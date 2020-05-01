Dublin, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane market accounted for $2.54 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $7.44 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period. Rising water scarcity and increasing demand for clean drinking water are the factors driving the market growth. However, membrane fouling and scaling are some of the factors restraining market growth.



Reverse osmosis (RO) is a water purification technology used primarily to remove ions, molecules, and larger particles from drinking water. The technology uses a semi-permeable membrane, which is made of cellulose or other material, to remove dissolved salts or organic molecules. RO membranes are used in applications such as desalination of seawater, brackish water treatment, wastewater recovery, and industrial water treatment. It is the most economical and practical method of purification and treatment of water.



Based on material type, thin film composite membranes segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth in the forecast period due to their high fluxes and salt rejections. These membranes are used in RO desalination systems, due to their tolerance to wide operating pH and temperature compared to the cellulose-based membrane. By geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand due to the increasing number of setting up production plants and offices in the country by global players. Around 5% of the world's population resides in the region, and the region has less than 1% of water resources available, posing a major threat of water scarcity; however, it has successfully tapped the aquifers and developed a network of extensive desalination projects.



Some of the key players in Global Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane market include Vontron, Trisep Corporation, Transfilm, Toyobo Co Ltd, Toray Industries Inc, Seaps, Recsun, Membranium, LG Chem, LANXESS AG, Koch Membrane Systems Inc, Keensen, Hydranautics, GE Water & Process Technologies and Dow Water & Process Solutions.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Market, By Material Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Cellulose-Based Membranes

5.2.1 Cellulose Acetate (CA) Membranes

5.2.2 Nitrocellulose Membranes

5.3 Thin Film Composite Membranes

5.3.1 Polyamide (PA) Composite Membranes

5.3.2 Graphene Oxide-Based (GO) Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Composite Membranes



6 Global Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Market, By Filter Module

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hollow-Fiber Membranes

6.3 Spiral-Wound Membranes

6.4 Plate & Frame (PF)

6.4.1 Spiral Membranes

6.4.2 Pillow-Shaped Membranes

6.5 Tubular-Shaped Membranes

6.5.1 Capillary



7 Global Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 RO Purification Systems

7.2.1 Residential & Commercial

7.2.2 Pacemaker

7.2.3 Municipal

7.2.4 Medical Devices & Diagnostics

7.2.5 Industrial

7.2.6 Dialysis Equipment

7.3 Water Treatment

7.4 Ultrapure water

7.5 Laboratory

7.6 Home Drinking Water

7.7 Desalination Systems

7.7.1 Seawater

7.7.2 Brackish Water



8 Global Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Vontron

10.2 Trisep Corporation

10.3 Transfilm

10.4 Toyobo Co Ltd

10.5 Toray Industries Inc

10.6 Seaps

10.7 Recsun

10.8 Membranium

10.9 LG Chem

10.10 LANXESS AG

10.11 Koch Membrane Systems Inc

10.12 Keensen

10.13 Hydranautics

10.14 GE Water & Process Technologies

10.15 Dow Water & Process Solutions



