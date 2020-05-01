Dublin, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Bakery Processing Equipment Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the global industrial bakery processing equipment market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.67 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. This report on the global industrial bakery processing equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for frozen bakery products. In addition, advancements in manufacturing processes and technologies is anticipated to boost the growth of the global industrial bakery processing equipment market as well.
Key Trends for global industrial bakery processing equipment market growth
This study identifies advancements in manufacturing processes and technologies as the prime reasons driving the global industrial bakery processing equipment market growth during the next few years.
Prominent vendors in global industrial bakery processing equipment market
The publisher provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global industrial bakery processing equipment market, including some of the vendors such as Ali Group Srl, ANKO Food Machine Co. Ltd., Baker Perkins Ltd., Bhler AG, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Gemini Bakery Equipment Co., Heat and Control Inc., John Bean Technologies Corp., Markel Corp. and The Middleby Corp..
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kao8mr
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: