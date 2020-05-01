Dublin, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ophthalmology Therapeutics Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The author has been monitoring the global ophthalmology therapeutics market and it is poised to grow by USD 10.42 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The reports on global ophthalmology therapeutics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in prevalence of eye diseases. In addition, development of novel drug delivery systems is anticipated to boost the growth of the global ophthalmology therapeutics market as well.

Key Trends for global ophthalmology therapeutics market growth
This study identifies development of novel drug delivery systems as the prime reasons driving the global ophthalmology therapeutics market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in global ophthalmology therapeutics market
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global ophthalmology therapeutics market, including some of the vendors such as AbbVie Inc., Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key icipants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

