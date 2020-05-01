Dublin, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ophthalmology Therapeutics Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The author has been monitoring the global ophthalmology therapeutics market and it is poised to grow by USD 10.42 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The reports on global ophthalmology therapeutics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in prevalence of eye diseases. In addition, development of novel drug delivery systems is anticipated to boost the growth of the global ophthalmology therapeutics market as well.



Key Trends for global ophthalmology therapeutics market growth

This study identifies development of novel drug delivery systems as the prime reasons driving the global ophthalmology therapeutics market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global ophthalmology therapeutics market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global ophthalmology therapeutics market, including some of the vendors such as AbbVie Inc., Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key icipants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Parent market

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market outlook

05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Retinal disorder therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Glaucoma therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Dry eye disease therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Eye infections and inflammation therapeutics -

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by product

07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

11: MARKET TRENDS

Development of novel drug delivery systems

Increase in strategic alliances

Increasing research on gene therapy products

12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

AbbVie Inc.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bayer AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Novartis AG

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

