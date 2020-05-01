Dublin, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Soil Testing Equipment - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Soil Testing Equipment market accounted for $2.97 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $8.78 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period. Need for good farm management program, high demand for faster and reliable test results and impact of soil pollution on food supply chain ecosystem are the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the adoption of advanced testing methods proportional to the price of sampling and heavy-duty on test kits are hampering market growth.
Soil testing equipment offers essential information which set up the qualities of soil material and rock wished with the guide of stop use ventures alongside agrarian quarter, creation industry, and so forth. Soil evaluating contraption assists with choosing ripeness levels, findability contamination, supplement inadequacies and follow minerals.
Based on the end-user, the construction segment is conceivable to have a huge call for a development undertaking in nations which incorporate India has procured great estimated abroad direct speculations (FDI) for the improvement of the framework in the light of quick industrialization. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as agricultural professionals in China are seeking modern practices of farming for sustainable development in the agricultural yield.
Some of the key players profiled in the Soil Testing Equipment Market include Agilent Technologies, Geotechnical Testing Equipment UK Ltd, Shambhavi Impex, Perkinelmer Inc., ELE International, Controls S.P.A, Merck Group, M & L Testing Equipment, Lamotte Company, S.W. Cole, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Alfa Testing Equipment, Eurofins Scientific, Eie Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Aimil Ltd., Martin Lishman Ltd, Gilson Company Inc., Sun Labtek Equipment (I) Pvt. Ltd, Matest, and Humboldt MFG. Co.
What the report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End User Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Soil Testing Equipment Market, By Type of Tests
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Residual Tests
5.2.1 Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS)
5.2.2 Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS)
5.3 Chemical Tests
5.3.1 Salinity Testing Equipment
5.3.2 Ph Meters
5.3.3 Test Kits & Reagents
5.4 Physical Tests
5.4.1 Plasticity Equipment
5.4.2 Leachability Equipment
5.4.3 Shear Strength Equipment
5.4.4 Permeability Equipment
6 Global Soil Testing Equipment Market, By Sales Channel
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Aftermarket
6.3 Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider
7 Global Soil Testing Equipment Market, By Site
7.1 Introduction
7.2 On-Site
7.2.1 Pressure Meter Apparatus
7.2.2 Plate-Bearing Apparatus
7.2.3 Penetration-Resistance Apparatus
7.3 Laboratory
7.3.1 Direct Shear Apparatus
7.3.2 Triaxial Shear Test Apparatus
7.3.3 Consolidator
7.3.4 Other Laboratories
7.3.4.1 Cone Penetrometer
7.3.4.2 California Bearing Ratio
8 Global Soil Testing Equipment Market, By Degree of Automation
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Semi-Automatic
8.2.1 Plastic Limit Device
8.2.2 Direct Shear Apparatus
8.2.3 California Bearing Ratio Apparatus
8.3 Automatic
8.3.1 Compactor
8.3.2 Permeability Apparatus
8.3.3 Penetrometer
8.3.4 Other Automatics
8.3.4.1 Load Frame
8.3.4.2 Split Spoon Sampler
8.4 Manual
8.4.1 Auger
8.4.2 Sampling Kits
8.4.3 Sand Pouring Cylinder
9 Global Soil Testing Equipment Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Construction
9.3 Environment
9.4 Institutional
9.5 Agriculture
10 Global Soil Testing Equipment Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Agilent Technologies
12.2 Geotechnical Testing Equipment UK Ltd
12.3 Shambhavi Impex
12.4 Perkinelmer Inc.
12.5 ELE International
12.6 Controls S.P.A
12.7 Merck Group
12.8 M & L Testing Equipment
12.9 Lamotte Company
12.10 S.W. Cole
12.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific
12.12 Alfa Testing Equipment
12.13 Eurofins Scientific
12.14 Eie Instruments Pvt. Ltd.
12.15 Aimil Ltd.
12.16 Martin Lishman Ltd
12.17 Gilson Company Inc.
12.18 Sun Labtek Equipment (I) Pvt. Ltd
12.19 Matest
12.20 Humboldt MFG. Co.
