Additional Supplements Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4 Medical Supplements

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Medical Supplements Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.5 Sports Nutrition

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Sports Nutrition Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



8. Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market Analysis and Forecast to 2027 - Ingredient

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market, By Ingredient, 2018 & 2027 (%)

8.3 Botanicals

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Botanicals Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.4 Vitamins

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Vitamins Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.5 Minerals

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Minerals Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.6 Proteins and Amino Acids

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Proteins and Amino Acids Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.6.3 Casein

8.6.3.1 Overview

8.6.3.2 Casein Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.6.4 Whey Protein

8.6.4.1 Overview

8.6.4.2 Whey Protein Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.6.5 Soy Protein

8.6.5.1 Overview

8.6.5.2 Soy Protein Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.6.6 Pea Protein

8.6.6.1 Overview

8.6.6.2 Pea Protein Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.7 Others

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



9. Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market Analysis and Forecast to 2027 - Age Group

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market, By Age Group, 2018 & 2027 (%)

9.3 Infants

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Infants Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.4 Children

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Children Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.5 Adults

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Adults Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.6 Old Age

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Old Age Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



10. Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market Analysis and Forecast to 2027 - Route of Administration

10.1 Overview

10.2 Global Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market, By Route of Administration, 2018 & 2027 (%)

10.3 Oral

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Oral Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

10.4 Enteral

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Enteral Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

10.5 Parenteral

10.5.1 Overview

10.5.2 Parenteral Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



11. Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market Analysis and Forecast to 2027 - Distribution Channel

11.1 Overview

11.2 Global Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market, By Distribution Channel, 2018 & 2027 (%)

11.3 Online Channels

11.3.1 Overview

11.3.2 Online Channels Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

11.4 Offline Channels

11.4.1 Overview

11.4.2 Offline Channels Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

11.4.3 Pharmacy Chains

11.4.3.1 Overview

11.4.3.2 Pharmacy Chains Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

11.4.4 Supermarkets

11.4.4.1 Overview

11.4.4.2 Supermarkets Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

11.4.5 Drug Stores

11.4.5.1 Overview

11.4.5.2 Drug Stores Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



12. Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market - Geographic Analysis

12.1 North America Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027

12.2 Europe Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market, Revenue and Forecast To 2027

12.3 Asia Pacific Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market, Revenue and Forecast To 2027

12.4 Middle East & Africa Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027

12.5 South and Central America Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market, Revenue and Forecast To 2027



13. Global Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market to 2027- Industry Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Growth Strategies Done By the Companies in the Market, (%)

13.3 Organic Developments Done by the Companies in the Market

13.4 Inorganic Developments Done by the Companies in the Market



14. Global Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market - Key Company Profiles

14.1 Abbott

14.1.1 Key Facts

14.1.2 Business Description

14.1.3 Products and Services

14.1.4 Financial Overview

14.1.5 SWOT Analysis

14.1.6 Key Developments

14.2 AMWAY

14.3 Herbalife International of America, Inc.

14.4 ADM

14.5 Arkopharma

14.6 Glanbia Nutritionals

14.7 Liquid Health, Inc.

14.8 Bayer AG

14.9 The Nature's Bounty Co

14.10 GlaxoSmithKline plc.



15. Appendix

15.1 About the Publisher

15.2 Glossary of Terms



