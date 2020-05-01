Dublin, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Bakery Processing Equipment Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the global industrial bakery processing equipment market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.67 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. This report on the global industrial bakery processing equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for frozen bakery products. In addition, advancements in manufacturing processes and technologies is anticipated to boost the growth of the global industrial bakery processing equipment market as well.

Key Trends for global industrial bakery processing equipment market growth

This study identifies advancements in manufacturing processes and technologies as the prime reasons driving the global industrial bakery processing equipment market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in global industrial bakery processing equipment market

The publisher provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global industrial bakery processing equipment market, including some of the vendors such as Ali Group Srl, ANKO Food Machine Co. Ltd., Baker Perkins Ltd., Bhler AG, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Gemini Bakery Equipment Co., Heat and Control Inc., John Bean Technologies Corp., Markel Corp. and The Middleby Corp..

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product placement
  • Ovens and proofers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Mixers and blenders - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Sheeters and molders - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Dividers and rounders - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application placement
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Ali Group Srl
  • ANKO Food Machine Co. Ltd.
  • Baker Perkins Ltd.
  • Bhler AG
  • GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
  • Gemini Bakery Equipment Co.
  • Heat and Control Inc.
  • John Bean Technologies Corp.
  • Markel Corp.
  • The Middleby Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

